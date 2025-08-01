the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
The Literary Saloon Archive

1 August 2025

1 August: Nicholas Clapp (1936-2025) | Butter review


1 August 2025 - Friday

Nicholas Clapp (1936-2025) | Butter review

       Nicholas Clapp (1936-2025)

       As Mike Barnes reports in The Hollywood Reporter, Nicholas Clapp, Documentarian and Author Known as a “Modern-Day Indiana Jones,” Dies at 89.

       One of his works is under review at the complete review -- Sheba: Through the Desert in Search of the Legendary Queen.

       Butter review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of A Novel of Food and Murder by Yuzuki Asako, Butter.

       I finally got my hands on a (library) copy of this, and, as I mention in the review, it's a welcome change from the usual contemporary Japanese fare found in translation (mysteries; fiction with quirky/fantastical elements; slim Akutagawa Prize-winners).
       (Among the rare other recent offerings in this category is Matsuie Masashi's The Summer House (published in the UK as Summer at Mount Asama, because ... *sigh*), but, if not quite as polished, Yuzuki's novels offers considerably more to chew on, as it were.)

