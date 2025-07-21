the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
opinionated commentary on literary matters
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 July 2025
21 July:
Ten years of 'Literary Activism' | Ingvar Ambjørnsen (1956-2025) | One Shot review
21 July 2025
- Monday
Ten years of 'Literary Activism' | Ingvar Ambjørnsen (1956-2025)
One Shot review
Ten years of 'Literary Activism'
At Scroll.in they have: 'Writers Charles Bernstein, Jonathan Cook, Laetitia Zecchini, and Saikat Majumdar on what ‘Literary Activism’ means to them', in ‘A new route for thinking’: Four writers on ten years of Amit Chaudhuri’s ‘Literary Activism’.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Ingvar Ambjørnsen (1956-2025)
Norwegian author Ingvar Ambjørnsen, best known for his novel Elling (or, in Norwegian, his series of four novels around the character Elling; only the first volume appears to have been translated into English), has passed away; see, for example, the AP report and publisher Cappelen Damm's note.
See also the Cappelen Damm Agency author page for English-language information about him and his many works.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
One Shot review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Lee Child's One Shot -- the ninth Jack Reacher novel (and the thirteenth under review here).
And, yes, this was the basis for the 2012 film, Jack Reacher -- featuring the ludicrously miscast Tom Cruise in the title role, but also ... Werner Herzog.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
