the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 July 2025

21 July: Ten years of 'Literary Activism' | Ingvar Ambjørnsen (1956-2025) | One Shot review


go to weblog

return to main archive


21 July 2025 - Monday

Ten years of 'Literary Activism' | Ingvar Ambjørnsen (1956-2025)
One Shot review

       Ten years of 'Literary Activism'

       At Scroll.in they have: 'Writers Charles Bernstein, Jonathan Cook, Laetitia Zecchini, and Saikat Majumdar on what ‘Literary Activism’ means to them', in ‘A new route for thinking’: Four writers on ten years of Amit Chaudhuri’s ‘Literary Activism’.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Ingvar Ambjørnsen (1956-2025)

       Norwegian author Ingvar Ambjørnsen, best known for his novel Elling (or, in Norwegian, his series of four novels around the character Elling; only the first volume appears to have been translated into English), has passed away; see, for example, the AP report and publisher Cappelen Damm's note.
       See also the Cappelen Damm Agency author page for English-language information about him and his many works.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       One Shot review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Lee Child's One Shot -- the ninth Jack Reacher novel (and the thirteenth under review here).

       And, yes, this was the basis for the 2012 film, Jack Reacher -- featuring the ludicrously miscast Tom Cruise in the title role, but also ... Werner Herzog.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


