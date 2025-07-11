the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
The Literary Saloon Archive

11 July 2025

11 July: The German book market, 2024 | Fanny Howe (1940-2025)


11 July 2025 - Friday

The German book market, 2024 | Fanny Howe (1940-2025)

       The German book market, 2024

       As Christina Schulte reports at Börsenblatt, Die offiziellen Zahlen für den Buchmarkt 2024 sind da, as the German numbers for 2024 are in.
       Turnover was up 1.8 per cent -- with Belletristik (basically trade fiction), which made up 36.6 per centof the market, up 4.3 per cent. Imterestingly, backlist titles (titles first published more than twelve months ago) made up 57 per cent of sales. Meanwhile, the number of new titles published dropped another 3.1 per cent, to 58,346. (As recently as 2019 70, 395 new titles were published.)
       The percentage of titles that were translations increased from 14.5 per cent to 15 per cent.
       The number of book-buyers decreseased 2 per cent, with the only age groups with an increase in book-buyers those aged 16 to 19 (up an impressive 9.6 per cent) and 20 to 29 (up 7.7.per cent).

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Fanny Howe (1940-2025)

       American author Fanny Howe has passed away; not much coverage yet, but the Boston Globe has a (paywalled) report.

       See Q & As with Howe at Bomb, The Kenyon Review, The Paris Review, and The White Review

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


