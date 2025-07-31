Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Butter



by

Yuzuki Asako



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

A Novel of Food and Murder

Japanese title: Butter

Translated by Polly Barton

Our Assessment:



B+ : ambitious and solid take on contemporary Japan

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 16/2/2024 Laura Wilson The Guardian B+ 10/3/2024 Josh Weeks The Japan Times B+ 12/4/2024 Kris Kosaka El País . 10/6/2023 Sara Cucala Sunday Times . 18/2/2024 Laura Hackett Wall St. Journal . 2/8/2024 Liesl Schillinger The Washington Post . 31/8/2024 Lisa Levy

From the Reviews :

"Although some of the social commentary is heavy-handed, this is a thought-provoking and surprisingly feelgood take on friendship, transgressive pleasures, and society’s impossibly contradictory expectations of women." - Laura Wilson, The Guardian





"Yuzuki exposes the misogynist gristle, resulting in an incisive, at times thrilling novel about fatphobia, the pleasures of consumption and the often murky relationship between food and trauma. (...) Part of the brilliance of Butter is its framing of individual eating habits as a mystery to be solved, which in the case of both Rika and Kajii leads back to their upbringings – particularly their relationships with their respective fathers. This is not to say that the novel always hits the spot. In places, the plot development leaves an artificial taste, and for all the catharsis of the finale, the buildup is a little slow. It’s at its best when it fully commits to its foodie pretensions" - Josh Weeks, The Guardian





is its framing of individual eating habits as a mystery to be solved, which in the case of both Rika and Kajii leads back to their upbringings – particularly their relationships with their respective fathers. This is not to say that the novel always hits the spot. In places, the plot development leaves an artificial taste, and for all the catharsis of the finale, the buildup is a little slow. It’s at its best when it fully commits to its foodie pretensions" - "This friction stemming from food culture and gender stereotypes plays out between the women, but Yuzuki also brings authentic, multifaceted depth to her male characters. While the book is a commentary on patriarchal Japan, the men in Rika, Reiko and Manako’s lives are infused with vulnerability and honesty, adding important balance and believability to the novel. Sometimes, however, the author is too thorough; Butter occasionally feels heavy, both in its lengthy descriptions of food and philosophical ideas. Like any decadent meal, though, the overindulgence is worth it." - Kris Kosaka, The Japan Times





occasionally feels heavy, both in its lengthy descriptions of food and philosophical ideas. Like any decadent meal, though, the overindulgence is worth it." - "La narración es detallista, circular y un tanto reiterativa. Una reiteración que recuerda a las maneras de contar de otros autores nipones y que, en este caso, es necesaria para comprender la denuncia que proclama la autora: las mujeres sumisas, los hombres sin personalidad, la gordura acusada en la sociedad japonesa y relacionada con la falta de cuidado, el rechazo a las mujeres sin hijos, la sociedad de Tokio alimentada de ultraprocesados, las cocinas pequeñas, la ausencia de mesas para compartir, la soledad." - Sara Cucala, El País





"(T)this rather well-worn tale of a thirtysomething woman making mistakes in the city transforms into a thrilling murder mystery. (...) Sometimes this sociological analysis is wearing. (...) But look past that. Butter is a full-fat, Michelin-starred treat that moves seamlessly between an Angry Young Woman narrative and an engrossing detective drama and back again. Yuzuki has crafted an almost Dickensian cast of fleshy characters, with just as many surprise connections, and Polly Barton’s skilful translation maintains a little of the sparse strangeness we’re used to in Japanese novels while prioritising the lusciousness of the foodie prose." - Laura Hackett, Sunday Times





is a full-fat, Michelin-starred treat that moves seamlessly between an Angry Young Woman narrative and an engrossing detective drama and back again. Yuzuki has crafted an almost Dickensian cast of fleshy characters, with just as many surprise connections, and Polly Barton’s skilful translation maintains a little of the sparse strangeness we’re used to in Japanese novels while prioritising the lusciousness of the foodie prose." - "The lure of Butter is the lure of butter: rich, salty and unctuous. (...) Butter is both an exploration of the life of an unusual femme fatale and a subtle polemic against the impossible beauty standards to which women are held." - Lisa Levy, The Washington Post

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

The central character in Butter is thirty-three-year-old journalist Rika Machida. She works at "an old-man paper", Shūmei Weekly -- where she is: "the sole female journalist who was also a permanent-contract employee". Among the points of interest of the novel is the insights it offers into old-school Japanese media and the workplace (with the company Rika works for, Shūmeisha, being: "one of Japan's biggest publishing companies" and also having a literary publishing arm, where her more-or-less boyfriend, Makoto Fujimura works) -- as also, for example.:

At the Shūmei Weekly, the task of writing up journalistic reports into publishable articles was exclusively the work of the editorial desk. It was Rika's goal to one day have something printed that she'd written with her own hand.

Women appeared to find this aspect of the case profoundly disturbing, while in men it elicited an extraordinary display of hatred and vitriol. From early childhood, everyone had had it drummed into them that if a woman wasn't slim, she wasn't worth bothering with.

Men putting on weight is different from women putting on weight, though. I'm only saying this for your sake, Rika.

I'm being deliberately harsh when I say this, but for the record, I definitely don't think it's a good idea for you to put on weight. I haven't got fixed ideas about the way women should look or anything, but if people around you think you're not making an effort, you'll lose their respect.

In fact, while all around her girls were undergoing puberty and having to reckon with the difficulties that being a woman brought, it had been pleasurable to retain a body like a young boy, and act so freely.

When she'd had her bra size measure at an underwear shop in the station between work appointments, she found she'd shot up from a B to a D cup. Her body was the type where excess weight went immediately to her breasts.

'Do you still want to have children ?'

At this unexpected question, Kajii's eyes began to glisten.

'I do. The ultimate happiness for women is to find their soulmate, raise his children, and make delicious food. And to do so is to make a contribution to society.'

It was up to the individual how they comported themselves, and in this world, where the quality of the story was everything, it would have been seen as crass to find fault with and lambast such methods.

I've finally understood why you're so attached to me. As you yourself know full well, you're a murderer. Virtually the same as me. The reason you can't take your eyes off me is because you seek validation. If I'm proven innocent, you'll be able to forgive yourself. It'll be two birds with one stone.

You don't have any walls in your life, you see. Your work and your private life, your true feelings and your social self -- everything is mixed up. It's frankly tiring to watch.

I feel like Kajii was more man than she was woman. That's a bad way of putting it, isn't it ? When I say "man", I mean one of the dominant ones in society.

- M.A.Orthofer, 31 July 2025

See Index of Japanese literature

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

About the Author :

Japanese author Yuzuki Asako (柚木麻子) was born in 1981.

- Return to top of the page -