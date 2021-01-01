the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

I always enjoy seeing bloggers' year-in-review and (variations on) best-of-the-year lists; here is a selection of those I've come across (though no doubt there are a lot of other worthwhile ones out there ...):
(No best-of-the-year list at the complete review this year -- no book rated an 'A+' or'A' in 2020 (though there were 21 rated 'A-) -- but maybe I'll do a notable-books collection next week.
There will be a detailed year-in-numbers and reviews post, in a couple of days.)
Well, the year that was certainly was something different.
The site was able to continue more or less as usual; the 198 reviews posted was down a few from last year but close enough to the soft annual target of 200 -- and the over 300,000 review-words were the most ever.
(The full 2020 year-in-numbers/reviews post will follow in a few days.)
One thing that was different than usual was the decline in the number of physical review copies I received, as publishers delayed books and clearly found it more difficult to distribute them, among other things.
I only received 231 physical review copies in 2020 -- the fewest since 2004, and down a staggering 47% from last year.
So there were a lot fewer new and current books to cover, and perforce more of the reviews were of older and (deep) backlist titles.
Not the worst thing in the world, maybe, but certainly a noticeable change compared to previous years.
I'm curious how 2021 will shape up in this regard; certainly, I'd like to be at least a bit more on top of things and (semi-)current.
As always, I appreciate your continuing patronage, and I'm glad you continue to find the site of use and interest.
I am looking forward to 2021 -- and expect a lot more of the same, at least literarily.
As far as life in general goes: I hope all of ours returns to somewhat more normality; until then, I hope you're at least reading lots of good books !