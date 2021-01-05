the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

The Tehran Times reports that there are Eight Persian translators contending for Abolhassan Najafi Award, given for the best translation into Persian of a novel.
Finalists include translations of novels by Josef Winkler, Primo Levi (If This Is a Man), J.M.Coetzee, and Jules Verne -- and, impressively, Andrei Bely's Petersburg.
Always fascinating to see what gets translated into other languages -- and always surprising to see what is being published in Iran.
Here is the annual overview of the year that was at the site, mostly in numbers:
In 2020, 198 books were reviewed at the complete review, down from 209 in 2019 and in fact the first time with fewer than 200 titles covered (the soft target each year) since 2014.
I'm a bit surprised I didn't cover more books, given that conditions -- no real possibility of travel; essentially housebound for most of the year -- should have lent themselves to it.
But no .....
After only ranking fourth in 2019, the erotic index was again the most popular (as it had been in 2018); the only new index is the Science Fiction one, as readers were perhaps looking for more escapist fiction.
Books originally written in 38 languages (down quite a bit from 45 in 2019) were reviewed, with English significantly distancing all the others -- more so than in a long time.
The top five languages were the same as last year -- albeit with German dropping from 3rd to 5th place, with significantly fewer books.
A nice surprise was to see long-neglected Latin make it into the top ten.
The top ten languages were:
1. English 54 (27.27% of all books) (2019: 46)
2. French 29 (2019: 39)
3. Japanese 13 (18)
4. Spanish 13 (12)
5. German 11 (20.5)
6. Latin 7
7. Portuguese 6
8. Arabic 5
-. Chinese 5
-. Italian 5
I don't find counting countries as useful, since they change (and occasionally disappear) over the decades and centuries, but books by authors from more or less 55 countries (or rather: 55 more or less countries) were reviewed (2019: 59), the top ten being:
1. UK 23 (2019: 22)
2. France 22 (30)
3. US 21 (13)
4. Japan 14
5. India 10
-. Italy 10
7. Canada 6
-. China 6
9. Argentina 5
-. Austria 5
As usual, the vast majority of reviewed titles were novels (and sometimes often I wish that's all I covered ...) -- 155.
My dislike of the shorter fiction form continues, and only four short story collections were covered (and if I never saw another story-collection again, I'd be fine with that, too).
Seven dramas and three epics were also covered, along with thirteen works of general non-fiction.
The spread of titles as far as when they were originally written was greater than usual, though recent titles still made up a significant proportion, including with 16 titles published in 2020 getting reviewed, not many fewer than the 18 2019 titles reviewed in 2019.
The ratio of male-to-female authors remains poor, but women writers did almost make up a quarter of all reviewed titles, quite a bit above the abysmal historic average -- with 48 titles they made up 24.24 %.
Little really stood out this year -- not only was no title graded 'A+' in 2020, but there wasn't even one graded 'A' either (there were two in 2019).
Lots of very good books -- 21 did rate 'A-' -- but just no real standouts.
The lowest grade given out was a 'C+' -- right at the end of the year, given to H.R.F.Keating's Jack, the Lady Killer.
Books reviewed ranged in length from 26 to 1155 pages (2019: 70/1582).
Twelve titles were over 500 pages long (2019: 10), and eight were less than 100 pages long (2019: 9).
As with the number of books covered, the total number of pages reviewed was down, to 50,683 (compared to 54,185 in 2019) -- yes, I just didn't read as much --, with the average reviewed book having 255.97 pages (median: 230.5).
If the number of books read was slightly disappointing, I wrote more about them than ever before: a total of 301,062 review-words (2019: 282,561), with the average review a whopping 1521 words (2019: 1352).
The longest review was 5490 words long, seven more were over 3000 words, and twenty-four more over 2000.
The median review was 1383 words long, up from 1213 in 2019.
Overall, site traffic as a whole continued to decline -- though the site's year-end Alexa rank (a relative rather than absolute measure) was the highest it's been in years (though I doubt the complete review was actually the 102,982nd most popular site on the web at that time ...).
Regionally, the decline in traffic was the greatest in Africa, down a stunning 44.19%, but more or less held steady in Oceania, Northern Europe, and Eastern Asia.
The country providing a significant number of users with the most growth was (again) China, up 15.42% (and pushing it into the top ten of all nations).
There were visitors from 222 countries and territories in 2020 (2019: 221).
The countries from which the most traffic came were:
United States (35.40%; 2019: 34.49%)
India (10.71%)
United Kingdom (9.04%)
Canada
Philippines
Australia
Germany
Netherlands
China
South Africa
As always, visitors to the site still overwhelmingly reach it via search-queries -- and Google search queries at that (Bing, DuckDuckGo, and anything else remain barely a trickle compared to the Google flood) -- while outside site-referrals continue to depressingly barely rate a mention.
I think I will post separately on the review-copy count last year, as that certainly shaped what was reviewed and represented a big shift from recent years.
Overall, it seems to have been a reasonably successful year -- though of course I never feel like I've gotten to enough books.
Maybe in 2021 .....
If you need a reading project for the new year, The Goethe Project 2021 sounds like a pretty good one.
They explain that:
The Goethe Project 2021 seeks to increase the exposure of Anglophone audiences to the full scope of the author's writing.
We have broken down the vast majority of his translated works into a year-long schedule, and throughout the year we will produce videos and blog posts and host regular public discussions with relevant experts on German literature and culture.
They're starting of with The Sorrows of Young Werther -- a good and short entry-point -- and I'll remind the ambitious of Ulrich Plenzdorf's classic East German variation on it, The New Sorrows of Young W., which is well worth seeking out too.
I've read a great deal of Goethe -- most of the major works -- but there is a whole lot of it; two works I've been toying with tackling are: Dichtung und Wahrheit (which the project will, impressively, also be covering) and Eckermann's Gespräche mit Goethe.
The New York Times continues its recent fascination with the (scandal-ridden) French publishing and literary award-scene, with Norimitsu Onishi and Constant Méheut finding: "a broader picture of an insulated, out-of-touch literary elite long used to operating above ordinary rules -- of morality, business or common sense", in: A Year of Scandals and Self-Questioning for France's Top Publishers.
It continues not to look good.
They note that three major publishing houses -- Gallimard, Grasset, and Seuil -- "have long had a grip on literary prizes":
Since 2000, these houses have collected half of all awards at France's top four literary prizes, while publishing the books of nearly 70 percent of their judges.
Of the 38 current judges across the top four prizes, nearly 20 percent are employees of one of the three publishing houses.
Meanwhile, in the new issue of The New Criterion, James F. Penrose writes: 'On the many book prizes of Paris and their attendant traditions', in Prize time in Paris -- helpfully covering quite a few prizes beyond just the Goncourt and Renaudot.
The most popular reviews every year at the complete review tend to be reviews that have been available at the site for quite a while, and so it was again in 2020, with a top ten of familiar titles, and not a single 2020 review cracking the top 50.
(It was close, however: Daniel Kehlmann's Tyll came in at 51.; in 2019 two titles reviewed that year cracked the top-50.)
The top ten most read reviews in 2020 were:
The de Sade made the biggest leap, from 30th position in 2019.
There were still 14 titles in the top 50 that weren't in the 2019 top-50 -- only slightly down from the 16 on the 2019 list that hadn't cracked the top-50 in 2018.
See also the entire top 50, and the monthly top 15, on the page for the Most Popular Reviews - 2020.
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Pseudo-Methodius' Apocalypse, which, in this Dumbarton Oaks Medieval Library edition, also includes An Alexandrian World Chronicle.
This is a rare tri-lingual edition under review, with both the ancient Greek and Latin translations of Apocalypse and the Latin translation of An Alexandrian World Chronicle presented here.
Curiously enough, neither work is, however, presented in the original version: Apocalypse was written in Syriac, An Alexandrian World Chronicle in classical Greek.
Why review an Apocalypse at this time ?
You really have to ask ?
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Armenian author Narek Malian's Point Zero.
This is out from Glagoslav, who continue to do a great job bringing us popular contemporary fiction from many otherwise overlooked countries of the former Soviet Union (and some less than overlooked ones, like, Russia, too ...).
(They also have a great list of classic Eastern European literature.)
I always enjoy seeing bloggers' year-in-review and (variations on) best-of-the-year lists; here is a selection of those I've come across (though no doubt there are a lot of other worthwhile ones out there ...) [updated - 2 January]:
(No best-of-the-year list at the complete review this year -- no book rated an 'A+' or'A' in 2020 (though there were 21 rated 'A-) -- but maybe I'll do a notable-books collection next week.
There will be a detailed year-in-numbers and reviews post, in a couple of days.)
Well, the year that was certainly was something different.
The site was able to continue more or less as usual; the 198 reviews posted was down a few from last year but close enough to the soft annual target of 200 -- and the over 300,000 review-words were the most ever.
(The full 2020 year-in-numbers/reviews post will follow in a few days.)
One thing that was different than usual was the decline in the number of physical review copies I received, as publishers delayed books and clearly found it more difficult to distribute them, among other things.
I only received 231 physical review copies in 2020 -- the fewest since 2004, and down a staggering 47% from last year.
So there were a lot fewer new and current books to cover, and perforce more of the reviews were of older and (deep) backlist titles.
Not the worst thing in the world, maybe, but certainly a noticeable change compared to previous years.
I'm curious how 2021 will shape up in this regard; certainly, I'd like to be at least a bit more on top of things and (semi-)current.
As always, I appreciate your continuing patronage, and I'm glad you continue to find the site of use and interest.
I am looking forward to 2021 -- and expect a lot more of the same, at least literarily.
As far as life in general goes: I hope all of ours returns to somewhat more normality; until then, I hope you're at least reading lots of good books !