the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page





saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 December 2020

21 December: Top 21st century books ? | Translation in ... India | Never Go Back review


go to weblog

return to main archive


21 December 2020 - Monday

Top 21st century books ? | Translation in ... India | Never Go Back review

       Top 21st century books ?

       At La Vanguardia Jorge Carrión has a stab at the popular exercise of determining what might be the top books of the twenty-first century -- taking a year-by-year approach --, in 21 libros para el XXI -- complete with 'affinity'-selections.
       Not sure about the year-by-year approach, but at least it is a pretty broad variety, in several respects.

       Similar exercises can also be found in:        And the Czech publication A2 also devoted an issue to the Literární kánon 21. století in 2018 -- to which I also contributed a piece.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Translation in ... India

       In the Deccan Herald Karthik Venkatesh makes the case that: 'It would not be an exaggeration to say that for the Indian publishing industry, 2020 is not so much the year of the pandemic as it is of translations', in Gained in translation.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Never Go Back review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of the eighteenth Jack Reacher novel by Lee Child, the 2013 Never Go Back.

       This book had the misfortune to become a Tom Cruise-vehicle, but readers shouldn't hold that against it -- just avoid the movie. It's a solid snow-day read.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (11 - 20 December 2020)

archive index

- return to top of the page -

© 2020 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links