At La Vanguardia Jorge Carrión has a stab at the popular exercise of determining what might be the top books of the twenty-first century -- taking a year-by-year approach --, in 21 libros para el XXI -- complete with 'affinity'-selections.
Not sure about the year-by-year approach, but at least it is a pretty broad variety, in several respects.
In the Deccan Herald Karthik Venkatesh makes the case that: 'It would not be an exaggeration to say that for the Indian publishing industry, 2020 is not so much the year of the pandemic as it is of translations', in Gained in translation.