

the complete review - fiction

Arabian Nights and Days



by

Naguib Mahfouz



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Arabic title: ليالي ألف ليلة

Translated By Denys Johnson-Davies

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



A- : rich but very dark

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Chicago Tribune . 2/4/1995 Penelope Mesic FAZ . 6/3/1999 Karl-Markus Gauß San Francisco Chronicle . 5/2/1995 Abbas Milani Sunday Times . 5/3/1995 Robert Irwin Sunday Times . 5/5/1996 Trevor Lewis The Times . 3/8/1995 Giles Coren TLS . 10/3/1995 Rasheed El-Enany The Washington Post . 26/2/1995 Robert Irwin

From the Reviews :

"(E)nthralling (.....) So what does Mahfouz contribute ? Delicately, without destroying the magic of the earlier work, which is a composite retold and augmented over six centuries by countless unknown authors, he adds a layer of psychological complexity. His figures have depth and reality far beyond what the original provides. (...) It is a portrait of human beings too broad to fit the confines of religious extremism, particularly because in both their first form and this most recent one, these tales celebrate the human imagination, daring, unbounded and ceaselessly prolific." - Penelope Mesic, Chicago Tribune





"Machfus bietet die Gestalten des Volksbuches auf, verändert mitunter ihren Charakter und setzt sie zu von ihm erfundenen Gestalten in Beziehung. Das alles geht erzählerisch zumeist gemächlich, fast könnte man sagen: gemessenen Schritts, voran, bis die Gangart unvermittelt wechselt. Und wenn die Leute dann einem, der lange fort war, berichten, was in der Stadt vorgefallen ist, während er fort war, klingt es, als hätte der junge Brecht eine Ballade verfaßt" - Karl-Markus Gauß, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"If for centuries the ribaldry of many of the tales from A Thousand and One Nights made that book a subversive device in the popular cultural fight against the prudish strictures of orthodox Islam, in Arabian Nights and Days the subversion seems more directly political. The cafe and its imagined city bear striking resemblances to the Egypt of today. Arabian Nights and Days can thus be read in at least two different ways: as a simple retelling of some old, archetypal stories from A Thousand and One Nights or an implicit, daring and biting critique of the corruption of power in the modern Middle East. Either way, it's well worth reading." - Abbas Milani, San Francisco Chronicle





made that book a subversive device in the popular cultural fight against the prudish strictures of orthodox Islam, in the subversion seems more directly political. The cafe and its imagined city bear striking resemblances to the Egypt of today. can thus be read in at least two different ways: as a simple retelling of some old, archetypal stories from or an implicit, daring and biting critique of the corruption of power in the modern Middle East. Either way, it's well worth reading." - "This novel tells us more about Egypt two decades ago than it does about Baghdad in the golden days of Harun al-Rashid. (...) This novel, really a series of interlinked politico-religious fables, is fascinating, but British readers new to his work should start elsewhere." - Robert Irwin, Sunday Times





"Although the stories are full of Eastern promise and aphoristic charm, the author never lets us forget their allegorical dimension or their role in a political, social and religious debate on the nature of power, the need for moral imperatives and the importance of faith." - Trevor Lewis, Sunday Times





"The book is full of the genies and bottles, sheikhs and sultans that became romantic furniture for European Orientalists of the 18th and 19th centuries, but Mahfouz, unlike Beckford and Byron, is true to the culture that generated them, his language full of linguistic convention and Koranic quotation." - Giles Coren, The Times





"All these technical, unity-forging factors are further strengthened by the work's thematic cohesion, as another Mahfouzian probing into the problems of social evil, time and the human relationship with the metaphysical. All this is set in a mythical, ahistorical environment: Mahfouz knows that myth works far more potently on our subconscious than realistic representations of what is amiss with us. (...) It is in this way that Naguib Mahfouz has made the Arabian Nights indelibly his own, stamping it with the unmistakable insignia of his craft and vision, forever modifying our awareness of a great relic of the human imagination." - Rasheed El-Enany, Times Literary Supplement





indelibly his own, stamping it with the unmistakable insignia of his craft and vision, forever modifying our awareness of a great relic of the human imagination." - "It does not read easily, being written in a strange, proverb-laden, mock-archaic style. The book is certainly much less fun than its medieval prototype, for Mahfouz has used the enchanted creations of Shahrzad's storytelling as props to aid him in his ponderous broodings on life in general and politics in particular. Although the novel's allegories are sometimes obscure, one of the major preoccupations is with the problems posed by the increasingly frequent resort to assassination by religious fanatics in Egypt. (...) Arabian Nights and Days is a gloomy fairy tale, but as Mahfouz (who was born in 1911) contemplates his own future and that of the Egypt he has loved so much, such gloom is understandable." - Robert Irwin, The Washington Post

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

As the title suggests, Arabian Nights and Days echoes the Arabian classic, The Arabian Nights. Indeed, Mahfouz follows on that classic collection, his novel opening with the morning on which sultan Shahriyar -- to whom "the lady of the stories" Shahrzad has been recounting the fantastic tales, to keep at bay the fate that has awaited all his previous brides -- decides, finally, whether or not to spare Shahrzad's life. If a relief, his change of heart and tradition, allowing her to live, does not make for a traditional happy end, however -- no: 'and they lived happily everafter'; indeed, upon receiving the news from her father, Shahrzad admits that nevertheless: "I am unhappy". Which rather sets the mood for the entire novel, not one of the relief and joy one might have expected, but of the ugly reality of the aftermath of soul-(of himself and his kingdom-) crushing conduct that Shahriyar had indulged in (and forced on those around him) for so long, leaving a dispirited (except for those actual spirits ...) and amoral near-vacuum.

All along, Shahrzad had only done what she could, and what she had to:

"I sacrificed myself," she said sorrowfully, "in order to stem the torrent of blood."

"Everything is possible in this crazy city," said Shamloul the hunchback.

At which Ugr the barber said, "If you want the truth ..."

"We don't want the truth and we don't like it," Galil interrupted him.

"Don't remind us of death," called out Shamloul. "That's what the sultan has ordered."

What an extraordinary sultanate this is, with its people and its genies ! It raises aloft the badge of God and yet plunges itself in dirt.

- M.A.Orthofer, 21 August 2020

- Return to top of the page -

:

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Egyptian author Naguib Mahfouz (نجيب محفوظ, Nagib Machfus) was born in 1911 and died in 2006 He was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature in 1988.

- Return to top of the page -