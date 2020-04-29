Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Symposium



by

Xenophon



Greek title: Συμπόσιον

Translated by E.C.Marchant and O.J.Todd

Revised by Jeffrey Henderson

There are numerous other translations of this work

This is a bilingual edition that includes the original Greek text

Our Assessment:



B : well-presented, neatly done

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

If Memorabilia is a Socratic-sampler, featuring a variety of individual short exchanges on a large number of topics, and Oeconomicus is a more focused and wide-ranging single dialogue (sneaking in another inside it), Symposium is a more casual get-together report. Xenophon even introduces it by making clear that he's offering his impression of a (slightly) different side of Socrates and his buddies:

To my mind it is worthwhile to relate not only the serious acts of gentlemen but also what they do in their lighter moments.

After the rest had laughed at him, he said, "Go ahead and laugh, but I know that I could make a lot of money if I cared to follow that trade."

I observe that people wishing to become expert horsemen do not acquire the most docile horses but rather those that are high-spirited, believing that if they can manage this kind, they will easily handle any other. My course is similar. Humankind at large is what I wish to deal and associate with; and so I have got her, well assured that if I can endure her, I shall have no difficulty in my relations with all the rest of human kind.

"What about those of us who no longer exercise in the gymnasia ? What should we smell like ?"

"Gentlemanliness, surely !" replied Socrates.

- M.A.Orthofer, 29 April 2020

About the Author :

Historian and philosopher Xenophon (Ξενοφῶν) lived ca. 430 to 354 B.C.E.

