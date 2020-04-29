Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - philosophy

Oeconomicus



by

Xenophon



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Greek title: Οἰκονομικός

Translated by E.C.Marchant and O.J.Todd

Revised by Jeffrey Henderson

There are numerous other translations of this work

This is a bilingual edition that includes the original Greek text

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : engaging and well-presented

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Classical Philology . 21:3 (7/1926) Geneva Misener Times Literary Supplement* . 19/1/1996 P.J.Rhodes [* review of a different translation]

- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

In Oeconomicus Xenophon presents a lengthy Socratic dialogue focused on a single (larger) subject -- as opposed to the many short examples he presented in Memorabilia. And whereas in Memorabilia Xenophon offers some running commentary of his own as well, here he basically presents only the dialogue -- Socrates, and the words of those he speaks with --, after noting in opening:

I once heard him also discuss the subject of estate management as follows.

Moreover, these so-called banausic occupations leave no spare time for attention to one's friends and city, so that those who follow them are reputed bad at dealing with friends and bad defenders of their country. In some of the states, in fact, and especially in those reputed to be warlike, it is not even lawful for any of the citizens to work in the banausic occupations.

"Here again then, Socrates, student and teacher are of one opinion; and what's more, you the student stated this opinion before I did."

But I am pondering how skillfully you've presented the whole argument in support of your proposition, Ischomachus. For you stated that farming is the easiest of all occupations to learn, and after hearing all that you've said, I'm quite convinced that this is so.

- M.A.Orthofer, 29 April 2020

- Return to top of the page -

:

Harvard University Press publicity page

Loeb Classical Library publicity page

Bompiani publicity page

Oeconomicus - E.C.Marchant and O.J.Todd translation (1923) and original text at Perseus

Xenophon at the Internet Encyclopedia of Philosophy

Xenophon books and writers

See Index of Classical Greek literature

See Index of Philosophy books

See Index of Books Written Before 1900

See Index of Dialogues

See Index of Bilingual editions under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Historian and philosopher Xenophon (Ξενοφῶν) lived ca. 430 to 354 B.C.E.

- Return to top of the page -