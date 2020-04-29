Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - philosophy

Apology



by

Xenophon



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Greek title: Ἀπολογία Σωκράτους

Translated by E.C.Marchant and O.J.Todd

Revised by Jeffrey Henderson

There are numerous other translations of this work

This is a bilingual edition that includes the original Greek text

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : solid -- if very small -- final piece

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Classical Philology . 21:3 (7/1926) Geneva Misener

- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Xenophon's Apology is yet another work addressing Socrates' trial and death. Unlike Plato's account, Xenophon's is not a first-hand one; it is also very short -- just a brief discussion and presentation of some of what happened.

Xenophon presents a man who, while denying the absurd charges against him, accepts his death: "he believed that the time had come for him to die". He's satisfied with what he's accomplished and with his legacy -- and confidently claims to have no regrets:

Don't you know that to this day I would never have conceded that any man has lived a better life than I have ? For I always knew that my whole life has been lived in piety and justice, a fact that affords the greatest pleasure; and so I have felt a deep self-respect and have discovered that my associates hold corresponding sentiments about me.

"Well then," Socrates said, "doesn't it strike you as surprising that in other activities those who excel receive not merely equal honor but even superior honor, yet because I am judged by some to be supreme in humanity's greatest blessing, education, for that I'm being prosecuted by you on a capital charge ?"

- M.A.Orthofer, 29 April 2020

- Return to top of the page -

:

Harvard University Press publicity page

Loeb Classical Library publicity page

Bompiani publicity page

Apology - E.C.Marchant and O.J.Todd translation (1923) and original text at Perseus

Xenophon at the Internet Encyclopedia of Philosophy

Xenophon books and writers

See Index of Classical Greek literature

See Index of Philosophy books

See Index of Books Written Before 1900

See Index of Dialogues

See Index of Bilingual editions under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Historian and philosopher Xenophon (Ξενοφῶν) lived ca. 430 to 354 B.C.E.

- Return to top of the page -