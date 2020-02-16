|
The Inugami Curse
The complete review's Review:
The Inugami Curse (originally published in English as The Inugami Clan) features Yokomizo Seishi's popular protagonist, private investigator Kosuke Kindaichi (with Yokomizo mentioning several of Kindaichi's previous cases -- previous books by Yokomizo --, and alluding to the fact the Kindaichi has made something of a reputation for himself as a detective).
It is set shortly after the end of the Second World War, the story set in motion by the death of eighty-one-year-old Sahei Inugami, "one of the leading businessmen of the Shinshu region".
From the humblest beginnings, he had built a business empire that had also transformed the village of Nasu into a thriving -- if completely dependent on the fortunes of the Inugami Group -- city of more than a hundred thousand.
The whole will revolves around her. She is in a position of absolute advantage as regards the Inugami inheritance.Kiyo finally comes to Nasu so that the will can be opened -- but he shows up wearing a mask, his face so disfigured in the war that he is unrecognizable, and questions about his identity immediately add to the tension. But that's nothing compared to what's in the will. As Furudate foresaw:
It will be like hurling the remaining members of the Inugami clan into a maelstrom of conflict, kin against kin. What an uproar there will be when this is announcedThe will does put Tamayo in the -- uncomfortable -- driver's position, at least for a year (and if she survives ...), and pits the three Inugami grandsons against each other in a rather complicated game that includes a winner-take-all possible outcome. But there's a wildcard, too -- it turns out Sahei didn't just have three daughters: he had an affair with a young employee who bore him a son, Shizuma Aonuma, a mother and son that the three daughters thought they had chased out of their lives for good -- and whose whereabouts are, indeed, unknown.
When it's all spelled out for Kindaichi he finds: "It was as if blood were oozing from the pages of the will" -- and soon enough blood is oozing elsewhere, as the clan starts to get picked off, one by one. Sahei's three daughters each want to position their sons to take over the business, while Matsuko has now also become extremely -- almost suspiciously ... -- protective of her disfigured son. Tamayo has what amounts to an able bodyguard -- the unfortunately named (or at least called) Monkey -- who: "always guarded Tamayo like a faithful dog would", but her central position in the disposition of the estate also provides a motive for some meddling to put herself in a more advantageous position and there's some reason to suspect that some of the strange things happening to her might, in fact, have been staged.
Already right after Kindaichi's arrival, Yokomizo points out that events get in the way of an easy resolution of the case, as:
If Tamayo had not been facing a watery death at that moment, and if Kindaichi had not rushed to her rescue, no doubt he would have been able to solve the case much earlier than he did.Indeed, events repeatedly conspire against Kindaichi putting the pieces together -- but the pieces are complex, and the puzzle grows more complex as time goes by. And a lot of time goes by -- Kindaichi spends months in Nasu, even though he doesn't actually seem to be in the employ of anyone. But Furudate and the police keep him in the loop and consult him, and he does want to get to the bottom of this unusual case which began so disappointingly (the death of the man who called him to the scene hits him hard: "Kindaichi could not imagine a worse disgrace"). What he does with all his free time remains unclear, however; though present at many of the significant confrontation-scenes, where he often contributes his two cents (or mulls over something he observes), he remains kind of an underdeveloped character, only occasionally really the focus of the story.
When everything does finally fall into place, Yokomizo correctly notes:
How remarkable it all was. Everything hinged on coincidence, an accumulation of chance incidents.This is also part of the problem with The Inugami Curse and its very elaborate plot: it's almost too neat in how it is tied up, especially in the figures of Shizuma Aonuma and his mother. True, that's also part of the appeal of the novel -- how very neatly all the roles in the mystery come together -- but it is rather too neat in the unlikelihood of how it all comes together.
The Inugami Curse is, like Sahei's will, willfully (over)complex. Even Yokomizo seems to understand as much, leading him, two-thirds of the way into the novel, to recapitulate in summary form by itemizing: "the important points Kindaichi excerpted from his diary" of the goings-on up to that point -- a four-page, twenty-five-point list, with Yokomizo noting at its conclusion:
Actually, Kindaichi's notations went into much more detail, but because that would be too tedious for the reader and, in addition, because an itemized list cannot do justice to some issues that will be explained at greater length later on, I have reproduced here only the most important portions.The novel then has a reasonably neat resolution, even if some of the twists (specifically surrounding Kiyo) are predictable. Crowded with suspects (and constellations of outcomes, as circumstances change depending on who dies), the novel is a bit pulled in different directions; a stronger narrative-central figure, whether Tamayo or Kindaichi, would have helped pull the story together. Nevertheless, Yokomizo is a good storyteller, and he manages to sustain decent suspense throughout. His technique is sometimes annoying -- but even then, it's generally stylistically strong enough for readers to excuse him, e.g.:
November 15. A half month since Kiyo's return and almost one month since Kindaichi's arrival in Nasu. The day when Inugami blood first flowed and the day when the devil finally commenced to act. Before turning to the subject of death, however, let us first recount an incident that might have been a prelude to murder.Japanese readers could be assumed to be more familiar with the character of Kindaichi (from previous books), explaining why Yokomizo does not foreground him as much -- a bit of a shame here, because the idiosyncratic P.I. is an appealing figure with some amusing quirks; one hopes to see more of him in further translations. As is, The Inugami Curse is a quite gripping mystery, even if not entirely satisfying in its larger set-up; still, it's a good read and leaves one eager to see more of Yokomizo's work.
- M.A.Orthofer, 16 February 2020
Japanese author Yokomizo Seishi (横溝正史) lived 1902 to 1981.
