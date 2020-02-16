

The Inugami Curse



by

Yokomizo Seishi



Japanese title: 犬神家の一族

Originally published in English as The Inugami Clan

Translated by Yumiko Yamakazi

Director Ichikawa Kon has filmed this twice, as The Inugami Family (1976) and Murder of the Inugami Clan (2006)

Our Assessment:



B : moves along nicely, but over-elaborate

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Japan Times . 20/7/2003 Mark Schreiber

From the Reviews:

"While Kindaichi fails to prevent the murders, he remains two steps ahead of the police in identifying the killer. Yumiko Yamazaki's lively translation is wonderfully readable" - The Japan Times, The Japan Times

The complete review's Review:

The Inugami Curse (originally published in English as The Inugami Clan) features Yokomizo Seishi's popular protagonist, private investigator Kosuke Kindaichi (with Yokomizo mentioning several of Kindaichi's previous cases -- previous books by Yokomizo --, and alluding to the fact the Kindaichi has made something of a reputation for himself as a detective). It is set shortly after the end of the Second World War, the story set in motion by the death of eighty-one-year-old Sahei Inugami, "one of the leading businessmen of the Shinshu region". From the humblest beginnings, he had built a business empire that had also transformed the village of Nasu into a thriving -- if completely dependent on the fortunes of the Inugami Group -- city of more than a hundred thousand.

Sahei had never married, but he had three daughters, by three different women; they, in turn, had married and each had had a son: Matsuko had Kiyo; Takeko had Také (and a daughter, Sayoko); and Umeko had Tomo. All lived together at the Inugami estate -- along with the stunningly beautiful young Tamayo, the granddaughter of the priest (and apparently one-time lover) of Sahei, who had helped Sahei get a start in life; when Tamayo was orphaned, Sahei had taken her in.

Several months after Sahei's death, Kindaichi received a letter from a lawyer begging for his help in preventing a tragedy; the lawyer, Toyoichiro Wakabayashi, is worried that the Inugami clan faces: "a grave situation in the near future. By grave situation, I mean events soaked in blood, the sort of events which I believe are your specialty". Sufficiently intrigued, Kindaichi heads for Nasu and checks in at the lakeside Nasu Inn and almost immediately is confronted with dramatic and suspicious goings-on: first he helps save the beautiful Tamayo from her sabotaged boat -- and learns that: "a lot of strange things have been happening recently" that have imperiled her -- only to then find the lawyer who has come to speak to him murdered.

Kyozo Furudate, the Inugamis' lawyer and the dead lawyer's employer, then pays a visit to Kindaichi, and while he had not been aware that Wakabayashi had contacted the detective, he admits there's good reason to worry about the Inugamis: "It's about Sahei Inugami's will". The will had not yet been officially read -- though someone apparently sneaked a look at it -- as Sahei had specified that its contents not be revealed until Kiyo's return to the family home; a soldier, he had been detained abroad at the end of the war, and while now reportedly back in Tokyo with his mother Matsuko, had not yet traveled back to Nasu. Furudate can't reveal what's in the will, but does admit to Kindaichi that Tamayo figures prominently in it:

The whole will revolves around her. She is in a position of absolute advantage as regards the Inugami inheritance.

It will be like hurling the remaining members of the Inugami clan into a maelstrom of conflict, kin against kin. What an uproar there will be when this is announced

If Tamayo had not been facing a watery death at that moment, and if Kindaichi had not rushed to her rescue, no doubt he would have been able to solve the case much earlier than he did.

How remarkable it all was. Everything hinged on coincidence, an accumulation of chance incidents.

Actually, Kindaichi's notations went into much more detail, but because that would be too tedious for the reader and, in addition, because an itemized list cannot do justice to some issues that will be explained at greater length later on, I have reproduced here only the most important portions.

November 15. A half month since Kiyo's return and almost one month since Kindaichi's arrival in Nasu. The day when Inugami blood first flowed and the day when the devil finally commenced to act. Before turning to the subject of death, however, let us first recount an incident that might have been a prelude to murder.

- M.A.Orthofer, 16 February 2020

About the Author:

Japanese author Yokomizo Seishi (横溝正史) lived 1902 to 1981.

