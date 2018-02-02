

the complete review - poetry

Greetings From Angelus



by

Gershom Scholem



general information | review summaries | our review | about the author

Translated and with an Afterword by Richard Sieburth

With an Introduction and Notes by Steven Wasserstrom

Previously published (without the translator's Afterword) as The Fullness of Time (2003)

(2003) This is a bilingual edition, with the original German texts facing Sieburth's English translations

Our Assessment:



B : fine little collection; useful supporting material

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 1/7/2003 . TLS . 27/2/2004 Jeremy Adler

From the Reviews :

"Gershom Scholem wrote strong poetry" - Publishers Weekly





"(A)n excellent bilingual selection (...) containing all the best-known pieces and several lesser ones. Sieburth’s versions are lucid, sensitive, forceful and always attentive to the originals. Wasserstrom’s incisive commentary provides the ideal context. (...) As a German poet, Scholem remained tied to the idiom of Goethe, Heine and (occasionally) Rilke. But there are also more quirky strains, evident in the echoes of Morgenstern’s nonsense poetry." - Jeremy Adler, Times Literary Supplement

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Gershom Scholem's poetry is incidental, casual work, with many of the poems he wrote just meant for friends or a small circle; apparently, only two were published during his lifetime and, as translator Richard Sieburth notes in his new Afterword: "Scholem never considered his verse composition to be a major part of his oeuvre". In his Introduction Steven Wasserstrom reports that: "some forty-five" are found in Scholem's archives; this bilingual collection gathers twenty-one of the poems, written between 1915 ('To Theodor Herzl') and 1967 ('To Ingeborg Bachmann') -- with a twenty-second, "a comic piece of doggerel" from 1972, the last verses he wrote, snuck into the notes (albeit only in English translation).

A third of the chronologically presented poems date to 1918 or before -- like many, Scholem apparently going through a (somewhat) poetic phase in his youngest days. His most famous -- probably only famous -- poem is the title-piece, dedicated to close friend Walter Benjamin, with its subject Benjamin's Paul Klee painting, Angelus Novus (about which Benjamin also wrote, and which he willed to Scholem, who wound up having it hanging on his walls much longer than Benjamin ever had). It's a nice picture-poem -- arguing also: "Ich bin ein unsymbolisch Ding / bedeute was ich bin", which Sieburth translates as: "I am an unsymbolic thing / I mean what I mean" (though the more straightforward 'I mean what I am' would seem more apposite).

Among the more interesting pieces is 'The Official Abecedarium', an amusing alphabetical sequence of quatrains (double couplets) going through (mostly) great philosophers from A to Z (and beginning: "Anfangs war zwar das Apriori" ("In the beginning was the a priori")). While elsewhere Sieburth is rather half-hearted in trying to (re)capture Scholem's rhyme-scheme, he does try to follow it strictly here. This leads to (considerably) looser translations -- and the occasional embellishment. So, for example, in the first verse:

Argumentiert mit Hilfe des

Ältesten Aristoteles

Made his casuistry equiprobable

With the help of old Aristotle.

Gabirol war ein großer Mann

Selbst Gobineau erkennt das an.

Ibn Gabirol was a hero to his age

Even Gobineau agrees he was a credit to his race.

In alten Zeiten führten alle Bahnen

an Gott und seinem Namen irgendwie.

Wir sind nicht fromm. Wir bleiben im Profanen,

Und wo einst "Gott" stand, steht Melancholie.



In days of old all roads somehow led

to God and his name.

We are not devout. Our domain is the profane

and where "God" once stood, Melancholy takes his place.

I threw myself into ancient books.

I was awestruck by their signs.

I spent too much time alone with them.

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 February 2018

:

Gershom Scholem at the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy

See Index of Poetry

See Index of German literature

See Index of Bilingual editions under review

Other books from Archipelago Books under review

About the Author :

Gershom Scholem lived 1897 to 1982.

