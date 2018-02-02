|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
Greetings From Angelus
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B : fine little collection; useful supporting material
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
Gershom Scholem's poetry is incidental, casual work, with many of the poems he wrote just meant for friends or a small circle; apparently, only two were published during his lifetime and, as translator Richard Sieburth notes in his new Afterword: "Scholem never considered his verse composition to be a major part of his oeuvre".
In his Introduction Steven Wasserstrom reports that: "some forty-five" are found in Scholem's archives; this bilingual collection gathers twenty-one of the poems, written between 1915 ('To Theodor Herzl') and 1967 ('To Ingeborg Bachmann') -- with a twenty-second, "a comic piece of doggerel" from 1972, the last verses he wrote, snuck into the notes (albeit only in English translation).
Argumentiert mit Hilfe desBecomes:
Made his casuistry equiprobableOccasionally the would-be rhymes are even more strained and forced -- but in a few places Sieburth actually pulls off something better than Scholem, as in:
Gabirol war ein großer MannWhich Sieburth slyly turns into:
Ibn Gabirol was a hero to his age(Not a great rhyme, but probably worth it.)
Many of the poems are from the period when Scholem was very much in Benjamin's orbit, and are a neat complement to that period and their relationship -- friendly as well as intellectual -- and provides some insights into their mutual interests and preöccupations. So also poems are titled: 'With a Copy of Walter Benjamin's 'One-Way Street'' and 'With a Copy of Kafka's Trial'.
There are also some fine verses on Scholem's own inner struggles -- "I'm not fighting for any 'cause,' / all I'm fighting for now is me" --, and/or reflections on the times. 'With a Copy of Walter Benjamin's 'One-Way Street'' nicely concludes:
In alten Zeiten führten alle BahnenAn the obsessive kabbalist also gets his due:
I threw myself into ancient books.As Steven Wasserstrom notes in his Introduction, Scholem's: "poems are both stylistically and substantially old-fashioned". As such, however, they are decent -- and Scholem has good fun with some of them, and manages honest emotion in others. If on the margins of his work, these poems nevertheless are a welcome addition to those edges, and certainly of interest, including biographically.
Sieburth's translations are solid, though his indecisiveness regarding how faithful to be to Scholem's rhyme schemes can be frustrating. Scholem's rhymes impose an order, and Sieburth's looser take on them -- sometimes following them, sometimes changing up the rhyme schemes (so different lines rhyme), as well as the often forced not-quite-rhymes -- muddle that. That said, there are a few bright spots where Sieburth's embellishments definitely add to Scholem's verse.
Wasserstrom's Introduction and Notes, as well as Sieburth's Afterword (the only addition to the volume from its previous incarnation, as The Fullness of Time (2003)) are informative and helpful, supplementary material that doesn't overwhelm the text(s) while providing additional information of interest.
All in all a nice little volume -- and it is certainly good to see such a collection of Scholem's verses (and to have the German originals included with the translation ...).
- M.A.Orthofer, 2 February 2018
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Gershom Scholem lived 1897 to 1982.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2018 the complete review