Satyricon
[This review is based on the Loeb Classical Library series edition (15) from Harvard University Press, in Michael Heseltine's 1913 translation, as revised by E.H.Warmington (1969; that is still the 'current' edition)). Other widely available editions include the Penguin Classics edition, in J.P.Sullivan's translation (Amazon.com / Amazon.co.uk), and the Oxford World Classics edition, in P.G.Walsh's translation (Amazon.com / Amazon.co.uk).]
What we have of Petronius' Satyricon is, as translator Heseltine acknowledges in his Introduction: "a fragment, or rather a series of excerpts ... we know not how representative of the original whole".
(Bonus points to revisor E.H.Warmington, for eliding Heseltine's sentence there, giving readers a good idea of what is to come: the text is dotted with elision, beginning to end.)
Narrated by Encolpius, the work begins with him mid-argument with a teacher of rhetoric named Agamemnon, and while there are several stretches of sustained story there are also a large number of gaps, small (a few words) and large (huge chunks of story) throughout the text (including numerous episodes and adventures referred to in the existing text but otherwise lost); the original work was clearly much, much longer and it is safe to assume considerably more was lost than preserved.
Last there arrived a sodomite in a fine brown suit with a waistband ... and one while almost dislocated our buttocks with his poking, other while slobbered us with his nasty kisses(The original 1913 Loeb edition decorously omits the English translation of this passage, leaving the Latin in its place ....)
The humor does tend to wards the rawly ribald and, as in everything, the text and language are plain and direct; Petronius is to the point, even about the basest matters (as the variety of bodily functions mentioned and described soon prove), and also always quick to the next point (even where there aren't gaps in the text).
Among the amusing episodes late in the work is then also one which finds Encolpius romantically involved with Circe, to the extent that:
We lay together there on this grass and exchanged a thousand light kisses, but we looked for sterner play ...That 'voluptatem robustam', however, eludes him -- much to Circe's disappointment (and then anger) -- and his impotence becomes the subject of extend concern and discussion, as he notes -- as if he hasn't been through enough --:
I do not realize that I am a man, I do not feel it. That part of my body where I was once an Achilles is dead and buried.Sex and jealousy certainly figure prominently in many of the adventures and confrontations, some of which get quite out of hand. Giton is in the middle of several of these -- thoroughly mixing up Encolpius when both draw the attentions of Tryphaena, but she pays more to Giton ...:
Tryphaena was now lying in Giton's lap, covering him with kisses one moment, and sometimes patting his shaven head. I was gloomy and uneasy about our new terms, and did not touch food or drink, but kept shooting angry looks askance at them both. Every kiss was a wound to me, every pleasing wile that the wanton woman conjured up. I was not yet sure whether I was more angry with the boy for taking away my mistress, or with my mistress for leading the boy astray: both of them were hateful to my sight and more depressing than the bondage I had escaped. And besides all this, Tryphaena did not address me like a friend whom she was once pleased to have for a lover, and Giton did not think fit to drink my health in the ordinary way, and would not even so much as include me in general conversation. I suppose he was afraid of reopening a tender scar just as friendly feeling began to draw it together. My unhappiness moved me till tears overflowed my heart, and the groan I hid with a sigh almost stole my life away ...The actions veer towards the melodramatic repeatedly -- so also in the actual conflicts, including one where:
the gallant Giton turned a razor against his genitals and threatened to put an end to our troubles by self-mutilation(The 1913 edition has him only turn the razor 'on himself'.)
At another point, Encolpius decides -- rather suddenly and rashly -- that the only option left is the final one:
I made up my mind to hang myself and die. I had just tied a belt to the frame of a bed which stood by the wall, and was stowing my neck into the noose, when the door was unlocked, Eumolpus came in with Giton, and called me back to light from the very bourne of death.Eumolpus is among the more amusing characters in the novel, much of which he spends in Encolpius' company. An old poet, he won't let anyone forget it, breaking out in verse at the slightest provocation. Typically -- and at considerable length, and not that anyone was asking for it --:
Well, I will try and explain the situation in verseHe is certainly dedicated to his art, to the near-complete denial of everything else -- as when Encolpius and Giton are rescued from the sinking boat, and:
We heard a strange noise, and a groaning like a wild beast wanting to get out, coming from under the master's cabin. So we followed the sound, and found Eumolpus sitting there inscribing verses on a great parchment. We were surprised at his having time to write poetry with death close at hand, and we pulled him out, though he protested, and implored him to be sensible. But he was furious at our interruption, and cried: "Let me complete my thought; the poem halts at the close." I laid hands on the maniac, and told Giton to help me to drag the bellowing bard ashore. . .In his translation, Heseltine both renders and presents the verse -- of which there is quite a bit -- in prose. This seems like a fair approach, but in the reading does make for a more compressed text; readers have the facing Latin to compare, where it is printed and verse, and can see line breaks and the (ostensible) poetry, but some of this is lost in how the English translation is presented. (Indeed, on the whole the text feels a bit crammed: with so many ellipses and gaps, it would have been preferable to make these missing bits -- the presence of all this absence -- even clearer.)
The centerpiece of the Satyricon is the grand banquet hosted by Trimalchio, 'nummorum nummos' -- "millionaire of millionaires" -- who has: "more plate lying in his hall-porter's room than other people have in their whole fortunes" (as well as: "two libraries, one Greek and one Latin"). A full-of-himself blowhard, Encolpius complains also that Trimalchio's "filthy bragging" proves almost impossible to escape -- but then much of the fun of the scene is in how Trimalchio goes on and on, about everything from his bowel movements (he's having trouble with them) to his fortune. The feast is one of great excess -- of food and pleasuring --, with Trimalchio holding forth at considerable length not only about today's pleasures but the future, as he goes on at great length about his plans for his death and estate, including grand designs for a memorial (to him, of course). He even has the inscription already planned -- which includes, for example, the claim:
God-fearing, gallant, constant, he grew from very little and left thirty million.And among his ideas for the oversize tomb is to:
have a broken urn carved with a boy weeping over it. And a sundial in the middle, so that anyone who looks at the time will read my name whether he likes it or not.Trimalchio's basic philosophy -- which is certainly the philosophy of that night -- is the ultimate in carpe diem. Early on he notes:
Let us live then while it goes well with us.And he's no less convinced near the end:
Well, well, if we know we must die, why should we not live ?It is indeed an extended entertaining blow-out -- complete with Encolpius' attempts to escape -- but the other episodes, if generally not as sustained, are also strong, and there's generally enough of them to make for an actual story -- i.e. Satyricon is not so fragmentary as to feel entirely piecemeal, even if it does not ever really shape into a novel-whole.
Heseltine's translation is brisk and tight, in keeping with the original -- though there's certainly something to be said for a more expansive rendering in English (and it's no surprise that many authors (and the occasional filmmaker) has created work based on but not limited to this source material). But Petronius' style in the original is compact, too, the embellishment limited (in Latin that, intentionally, stretches and plays with the classical -- yet another complicating factor in both reading and translating it in contemporary times). Satyricon is also an incredibly allusive text, including in borrowing of phrase and verse, and despite notes and the Introduction, that's hard for the casual reader to get much sense of; a shame, because it seems to be a significant part of the text's appeal and value (Petronius appears to have been very good at this).
Several of the original reviews of Heseltine's translation point out (apparent) errors; it should be noted that E.H.Warmington's 1969 revision -- the currently circulating edition -- appears to address most of these, as well as making additional changes (including in some of the passages quoted above (all quoted in the 1969 revised version)). Arguably, other, newer translations, including those of Sullivan, Walsh, and Arrowsmith provide sufficient alternative renderings, but it is curious that there has been no truly modern version of the Satyricon in the Loeb Classical Library series; very few volumes in the series have lasted (or been kept) for so long .....
The Introduction -- also revised -- is helpful, not least in the (updated) discussion of other editions; the summary of the story is also a useful guide, given the jumps and gaps in the story.
The Satyricon seems worth tackling in a bilingual edition, and so the handy Loeb edition seems the obvious choice, with Heseltine's translation a solid if not entirely satisfactory one. As noted, the presentation of the text might also be made more reader-friendly -- as it is in some of the other translations, if only by making clearer chapter breaks, and presenting the declaimed verse in actual verse form (rather than blocks of prose, as here). Still, overall, this is a handy version to work with -- of a novel that has considerable rewards, including many beyond the Trimalchio-centerpiece (that, at least in reputation, too much overshadows the often very good rest).
- M.A.Orthofer, 14 October 2019
Gaius Petronius Arbiter lived in the 1st century.
