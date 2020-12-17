Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

This Could Have Become

Ramayan Chamar's Tale



by

Subimal Misra



Two Anti-Novels : This Could Have Become Ramayan Chamar's Tale (আসলে এটি রামায়ণ চামারের গল্প হয়ে উঠতে পারতো, 1982) When Color is a Warning Sign (রঙ যখন সতর্কীকরণের চিহ্ন, 1984)

: Translated by Venkateswar Ramaswamy

With an Introduction by Janam Mukherjee

With The Anti-Novel: A Manifesto by Subimal Misra

Our Assessment:



B : challenging, but certainly of interest

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

"The book is a Guernica of sorts in printed letters and words -- stark, chaotic, gut-wrenching, and confounding in its immensity of interpretations. Deeply political as well as harshly critical of available political shades on both left and right, Misra even questions his own capacity as a writer of these accounts. (...) V Ramaswamy, the translator, who has stated elsewhere that translation for him is a “linguistic” exercise, does a commendable job of bringing us the sharp, unapologetic and prickly portents of Misra's language." - Nabina Das, Dhaka Tribune





"Bred from years of convenience, one feels an instinctual reluctance to engage with these two anti-novels and their non-linear, unstructured collage. But the reader must overcome this emotional and intellectual sluggishness to enjoy the fruits of Misra's labour. (...) Misra's book is a harrowing portrait of how the structures of power and politics have completely failed those that they were established to protect. (...) Like a glitchy TV set that offers a rare peek at the unscripted truth, Subimal Misra's anti-novels are a much-needed break from regular programming and should be read. The complexity of his writing might be a deterrent, but like the proverbial bitter pill, this too must be consumed for our own good." - Percy Bharucha, Hindustan Time





"Forget about linear stories or chronological narratives. Coherence is not comfort, no, it springs out from reading Misra's short passages -- comments, news snippets, poems, dialogues: Using cinematic techniques, he's portraying reality as if applying to it a broken mirror (into a myriad small pieces) from the top of the sky, reflecting. (...) What was Subimal Misra thinking? Why can his stories catch your attention despite them not having a linear plot, a simple thing to tell? Who knows? They're worth reading and, if your imagination works, you could hear his laughter at the very end." - Luis A Gómez, National Herald





"The book's never-ending layers are like the thick layers of posters on public walls, torn here and there to provide a glimpse of all the posters buried underneath, their depth unfathomable. There is no beginning and no end -- simply fragmented layers, half-sentences and unfinished events. The book doesn't build a coherent narrative; it slips through the cracks. (...) I cannot guarantee that you will enjoy Subimal Misra's writing. Misra is difficult, provocative, and, ultimately, tedious. But there is a chance that he is not tedious because he is a bad writer, but tedious because he refuses the pleasures of a conventional narrative, a predictable reality. There is a chance that he is trying to reconfigure what we have held so dear for so long -- the definite and totalising nature of both reality and literature. This chance, this promise of the new, is reason enough to read Subimal Misra." - Haider Shahbaz, The News on Sunday





"Much like Nirmal Gupta, I too have found it difficult to extract something absolute from reading Misra, constantly changing my mind about how I feel about his prose. But, I have come to this realisation: as an anti-establishment writer, more fertile in Bengali little magazines than the mainstream (as this very translation) -- a nod perhaps to his Hungryalist forbears -- Misra's anti-novels might be novels after all: changing our minds about each of the many-more-things through a reappraisal of form and substance." - Rohit Chakraborty, Open

The complete review 's Review :

Subimal Misra presents these two works flat-out as 'anti-novels', suggesting an upending of traditional and familiar form -- not so much the very opposite of but in actual opposition to what (and how) we generally think of as novels. Of course, the novel is an amazingly malleable form, but Misra does mean to challenge conventions: this is fiction that is 'experimental', in the sense that it tries to go beyond the (oh-so) familiar, to shake things up -- rules and expectations -- and engage the reader in novel ways.

As he explains in 'The Anti-Novel: A Manifesto' -- included here, as prefatory material -- realist fiction hasn't so much had its day as it's been practically done to death; he's had enough of: "The same old blah-blah, which had already reached a dead end several decades ago". It's not a denial of the value of the 'traditional' novel, but rather an acknowledgement that even as mirror of society and conditions it has peaked -- and, as such, exhausted the form (and its usefulness, for contemporary/future fictions):

the very highest stage of description of events, portrayal of character, or explanation of mind had been crossed long ago in Anna Karenina or The Brothers Karamazov, or in The Puppet's Tale [sic] [by Manik Bandyopadhyay] in recent times.

A writer's rivalry is with his successful predecessors but also with his ego, together with arrogance, laziness, bits of cunning, and an apparently brave fearfulness. He does not leave out anything, truth is concrete to him, greatly so. Every writer has his own way, if he is a conscious writer, and possibly there's no fixed formula for this. It is dangerous to ask someone to write in a specific way because one doesn't learn to write in this way, rather one is taught to imitate.

In your writing, there are no such things as sequential events, it appears outwardly to be only floating images and to my eyes quite disconnected. Employing selected clippings from newspapers, an amalgam of politics and sex -- something that mixes everything together. I won't say that I was fully able to accept the writing. That's because there are so many of your angles here which are of an attacking nature -- as well as the ignoring of these same questions -- demolishing popular beliefs, arriving at an unpredictable conclusion, which apparently is not even a conclusion. It's not certain where the writer wants to go, or at least it's unclear -- I became confused reading it, and I have no hesitation in saying that most of the time I am confused by your writing. You have a tendency to debate everything, in some parts mixing a bit of French humor -- there's no certainty anywhere, no care to reach a conclusion -- this apparent cynicism compels me to be confused. In the middle of disciplinelessness, sometimes a discipline peeps in, although discovering it is arduous. And this has to be searched for amid the wrecking of form, use of elegiac language and ongoing experimentation.

I don't know whether my writing is Marxist or not, but I do know that my fundamental inclination is to investigate.

One of the distinctive features of capitalist art and literature is to push contemporaneity as far away as possible, and to make it seem as if all that is written is permanent -- an eternal truth for all time that they alone have discovered, suitable for all classes of people.

The main thing is the reader's active participation, or else the writing only manifests futility.

Not merely left or right politics, my battle is against anything connected with every kind of establishment -- which suppresses people and does not let them be fully human.

Until now, it is the search, rather than reaching a decision on anything, that I'm more enthusiastic about. I am always aware of my sense of incompleteness, and the inclination to search arises from this sense of incompleteness.

I do not want my writing to be converted into capital, or be capable of being digested by the intestines of middle-class babus. I want to make my writing into a weapon against this repression-based civilization.

- M.A.Orthofer, 17 December 2020

:

About the Author :

Bengali author Subimal Misra (সুবিমল মিশ্র) was born in 1943.

