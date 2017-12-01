Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Ghostwriter



by

Zoran Živković



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Serbian title: Писац у најам

Translated by Alice Copple-Tošić

Originally published in Novels (2009); also published as a stand-alone (2012)

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : enjoyable and quite clever

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer World Lit. Today . 11-12/2011 Michael A. Morrison

From the Reviews :

"No work by Živković is without substance, and The Ghostwriter ponders the rights of authorship and the indeterminacy of identity in the Internet age. But at heart, it's a jeu d'esprit: a lighthearted, funny chronicle about a man, his cat, and a clutch of decidedly dire correspondents." - Michael A. Morrison, World Literature Today

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The narrator of The Ghostwriter is a writer -- one who seems to spend most of his time playing with his cat, Felix, and obsessing over his email. A little gong-tone alerts him to every new arrival, and he can rarely resist immediately reading the latest missive (apparently he does not have a serious spam problem ...); he also carefully collects and archives (almost) all his email, in folders each devoted to a different correspondent.

The narrator does maintain that:

There is one bad thing about electronic mail. It forces people to change their identity.

Changing a writer's identity is not limited to email addresses alone, where it is compulsory, but has spread to electronic correspondence in general, although there is no obligation in this regard. Nothing stops writers from signing their emails with their real names, but many prefer to use their newly acquired pseudonym. [...] There are certainly exceptions to this rule, but all the writers I correspond with by email present themselves as someone else.

Although conspicuous, it had slipped by me because of my total absorption in the cunning web being spun around me. Almost simultaneously, all five people I had been corresponding with this morning had come up with the idea of of a pseudonym. They all seemed to be in collusion

- M.A.Orthofer, 1 December 2017

- Return to top of the page -

:

Cadmus Press publicity page

Galaade Éditions publicity page

TEA publicity page

Official site

Interview at Dalkey Archive Press

Interview at infinity plus

Interview at Strange Horizons

Interview at World Literature Today

See Index of Eastern European literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Zoran Živković was born in Belgrade in 1948.

- Return to top of the page -