The Writer
Our Assessment:
B : tight, short writing-story
From the Reviews:
The Writer is introduced as: A very short novel, without chapters, about writing and darkness, and at under forty pages it certainly is short.
(The current edition pairs it with The Ghostwriter, and previous ones have included The Book, and other titles.)
But Živković sticks to the novel-claim; this isn't presented as a novella, much less merely a story -- suggesting more heft to it, at least content- if not page-wise.
At the outset, I face a wall of darkness. I have no idea what I will write about, what will pop up on the screen.And a friend who occasionally drops by diagnoses his writing frustration as the perceived and real darkness reflecting the writer's subconscious -- and offers to play psychiatrist, subjecting him to a question-and-answer form of analysis.
Said friend also has a flash of literary inspiration and decides to write a novel as well, the narrator helping him along with technical assistance (such as introducing him to the basics of using a computer). The friend does not appreciate the layers of interference -- editors, proof-readers, etc. -- that are unavoidable in traditional publishing, and eagerly embraces the possibilities of electronic self-publishing. And he leans on his friend in additional ways, even presenting the narrator as a character in his novel .....
There's more analysis too, debate about the nature of writing, and an elaborate dream, the writer sinking into the arguably inspiring mix of memory and fantasy. And there are the routines of writing -- the novel suggesting in its back-to-the-beginning end that these too are elemental and essential.
It makes for a fine and amusing little meditation on writing and creativity -- and routines, habits, and interruptions. The not-so-helpful friend makes for a humorous counterpart and foil, though both their writings and disagreements could be more fully fleshed out.
An enjoyable little work -- but it certainly helps being paired with others (as in The Writer, The Book, The Reader-trio, or The Writer & The Ghostwriter-duo).
- M.A.Orthofer, 1 December 2017
Zoran Živković was born in Belgrade in 1948.
© 2017 the complete review