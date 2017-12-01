

The Writer



by

Zoran Živković



Serbian title: Pisac

Translated by Alice Copple-Tošić

Also published in The Book/The Writer (2003); The Writer, The Book, The Reader (2009); and Novels (2009)

Our Assessment:



B : tight, short writing-story

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 13/10/2003 .

From the Reviews :

"The Writer is a dense, dreamlike stream-of-consciousness account narrated by an unnamed author, who struggles with his inability to complete a novel" - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

The Writer is introduced as: A very short novel, without chapters, about writing and darkness, and at under forty pages it certainly is short. (The current edition pairs it with The Ghostwriter, and previous ones have included The Book, and other titles.) But Živković sticks to the novel-claim; this isn't presented as a novella, much less merely a story -- suggesting more heft to it, at least content- if not page-wise.

It is a story about writing, narrated by a writer struggling to finish the book he is working on -- one which he initially believed would come to form a novel, but is shaping up to be "(at best) a collection of loosely linked stories". The promised darkness is also literal: the writer explains his writing habits and environment, which includes pulling down the Venetian blind when he starts work in the morning -- a necessity on sunny days, given his large window and eastern exposure, but also a habit he keeps up even when it is cloudy out. Beyond this, darkness extends to his writing process itself -- and the blank screen of his computer: as he describes it:

At the outset, I face a wall of darkness. I have no idea what I will write about, what will pop up on the screen.

- M.A.Orthofer, 1 December 2017

About the Author :

Zoran Živković was born in Belgrade in 1948.

