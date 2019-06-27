

The Peace Machine



by

Özgür Mumcu



Turkish title: Barış Makinesi

Translated by Mark David Wyers

Our Assessment:



B- : enjoyable bits, but doesn't come together sufficiently

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Hürriyet Daily News B- 16/5/2018 William Armstrong

From the Reviews :

"The Peace Machine is his first novel and it shows. The narrative skips along briskly from one scene to the next, often leaving the reader adrift amid a whirlwind of set pieces. The novel is set in the years before the First World War but we get little contextual detail and little sense of mounting tension. Although the novel is very dialogue-heavy, character development is almost non-existent. The translation successfully captures an unaffected sense of period language, but the vivid imagery and shallow characterizations of The Peace Machine sometimes feel like they would work better in a graphic novel. Ultimately the book feels like a missed opportunity, full of interesting leads too hastily executed." - William Armstrong, Hürriyet Daily News

The complete review 's Review :

The Peace Machine is set in the late 19th and then early 20th century and begins with its protagonist Celal as a child, on the run, setting the stage for how the novel itself skips hastily along. Throughout, Celal is on the move a lot, as the novel jumps around from Turkey to France and Serbia. In 1880, when he is working in an Istanbul slaughterhouse, the strong young boy saves a well-dressed man from a run-in with a bull -- and the man thanks him by taking him in, promising: "I shall raise you as if you were my own son."

And so Celal goes from "streetwise orphan" to being the son Arif Bey never had, growing up in the household of "perhaps the wealthiest man in Manisa". The smart young man gets a proper and good education now -- sent to Marseilles for high school -- and then inherits Arif Bey's fortune at a very young age when his benefactor dies. Among Celal's sidelines: a remunerative gig secretly writing "those notoriously popular French erotic books, the kind that was strictly forbidden yet read in secret by students, corporals, generals and parliamentarians alike", which he publishes (n an elaborate, complicated process) together with a close friend he made in France, Jean.

When he is told that Jean has been killed, Celal leaves Turkey and heads back to France. There he learns of a 'peace machine' Arif Bey seems to have been involved in building -- and meets Céline, the artist who has been providing the illustrations for his dirty books, and whom he has long been fascinated by. He gets involved with those around the peace machine and their grand plans, leading him to Serbia and the turmoil at the local court surrounding King Alexander and his considerably older wife, the queen who has failed to produce an heir.

For a while, the story sticks closely to history, with Celal, under an assumed name, involved in the periphery of events that lead to the 1903 assassination of the Serbian king and queen. There's also a circus -- and, of course, that seemingly so promising peace machine (whose effects, however, only work close-range, at least until they can find enough energy to really power it up ...).

The peace machine itself remains a vague sort of piece of technology -- Mumcu rather too easily avoiding offering much detail. So, for example:

Celal troubled himself little with the machines technical details, as he realized that he would never grasp how it actually functioned.

- M.A.Orthofer, 27 June 2019

About the Author :

Turkish journalist and author Özgür Mumcu was born in 1977.

