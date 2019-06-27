|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
The Peace Machine
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B- : enjoyable bits, but doesn't come together sufficiently
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
The Peace Machine is set in the late 19th and then early 20th century and begins with its protagonist Celal as a child, on the run, setting the stage for how the novel itself skips hastily along.
Throughout, Celal is on the move a lot, as the novel jumps around from Turkey to France and Serbia.
In 1880, when he is working in an Istanbul slaughterhouse, the strong young boy saves a well-dressed man from a run-in with a bull -- and the man thanks him by taking him in, promising: "I shall raise you as if you were my own son."
Celal troubled himself little with the machines technical details, as he realized that he would never grasp how it actually functioned.Similarly, another character admits: "I understand nothing of electromagnetism, or of how the peace machine works".
Still, set at a time of increasing political tension -- acute in a Serbia in the Austro-Hungarian shadow -- and with technological advances like ... Zeppelins threatening to reshape modern warfare the concept would seem to be a timely fit, an idealistic project to save humanity from itself at a time when things threaten to go up in flames (as even the circus here does ...). So there's obvious potential to and behind this idea -- but Mumcu rather badly underdevelops it: if he's not willing to explain how the peace machine is supposed to work in much detail, the least he could do is show it in action -- and there's decidedly too little of that as well. There is some action and excitement surrounding the use of the machine, and different attitudes towards unleashing it, but it comes rather late in the day and feels rather weak. Indeed, the peace machine ultimately feels fairly incidental to the whole story, good for an episode or two but not worth more of Mumcu's time, as he instead keeps readers busy with other episodes and escapades -- entertaining stuff, but not really helping add up to a bigger or more cohesive story.
There are some enjoyable chapters here, but much is leapt and skipped over, too. A bit of variety in the presentation is welcome -- a short play is squeezed in, and a few news reports ("Telegram from our local correspondent") are used to summarize some of the events of the day(s) (though there's no sampler of Celal's erotic writings ...) -- but it doesn't keep the story from sputtering. The 1903 killing of the Serbian king is a reasonably interesting historic moment to zoom in on, but does leave the reader wondering why other events around that time aren't put to use as well. As is, it this central event in the novel still comes across more as a small blip in recent history than pivotal.
As to any steampunk aspirations, The Peace Machine disappoints on that count as well: the machine is simply too vague -- and ultimately insignificant -- to impress (or even matter) much.
Quite a few of the episodes in The Peace Machine are entertaining, and nicely presented by Mumcu, but the discontinuities are too frequent and the rather slapdash piecing together of story makes for an oddly shaped novel that doesn't really come together.
- M.A.Orthofer, 27 June 2019
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Turkish journalist and author Özgür Mumcu was born in 1977.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2019 the complete review