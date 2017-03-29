Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Boy in the Earth



by

Nakamura Fuminori



general information | review summaries | our review | about the author

Japanese title: 土の中の子供

Translated by Allison Markin Powell

Akutagawa Prize, 2005

Our Assessment:



B : solid if grim personal tale

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 27/2/2017 . Wall St. Journal . 21/4/2017 Tom Nolan

From the Reviews :

"Bit by bit, Nakamura fills in some of the details of his lead’s backstory, making a character who will initially seem alien to most readers less so. The action builds to a devastating conclusion that explains the title." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

The narrator of The Boy in the Earth is an aimless -- or reeling -- young man. He used to work in sales, but quit and for the past six months has been working as a taxi driver. He admits:

When it came to dealing with other people, sustaining ongoing relationships just didn't come easily for me.

Just of myself, of being totally useless, like an insect waiting to die. I'm good for nothing. Aren't I right ?

They seemed weary and annoyed as they struck and kicked me; they had no particular hatred or fury, or even curiosity.

- M.A.Orthofer, 30 April 2017

About the Author :

Japanese author Nakamura Fuminori (中村 文則) was born in 1977.

