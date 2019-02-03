

the complete review - fiction

The Republic



by

Joost de Vries



general information | our review | about the author

Dutch title: De republiek

Translated by Jane Hedley-Prôle

Our Assessment:



B : overly playful and not quite sharp enough, but enjoyably far-ranging medley

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Temps . 27/10/2017 Elisabeth Jobin de Volkskrant . 4/5/2013 Simone van Saarloos

Review Consensus :



From the Reviews :

"(U)n texte aussi érudit qu’extravagant (.....) Au cœur du roman gravitent des personnages dont l’enjeu est de savoir lequel d’entre eux, héritiers spirituels ou détracteurs du professeur, s’appropriera durablement les idées du maître. Et Joost de Vries, en roi de l’esbroufe et de la repartie, de pousser le jeu des chaises musicales jusqu’à l’absurdité, pour mieux révéler les manigances intrinsèques à l’intelligentsia." - Elisabeth Jobin, Le Temps





"De Vries kent niet alleen zijn klassiekers, hij weet meer. En dat lijkt zijn probleem. Vernieuwing is onmogelijk geworden: alles is al gedaan, wat serieus bedoeld is, wordt kitsch. (...) De republiek is een openlijk 'knip-en-plakwerk' dat voortdurend verwijst en herkenning oproept, maar tegelijk vernieuwend is: de combinatie en het elegante stikwerk zijn van Joost de Vries." - Simone van Saarloos, de Volkskrant

The complete review 's Review :

The Republic is narrated by Friso de Vos, a Dutch not-quite-academic who is editor in chief of The Sleepwalker, a journal of Hitler Studies at Cornell, in upstate New York. The journal's impressive (and somewhat unlikely) circulation of almost ten thousand is explained by the man behind it -- not Friso, but Josip Brik, one of its founders and the man whose imprint is all over it. Brik -- actually Brík, with the acute accent ("but somewhere in the mid-nineties he'd dropped that to make it easier for publishers, journalists, and Americans in general") -- has built his career on Hitler, and he plucked and groomed Friso for his role as: "a little wagon, hitched to the Josip Brik locomotive".

De Vries presents Brik as someone who: "Together with the late Jack Gladney [...] was one of the founders of Hitler studies" -- which gives you some of idea of both part of the appeal of the novel, and one of its weaknesses. Gladney is, of course, the protagonist of Don DeLillo's White Noise (1985) -- who indeed made his mark in the field, having: "invented Hitler studies in North America in March of 1968" -- so that is a clever suprafictional touch. But Brik was born in 1955, and could hardly have been a significant figure in academia before the 1980s; even if Hitler Studies was slow to spread, it feels like quite a stretch to suggest he was a co-founder of the field. (DeLillo also limited Gladney's foundational claim to North America (which de Vries doesn't) -- and, amusing though the idea is, surely 'Hitler studies' have been part of academia since about ... 1935.)

The title of the French translation -- 'the heir' or 'the inheritor' -- goes all-in on one aspect of the novel (while the literal translations of the more cryptic original -- used for the English, German, Italian, and Spanish translations -- leave room for broader readings). Certainly, the book can be seen as one that is basically a contest-for-succession -- as indeed Brik already on the first page asks:

— Tell me honestly, Friso, are you my Dauphin or my Robespierre ?

I'm happiest editing, arranging stuff, emailing. Writing a thousand-word preface for each issue of The Sleepwalker always takes me two weeks.

[This is another example of the author being rather too casual: sure, the book originally came out in Holland a couple of years back, but even then a Google search for the not uncommon name Philp de Vries would have spit out far more than two results (10,200,000 is the number (supposedly) on offer when I do it now, though admittedly Google won't actually lead you to anywhere near that many); possibly there might have been only two relevant hits -- but surely with most of the results it's too hard to determine whether it is the 'right' Philip de Vries ..... In any case, it's seems implausible that there would be so few online references to anyone who has in any way been publicly active and who has published; the news reports of de Vries' appearance at the Brik memorial alone would generate multiple returns.]

This was a fantastic role, I now realized. I knew the bare bones of the anecdotes told by De Vries. But I possessed the firsthand knowledge to breathe flesh onto them -- I was a better Philip de Vries than he himself could ever be.

[Reviewing this from an ARC, I had hoped this was just a translation slip, but, no, it's in the original, too: "elk jaar werd hij niet gebeld uit Oslo"]

- M.A.Orthofer, 3 February 2019

:

Laurent Binet's The Seventh Function of Language

See Index of Dutch literature under review

About the Author :

Dutch author Joost de Vries was born in 1983.

