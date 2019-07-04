Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

De man zonder ziekte



by

Arnon Grunberg



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

De man zonder ziekte has not yet been translated into English

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : effective tale of descent into the contemporary abyss

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Figaro . 24/9/2014 Eric Neuhoff Libération . 20/8/2014 Philippe Lançon Le Monde A 6/11/2014 Raphaëlle Leyris NRC . 25/5/2012 Arjen Fortuin Die Zeit . 27/11/2014 Merten Worthmann

From the Reviews :

"Son comique de répétition, propre aux rêves récurrents, glisse dans nos peurs les particules de l’actualité, qui ressemble tant, comme ses personnages, à de la bande dessinée." - Philippe Lançon, Libération





"Virtuose conte cruel sur les illusions occidentales et sur la crédulité (de son héros comme de son lecteur), L’Homme sans maladie constitue une formidable porte d’entrée dans l’œuvre d’Arnon Grunberg, écrivain parmi les plus passionnants de sa ­génération." - Raphaëlle Leyris, Le Monde





constitue une formidable porte d’entrée dans l’œuvre d’Arnon Grunberg, écrivain parmi les plus passionnants de sa ­génération." - " De man zonder ziekte blijkt precies zo in elkaar te zitten als het gebouw dat Sam in Dubai moet maken: boven een schitterende bibliotheek vol ornamenten en aardigheden (de piekfijne novelle) met daaronder een bunker. En het gaat om de bunker. Daar bevindt zich het ware verhaal van Sam, waarin zijn onschuld ineens niet meer vanzelfsprekend is. Vooral zie je daar het werkelijke thema van de roman, die uiteindelijk draait om wat we zien en wat we niet zien. Preciezer: wanneer we kijken en wanneer we wegkijken." - Arjen Fortuin, NRC





blijkt precies zo in elkaar te zitten als het gebouw dat Sam in Dubai moet maken: boven een schitterende bibliotheek vol ornamenten en aardigheden (de piekfijne novelle) met daaronder een bunker. En het gaat om de bunker. Daar bevindt zich het ware verhaal van Sam, waarin zijn onschuld ineens niet meer vanzelfsprekend is. Vooral zie je daar het werkelijke thema van de roman, die uiteindelijk draait om wat we zien en wat we niet zien. Preciezer: wanneer we kijken en wanneer we wegkijken." - "Grünbergs radikal unaufgeregte Prosa läuft auf keinerlei überraschende Enthüllung hinaus. Eher auf ein zartes, immer stärker am Leser nagendes Unwohlsein. (...) (E)s ist schon erstaunlich, wie dieser Roman trotz seines mausgrauen Tons schließlich geradezu gespenstische Züge gewinnt und wie er trotz seiner Geradlinigkeit immer wieder neue gedankliche Nebengleise eröffnet. Komisch ist er außerdem, wenn auch mitunter auf nahezu schmerzliche Art und Weise." - Merten Worthmann, Die Zeit

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The title De man zonder ziekte ('The Man without Illness', the Dutch Foundation for Literature site suggests -- literally accurately, if not very appealingly) of course immediately calls to mind Musil's The Man without Qualities (De man zonder eigenschappen in Dutch), and protagonist Samarendra Ambani's condition can well be seen as a modern-day variation on Ulrich's from Musil's novel -- soon further reïnforced by the descriptions of the character's closeness to his sister. (Interestingly, the German translation went with a different wording for the title, ditching the Musil allusion.)

Samarendra Ambani is Swiss, through and through; his father emigrated from India before his birth and married a local woman, and Samarendra's name was pretty much his only concession to those roots -- and, for everyone except his mother, he is, in any case, 'Sam'. Sam is an architect, building up a firm he runs with a colleague; he apprenticed with a prominent architect and seems to be on the way to establishing himself as well. And yes, he has always been extraordinarily healthy; he has always been 'the man without illness' -- and:

Wat hij verder ook is en nog zal worden, hij is vooral gezond, geestelijk en lichamelijk.



[Whatever else he is and might become, above all he is healthy, mentally and physically.]

Zo was hij: een toegewijd en dienend architect, vanuit alle perspectieven kon hij naar de wereld kijken, moeiteloos verplaatste hij zich in al zijn opdrachtgevers.



[That's how he was: a dedicated and deferential architect who could consider the world from all perspectives, effortlessly seeing completely through his clients' eyes.]

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 July 2019

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Dutch literature at the complete review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Dutch author Arnon Grunberg was born in 1971 and has won numerous literary prizes.

- Return to top of the page -