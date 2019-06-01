

the complete review - fiction

Exemplary Departures



by

Gabrielle Wittkop



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: Les départs exemplaires

Originally published (1995) as a collection of three stories; two more added posthumously (2012)

Translated and with a Postscript by Annette David

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : stylish and evocative

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Harper's . 10/2015 Joshua Cohen

- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Exemplary Departures is a collection of five stories, each of which leads up to the death of its protagonist(s). The 'departures' are unusual, shrouded in at least some sense of mystery, the characters in one way or another on the run, death only a final disappearance.

Several of the stories are based on real-life figures: Mr. T.'s Last Secrets features 'Silk King' Jim Thompson, who disappeared in 1967 in the Malay Cameron Highlands, Idalia on the Tower tells the story of teen tourist Idilia (here Idalia) Dubb's tragic 1851 death, while Baltimore Nights follows Edgar Allan Poe to his death. Death is, of course, an inevitability, but each of these stories also points to happenstance, the characters savable but fate conspiring against them.

Mr. T.'s Last Secrets takes a notorious and well-known life- (and disappearance-)story still shrouded in mystery, Thompson's disappearance simply the final uncertainty about this unusual man. Wittkop collects a variety of perspectives on the man -- which serve also to emphasize how unknown he remained, to the end: "he was the most suspect man I ever met", one person says, while another finds: "apart from his taste, as I said, his supposed good taste, he didn't have anything worth mentioning, really. He was weak willed, a dabbler ...". Wittkop nicely captures the uncertainty -- about who Thompson actually was, what he was responsible for --, complete with a slightly sinister air, with Thompson's mysterious vanishing an appropriate uncertain fate for this elusive character.

Wittkop promises: "an exemplary story" early on in Idalia on the Tower -- and mentions that it will involve: "the very slow and painful death of Miss Idalia Dubb", for those not familiar with the incident. The seventeen-year-old Scottish girl was traveling on the continent with her parents; she ventured into the ruins of Lahneck Castle, the stairs she clambered up collapsed behind her and she got stuck in the tower; seeing the damage, the search parties didn't look more closely in the tower and she perished there -- with her remains found some thirteen years later.

Wittkop almost gleefully presents the parents -- a terminally ill father now indulging in the last enjoyments of food and drink, an annoyed mother -- and the conniving traveling companion, as well as the young ambitious girl, who wanders off one morning to sketch the lovely ruins. A whole series of unfortunate small missteps and oversights lead to her being and remaining lost, despite her passing locals on her way there, her even asking for directions. Wittkop describes the fruitless (if not all too intense) search, as well as the girl's frustrated slow demise (and the watchful crows ...); Idalia's efforts to attract attention -- including tossing out pieces of paper from her sketchbook with her name on it, and waving with her handkerchief to passing boats on the nearby river -- are maddeningly close to successful, but not quite, with Wittkop beautifully capturing the lost opportunities, as when:

On its way to Koblenz Die Nixe von Biebrich glided slowly past. From a table on deck the passengers were enjoying the sound of clarinets and violins. Frau Weisshaupt, having put down her cup, held up her binoculars toward Lahneck. When she saw a woman on top of the donjon waving a handkerchief she answered her salutation with a wave. A little later, the ship having already passed several bends, Frau Weisshaupt remembered the woman's hair blowing in the wind, unless it had been some white scarf, but the image, veiled by more hills, the sky and the water, faded, dispersed like steam. It nonetheless left the lady with a vague unease and, unable to make sense of it, she endeavored to banish it to the depths of oblivion.

- M.A.Orthofer, 1 June 2019

- Return to top of the page -

:

Wakefield Press publicity page

Verticales publicity page

Obituary in The Independent

See Index of French literature

Other books from Wakefield Press under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

French author Gabrielle Wittkop was born in 1920 and died in 2002.

- Return to top of the page -