Fidelity & Constraint



by

Lawrence Lessig



How the Supreme Court Has Read the American Constitution

B+ : engaging presentation; interesting history and interpretation

Though first published in 2019, Lawrence Lessig notes in Fidelity & Constraint that: "This is the first book that I wrote, back in 1997". He put it away -- though he did publish a version (warning ! dreaded pdf format !) of parts of it in in the Fordham Law Review in 1997 -- and: "returned to this work from time to time" over the following two decades, before now finally deciding the time was ripe to publish it. With an ideologically increasingly deeply divided American Supreme Court, the Court's opinions -- and the reasoning for and behind them -- are again subject to even greater scrutiny, and Lessig offers a broad model of how the Court reaches the decisions it does. (The book is also up to date -- i.e. it's not like he pulled this out of the drawer and just tidied it up a bit; post-1997 cases are considered as well, the currently sitting American president is mentioned (though he didn't make it into the Index ...), and there's an allusion to Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III's investigation (warning ! dreaded pdf format !) , so the original text has obviously been expanded to consider how decisions of the past two decades fit in with Lessig's model.)

Lessig's basic claim is:

There are two fidelities within our tradition that compete for the attention of a court -- fidelity to meaning and fidelity to role. These two fidelities sometimes complement each other. [...] At other times those two fidelities conflict with each other [.....] And the difficult choice for a court is how to best accommodate these two kinds of fidelity when they conflict.

There is a way of viewing the world that is the product of our understanding of science or law. The way of viewing the world is, for us at any particular time, experienced as truth. That truth is in turn a conceptual foundation for a certain practice of law.

That truth can change. And when it does, legal doctrine that rests upon the foundation it built gets rendered vulnerable. In response to that vulnerability, the Court must redraw boundaries, to preserve as much as it can, given the parts that have been rendered contested -- or worse.

the most important so-called innovations in Supreme Court doctrine -- both from the Right and from the Left -- are best understood as translations. They reflect, in other words, not infidelity, but fidelity given to a particular conception of original meaning.

The pattern is thus a formula: there is a power of government; economic or factual integration removes any effective limit to that power; the government then legislates beyond traditional limits; the Court, in an act of affirmative translation, creates affirmative limits on the government's power, in order to restore the original value.

Marshall understood that an institution could not simply presume the power it needed. Neither could it simply demand that power. Instead, if the Supreme Court was to secure the authority to hold Congress to the Constitution, and the president to the law and Constitution, it would have to earn that authority. To earn it, it would have to lay precedents that could not easily be dislodged and that would secure power, at least over time. This was fidelity to role -- the institution Marshall administered, and to a protected and effective future for that institution.

Roberts was crafting the latest tool to cabin federal power in a context in which the Framers' original device -- interstate versus intrastate commerce -- no longer worked.

The real genius in Roberts's opinion, however, was not the crafting of this tool but the way he protected the tool in its crib. [...] Certainly, had Chief Justice Roberts crafted an opinion striking down the law with this newly minted tool, the tool would have been tarnished with the presumptively partisan motivation that almost all would have attributed to Roberts and his Court.

Maybe the Court could have done more. But between the sins of the Court and the sins of the politicians, there is simply no moral equivalence.

Because the Court has allowed itself to view its interpretations as expressions of what the Constitution requires -- as opposed to accommodations to changing circumstances -- it has closed of the opportunity for other, more capable institutions to craft better alternatives.

I can't escape a certain foreboding. There is, I fear, a constitutional climate change as well. And as I reflect on the character of these times, I fear that the uncontesteds of our time will no longer support the practice that this book has described.

- M.A.Orthofer, 13 July 2019

Oxford University Press publicity page

Fidelity and Constraint - article in the Fordham Law Review (1997) [pdf]

Lawrence Lessig teaches at Stanford Law School.

