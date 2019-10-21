Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Seven Samurai Swept

Away in a River



by

Jung Young Moon



general information | our review | links | about the author

Korean title: 강물에 떠내려가는 7인의 사무라이

Translated by Yewon Jung

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : off-beat, both in substance and presentation, and good fun as such

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

The narrator of Seven Samurai Swept Away in a River is, basically, Jung Young Moon, and it is set in Texas, where the narrator spends much of his time in: "a house in C, a small town near Dallas" -- as Jung did as a resident writer in 2017 at 100 W in Corsicana. He also spends a lot of time in Dallas at the home of an artist couple he is friends with, author D and artist N, and when they ask him about the novel he is working on:

I told them it was a novel written by someone who didn't know much about Texas because he didn't know about Texas, a novel that didn't really have much to say, a halfhearted attempt to come up with a series of groundless hypotheses, a mixture of the stream of consciousness technique, the paralysis of consciousness technique, and the derangement of consciousness technique

something else that made me lose myself in more rambling thoughts were the plots of novels, and I thought that the only plot in my life, if it could indeed be called a plot, were the plots of day and night, of the weather of the day, and of the four seasons and the climate, and that plots, which were considered absolutely necessary in fiction, might as well not exist, and that the less they existed the better

During my stay in Texas I didn't try to learn many things about Texas, but I couldn't help learning many trivial things

know what they had to do with the Akira Kurosawa movie by the same title which I saw long ago and remembered almost nothing about, aside from the fact that seven samurai appeared i it, but anyway they weren't samurai from the beginning but instead some vague moving figures which turned more and more samurai-like, then finally turned into samurai, seven in all

- M.A.Orthofer, 1 November 2019

- Return to top of the page -

:

Deep Vellum publicity page

Workroom Press publicity page

See Index of Korean literature

Other books from Deep Vellum

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

South Korean author Jung Young Moon (정영문) was born in 1965.

- Return to top of the page -