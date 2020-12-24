Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Brief Lives of Idiots



by

Ermanno Cavazzoni



Italina title: Vite brevi di idioti

Translated and with an Introduction by Jamie Richards

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer L'Express . 2/6/2010 Baptiste Liger Der Spiegel . 1/10/1994 Margit Knapp Wall St. Journal . 18/12/2020 Sam Sacks

From the Reviews :

"Ajoutez à ces cas cliniques quelques suicides plus absurdes les uns que les autres et vous obtiendrez l'un des livres les plus drôles de l'année. Avec un humour aux accents surréalistes, Cavazzoni raconte les destins tragi-comiques de ces hurluberlus. Mais, au fur et à mesure, ce sont nos petites obsessions ou grandes maniaqueries que nous voyons en miroir. Car les idiots, ce ne sont pas forcément les autres." - Baptiste Liger, L'Express





" Kurze Lebensläufe der Idioten dagegen: Hier treibt Cavazzoni das Martyrium auf die Spitze und findet zu seiner bislang radikalsten Form. Entschlackt von übertriebener Bildungshuberei, entrümpelt von den ausufernden Bildern und Zwangsvorstellungen des Hieronymus. Pointierter, klarer und auch aggressiver ist dieser Text geraten. Mit gnadenloser Gelassenheit berichtet der Autor von den gescheiterten Versuchen, das Leben erfolgreich zu leben, von den Fehltritten und Traumata eines bunten Völkchens sympathischer Italiener." - Margit Knapp, Der Spiegel





"(T)hese sketches are modeled after the hagiographic lives of the saints, except that the willfulness and pertinacity that led to glorious martyrdom are here the traits of simple pig-headed stupidity. (...) Don't ask me why, but the image of young Renato compulsively hitting himself with rocks seems a fitting conclusion to 2020." - Sam Sacks, Wall Street Journal

The complete review 's Review :

Brief Lives of Idiots is indeed a collection of pieces about people who are, in various ways, mentally enfeebled, ranging from those whose intellectual growth has been stunted to those who become preöccupied with an idée fixe to a few examples of people simply acting very foolishly. (Yes, the chapters focusing on those with actual physical disability in the form of limited mental capacities -- such as one on 'The Republic of Born Idiots', about the Bastuzzis, "a community of idiots left to their own devices" -- can make for somewhat discomfiting reading nowadays, but most of the pieces feature characters whose idiocy is of a different nature.)

As Cavazzoni explains in a 'To the Reader'-preface:

What follows is one calendar month. Each day holds the life of a kind of saint, who experiences agony and ecstasy the way traditional saints do.

That was her life. Nothing else happened.

Since Pigozzi had an old Fiat and didn't get along with his wife and daughter, he started playing with the idea of taking off one day and never coming back.

A professor of Roman law provoked a nervous student so much during an exam that the latter grabbed the gavel on his desk and hit him in the face and then the temple. The professor had wanted to die for some time; he said no one needed Roman law anymore and that it only served to torture professors and students from generation to generation.

A poet who composed meaningless poems using a calculator committed suicide by gas inhalation to give his poetry a general sense of drama. But the police report simply states he left the gas on, possibly by accident.

He was very thin when he went in, since everybody in Pescarolo had been thin for ages, as it's such an underdeveloped area. The other people in the concentration camp were thin too. He didn't know where they were from, so he thought it was just a general attribute of the population.

- M.A.Orthofer, 24 December 2020

About the Author :

Italian author Ermanno Cavazzoni was born in 1947.

