

the complete review - fiction

And the Bride Closed the Door



by

Ronit Matalon



general information | review summaries | our review | about the author

Hebrew title: והכלה סגרה את הדלת

Translated by Jessica Cohen

Our Assessment:



B : fine little chamber piece

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Haaretz . 29/12/2016 Shira Stav

From the Reviews :

"The text is very theatrical and cinematic, augmented by the author’s frequent use of parentheses (in the form of minor stage directions). The novella is an encounter between an elegant, sophisticated and well-balanced play and a comic, folksy, lowbrow movie recalling the Israeli "bourekas" genre of the 1950s and ’60s. In Matalon’s text, their intersect gradually unfolds as a cultural rift. (...) And the Bride Closed the Door displays impressive literary skill, without the gravitas and verbosity that have sometimes burdened Matalon’s earlier novels. The elegant, cool writing is totally void of the constrained artificiality that characterizes the work of so many contemporary authors. That said, this book, too, lays bare the limitations of realistic artistic writing, with its measured, planned and meticulously rendered irony, which incessantly sends us reading instructions, calls us to order and dictates meaning." - Shira Stav, Haaretz

The complete review 's Review :

And the Bride Closed the Door is a wedding day-story, with Margalit -- Margie -- and Matti scheduled to get married and five hundred people expected in the wedding hall. Things have already gone off the rails at the beginning of the novel, however, -- Margie has been "locked in her room in utter silence for more than five hours" -- and when Margie does finally say something from behind the closed doors it's not what anyone wants to hear, her preëmptive talaq not directed outright at her betrothed but just as clear: "Not getting married. Not getting married. Not getting married".

The novel is a chamber piece, set entirely in and around the family house, with a small cast of characters -- parents and relatives, with only a few outsiders appearing on the scene -- and covering only around twenty-four hours of action -- all around that particular inaction, as essentially off-stage (even if she is in the middle of it all) Margie in almost no way interacts with the others, leaving them hanging, and wondering.

First and foremost, of course, there's Matti, who pleads through the door and racks his brains what might have triggered this sudden turn of events, seesawing in his reactions, from understanding to lashing out. Meanwhile, family members offer advice -- and try to deal with the organizational issues that loom ever-larger, given the many guests that have been invited and the elaborate catering preparations that were made.

Matti wonders if the trigger was an argument the couple had the previous evening, watching a movie on TV about poet Leah Goldberg, best known for writing about unrequited love. Matti had (foolishly, foolishly) expressed rather too sympathetic a reading of the tragic figure:

I said it was too bad I never knew her or met her, and that maybe I would have loved her for real and been able to rescue her from that difficult life she had with men who didn't love her

About the Author :

Israeli author Ronit Matalon (רונית מטלון) lived 1959 to 2017.

