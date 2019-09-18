|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
And the Bride Closed the Door
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B : fine little chamber piece
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
And the Bride Closed the Door is a wedding day-story, with Margalit -- Margie -- and Matti scheduled to get married and five hundred people expected in the wedding hall.
Things have already gone off the rails at the beginning of the novel, however, -- Margie has been "locked in her room in utter silence for more than five hours" -- and when Margie does finally say something from behind the closed doors it's not what anyone wants to hear, her preëmptive talaq not directed outright at her betrothed but just as clear: "Not getting married. Not getting married. Not getting married".
I said it was too bad I never knew her or met her, and that maybe I would have loved her for real and been able to rescue her from that difficult life she had with men who didn't love herMatti points out that Goldberg has been long dead at this point (she died in 1970); nevertheless, it perhaps wasn't the best thing to say to one's fiancée a day before the wedding. That this might have something to do with Margie's sudden withdrawal is then also suggested by a small sign of life from the silent room she has holed up in: she slips a piece of paper under the door. On it, she has written a variation of a poem by Leah Goldberg, the first part of the well-known 'The Prodigal Son' -- now turned into 'The Prodigal Daughter'. Matti and the others are, however uncertain, how to interpret the missive.
Among the other solutions considered are simply getting a locksmith or breaking down the door (which they don't do) or engaging the services of a specialized psychologist from 'Regretful Brides' ("they work 24/7, they come especially for emergencies with brides") -- which they do. The psychologist eventually even does speak with Margie -- though it takes quite some maneuvering, and, somewhat oddly, the psychologist doesn't share her conclusions from the conversation, i.e. dispense any advice as to the further handling of the situation.
Eventually, another bit of information about the family is revealed, that Margie had a younger sister, Natalie, and that: "Ten years ago Natalie left school and disappeared, and they never found her" -- their mother Nadia insisting: "she's alive, poor girl. Natalie's alive. She's gone", a little girl lost. It is not so much a family mystery -- Natalie's fate is not as uncertain as what Nadia clings to -- as a void that they are still dealing with -- certainly Nadia, but clearly, then, also Margie.
Comic-tragic, And the Bride Closed the Door mines its suddenly cold-footed bride set-up quite well, helped by a varied cast of relatives with the expected variety of reactions (and suggestions -- helpful and less so -- of how to proceed). With some darker shadows in the background, most obviously that of disappeared sister Natalie, there's also more serious depth to the story. Still, even with its hopeful ending, the slim novella feels in parts underdeveloped, including with its would be couple, presented in relation to one another (specifically through the accounts of various recent disagreements) but with little other character-development to them beyond that, especially the out-of-reach but so central Margie.
- M.A.Orthofer, 18 September 2019
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Israeli author Ronit Matalon (רונית מטלון) lived 1959 to 2017.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2019 the complete review