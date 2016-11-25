

the complete review - fiction

Nietzsche on His Balcony



by

Carlos Fuentes



Spanish title: Federico en su balcón

Translated by E.Shaskan Bumas and Alejandro Branger

From the Reviews :

"Fuentes juega con las identidades. Hasta sus nombres reflejan la irónica concepción de los personajes. Los puntos de vista convierten la trama en un auténtico laberinto. En paralelo, se desgranan las ideas de Nietzsche sobre el eterno retorno o la defensa de la violencia. (...) Un pesimismo radical envuelve la novela-ensayo. Fuentes ha prescindido del tiempo lineal y retrocede en la acción o avanza en múltiples sinsentidos. Tal vez bulle en ella una excesiva cantidad de ideas y un deliberado propósito de escapar de cualquier veleidad realista. Es un libro para pensar." - Joaquín Marco, El Cultural





"Hay, en momentos, una mirada penetrante, cruda y compasiva al mismo tiempo, que busca indagar en los abismos del poder y de la condición humana y que se adentra, de manera inédita en Fuentes, en los fenómenos del mal y la crueldad. Sin embargo, esta prometedora perspectiva no se consolida, pues el autor no deja crecer a sus personajes más inquietantes y se amuralla en sus propias convenciones narrativas. Así, por las cerca de trescientas páginas de la novela desfilan múltiples personajes que son esbozados en trazos soberbios, pero que se confunden a la hora de interactuar y se pierden en los excesos y desplantes de la trama." - Armando González Torres, Letras Libres

The complete review 's Review :

Nietzsche on His Balcony does, in fact, feature Friedrich Nietzsche -- or 'Mr. Neachy', as one character calls him ('Don Niche' in the original Spanish) -- despite the fact that he's supposed to have been long dead by the time the events in the novel take place. The novel opens with the author-narrator stepping on his balcony and wondering about the man standing on the neighboring one: "Why did this stranger look so familiar ?" Well, his is a familiar visage, and the man does introduce himself as Friedrich Nietzsche; as to his lively posthumous presence in vaguely contemporary times, that too is eventually given an explanation -- though it hardly really matters: this is a fiction -- almost a Gedankenexperiment -- that plays with (among many other things) the idea: What would Nietzsche think ? It's good ol' Nietzsche, too, not quite popping up out of nowhere, but also not some everlasting one that has lived through it all; among the amusing aspects of the ensuing discussions is that he isn't quite up to date: "Sometimes I don't get your references", he admits to his conversation-partner. But his philosophical attitude stands the test of time, and he has more than enough to say about what's happening.

The two men on the two balconies are curious about each other, and about what's going on:

Let's agree on how to proceed: I'll talk about whatever I want, and you'll talk about whatever you want. We'll take turns.

In this conflict, in this conflict that's bigger than both of us, we're stuck inside history, we're no longer ourselves -- do you understand ?

"We won, Saul !" shouted Aaron, exasperated.

"No," Saul said, suppressing a sigh, "we lost."

"I just don't understand you," Dante said.

"To be a revolutionary is to be in opposition. Always. The revolutionary's triumph is intellectual. To be opposed. To be critical. With no official position. Opposed to any official position."

They were aware that each was taking a very different path in politics, but that, in the end, they were citizens of the same polis. They were brothers.

What I am pointing out to you is that time, our today, already happened. It is a reiteration. The decor can change. But this time only repeats itself.

Did today already happen, yesterday ?

Yes, because time is not linear, as you believe. Time is cyclical. We live an eternal return.

Aaron, Dante, Leonardo already existed ?

They wouldn't be in a book otherwise.

[T]here are so many stories, so many ways of finding out about them, of interpreting them.

God is dead. What do I mean ? That we shouldn't have faith out of atavism. We need faith. We require mystery. Not political ideology.

- M.A.Orthofer, 25 November 2016

About the Author :

Mexican author Carlos Fuentes lived 1928 to 2012. Winner of the Venezuelan Romulo Gallegos Prize (for Terra Nostra) and the Cervantes Prize (1997). He has taught at Harvard, Princeton, Brown, and Columbia, among other universities.

