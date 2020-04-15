Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

A Girl's Story



by

Annie Ernaux



French title: Mémoire de fille

Translated by Alison L. Strayer

Our Assessment:



A- : exceptionally well-handled

From the Reviews :

"Mais que cherche Annie Ernaux ? L'art "de mettre en forme son absence future", en puisant, inlassablement, dans sa mémoire afin d'en extraire les sources du moi et de l'émotion" - Marianne Payot, L'Express





"In der Biografie von Annie Ernaux ist der Sommer 1958 die grosse Leerstelle, um die auch ihre anderen Bücher kreisen. Es geht darin um die Lust, aber auch um Gewalt. (...) Die Achtzehnjährige hält das, was an ihr ungeschliffen ist, für einen Makel, der die Gewalt erst provoziert. Sie ist in einem grausamen Augenblick gefangen, der für die grosse literarische Psychologin Annie Ernaux zum Auftrag wird." - Paul Jandl, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"Ernaux is an unusual memoirist: she distrusts her memory. She writes in the first person, and then abruptly switches and speaks about herself from a distance (.....) In this attempt at unearthing, her prose combines the spare and the unsparing. (...) But Ernaux's writing is rubbed down, simple, almost clinical in its exactness." - Madeleine Schwartz, The New Yorker





" A Girl's Story is intoxicatingly specific about time and place, it is also a story that belongs to any number of selfconsciously clever girls with appetite and no nous, who must, like Ernaux, reckon with the entanglements of sexism and sexuality. But it is above all personal. In reclaiming the girl she was, Ernaux becomes her own Orpheus." - Sarah Ditum, The Spectator





, Annie Ernaux met en lumière la façon même dont nous vivons nos vies. Elle décrit l’élaboration des romans, des récits que, mentalement, nous tissons à chaque instant, qu’on efface et qu’on reprend. Romans d’amour, romans d’une destinée, romans d’un jour, ces récits intérieurs qui viennent, constamment, recouvrir, dévoiler, expliquer les faits, les gestes, les événements de nos vies. Ce mouvement incessant de la mémoire toujours retrouvée qui donne du sens à nos vies, Annie Ernaux le rend visible, palpable, présent." - "In ihrem wahnsinnigen Tempo, in dem sie an diesem Nachmittag in ihrem Rückzugsort vor den Toren von Paris redet, klingt dieser Schwindel nach, der sie vor 60 Jahren erfasste, als sie den ersten heftigen Auffahrunfall mit ihrem Zeitalter, mit ihrer Herkunft erlitt." - Iris Radisch, Die Zeit

The complete review 's Review :

In A Girl's Story Annie Ernaux looks back at her late teens and early twenties, a time of (halting) transition to adulthood and independence across several stations -- a succession of schools, in particular --, and specifically the foundational event of her first intimate experience with a man, in 1958.

Having completed her baccalauréat at the convent school where she had been a star pupil, Annie Duchesne -- as she still was then -- will begin her studies at the Lycée Jeanne-d'Arc in Rouen in the fall of 1958; before that, she has a summer job at a summer camp -- her first step into the real, adult world on her own, as she has grown up in an incredibly over-protective household. She has basically never even spoken with a boy:

Her mother has always kept her away from boys, as from Satan in person. The girl has dreamed about them constantly since the age of thirteen but doesn't know how to talk to them.

Common to both was my complete inability to convince, to fully assert my point of view.

Because the joy of the group is more powerful than humiliation, she wants to remain with the others. I see her want to be like them so badly she resorts to imitation. She copies their language tics and expressions

[T]he problem I am up against is how to grasp the behavior of this girl, Annie D, and how to understand her happiness and suffering in relation to the rules and beliefs of French society half a century ago, to the norms everyone took for granted except for a small and marginal group of "progressive" society, to which neither she nor anyone at the camp belonged.

There were always references to her in my journal -- "the girl of S," "the girl of '58." For the last twenty years, I have jotted "'58" among my other book ideas. It is the perpetually missing piece, always postponed. The unquantifiable hole.

The most intense part of her life is the time she spends immersed in the books she has insatiably consumed ever since she learned to read. All she knows about the world she has learned from these, and from women's magazines.

Self-narrative, in bringing to light a dominant truth, which it seeks in order to ensure a continuity of being, always neglects to take account of the following: our failure to understand what we experience, at the moment we experience it; the opacity of the present, whereby every sentence and every assertion should be riddled with holes.

- M.A.Orthofer, 15 April 2020

About the Author :

French author Annie Ernaux was born in Normandy in 1940. She has won numerous literary prizes, including the Prix Renaudot. Three of her books have been New York Times Notable Books of the Year.

