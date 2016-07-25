Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - poetry

The Absolute Gravedigger



by

Vítězslav Nezval



general information | our review | links | about the author

Czech title: Absolutní hrobař

Translated and with an Afterword by Stephan Delbos and Tereza Novická

Our Assessment:



B : solid collection

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

Vítězslav Nezval's 1937 collection The Absolute Gravedigger is, as the translators note in their Afterword in many ways a political one -- hardly surprising, given the time and locale. The title of the collection (and of one of the sections) even alludes to Marx's The Communist Manifesto -- "What the bourgeoisie therefore produces, above all, are its own gravediggers". But Nezval's surrealist approach make these far from the usual political fare.

The first poem, a longer one, revolves around the beautiful concept of: 'A man composing a self-portrait out of objects' -- an opportunity for a vivid mix of imagery, such as:

In those days

A bundle of Havana cigars

Bound

By a plain tight high collar

With large points

Formed his throat

Instead of a necktie he would fasten

A tamed swallow

This anthem

Severs

Chains

That

Dangle

Like a sack of wind

A swaying abstract ideal

In the fountain

Amid the square

Floats

A diver

Searching

For yesterday's sunset

- M.A.Orthofer, 29 November 2016

:

About the Author :

Czech author Vítězslav Nezval lived 1900 to 1958.

