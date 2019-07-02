Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Buccaneer of Bombay

(The Bandits of Bombay)



by

Satyajit Ray



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

A Feluda novel

Bengali title: বোম্বাইয়ের বোম্বেটে

Translated by Chitrita Banerji

Also published in The Adventures of Feluda (1988)

(1988) Also translated by Gopa Majumdar (2000), and published in The Complete Adventures of Feluda (vol. 1)

(vol. 1) বোম্বাইয়ের বোম্বেটে was filmed in 2003, directed by Sandip Ray

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : some entertaining insights into Indian film, and Bombay, but otherwise somewhat underdeveloped

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Hindu . 22/11/2003 R.Krithika Sunday Tribune . 18/1/2004 Chetna Keer Banerjee

From the Reviews :

" The Bandits of Bombay , in particular, pokes fun at the typical Bollywood film." - R.Krithika, The Hindu





, in particular, pokes fun at the typical Bollywood film." - "Thematically, The Bandits of Bombay, the eighth title in the series, is the most contemporary with its focus on the vicious underworld-filmdom nexus. For technical details it obviously draws upon Ray’s expertise as a director (.....) With a couple of kung-fu stunts thrown in, this adventure has all the elements of a reel-life drama." - Chetna Keer Banerjee, Sunday Tribune

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Buccaneer of Bombay -- now published, in a new translation, as The Bandits of Bombay -- has author Satyajit Ray take his private investigator Feluda (and Feluda's Watson, young cousin Topshe) to most familiar territory -- the Indian film-making scene. (The Buccaneer of Bombay was also made into a film -- though Ray did not direct; Sandip Ray did.)

The novel starts by bringing pulp thriller author Lalmohan Ganguly -- who publishes as 'Jatayu' --, first introduced in The Golden Fortress, back on the scene. For all his success as an author, Jatayu hadn't made the successful leap to the big screen yet -- and has set his sights on real, rather than just local success; as Ray has Topshe note:

As Bengali films didn't make money, he had set his heart on a Hindi film.

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 July 2019

- Return to top of the page -

:

Penguin India publicity page

Siruela publicity page

Satyajit Ray Org site

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Filmmaker Satyajit Ray (সত্যজিৎ রায়; 1921-1992) also wrote a great deal of fiction.

- Return to top of the page -