|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
The Buccaneer of Bombay
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B : some entertaining insights into Indian film, and Bombay, but otherwise somewhat underdeveloped
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
The Buccaneer of Bombay -- now published, in a new translation, as The Bandits of Bombay -- has author Satyajit Ray take his private investigator Feluda (and Feluda's Watson, young cousin Topshe) to most familiar territory -- the Indian film-making scene.
(The Buccaneer of Bombay was also made into a film -- though Ray did not direct; Sandip Ray did.)
As Bengali films didn't make money, he had set his heart on a Hindi film.(Ray gets his back on the whole Bollywood scene, however: when Feluda and Topshe go see one of the earlier films Pulak Ghoshal, the man set to film Jatayu's work, they are bored out of their minds by a film that is: "nothing but a headache generator" -- and they sneak out at intermission.)
Jatayu's dream is now to be realized: he sold 'The Buccaneer of Bombay' to one of the hottest directors in Bombay (whom he knew from when Pulak still lived in Calcutta). Retitled -- as 'Jet Bahadur', and with the novel's kung fu scenes included, it ... well, it will make the big screen. Jatayu eagerly accepts the invitation to watch some of the filming, and invites Feluda and Topshe along to Bombay.
A local, heavily perfumed producer named Sanyal asks a favor of hapless but always eager Jatayu: that he deliver a wrapped package to someone in Bombay. Jatayu unquestioningly takes it and flies it across the country -- and hands it off at the airport. Feluda seems to sense something is not quite right and has their taxi follow the man who took the package -- which they do, all the way to the skyscraper Shivaji Castle.
When they learn of a murder in the building the next day, in which -- it's clear to them -- the man who took the package was involved, things take a darker turn. It's clear that Jatayu was transporting something he probably shouldn't have been. But its contents, and what happened after he handed it off, remain a mystery for a while longer.
The Calcuttan trio do some sightseeing and eventually also get to watch -- and even be part of -- the filming. But not everything is quite as it seems, and the package is still causing trouble. Feluda, of course, has some idea of what is going on -- but he lets things play out (after taking the proper precautions), and eventually all the pieces fall neatly into place.
A nice touch is a scent that's repeatedly in the air, the sinister smell of Sanyal's perfume that Feluda and especially Jatayu keep inexplicably encountering -- giving them good reason to worry. But one of the story's crucial twists relies on Jatayu being really entirely too hapless -- an amusing mix-up, but stretching even the sort of credibility one can expect in stories like this rather far.
The Buccaneer of Bombay is a fairly basic thriller, and could have used a bit more padding. Topshe describing their tourist-experiences in Bombay, and then on location for the filming, is entertaining, but the mystery itself certainly could have used more fleshing-out -- as could the film-industry-related parts, since Ray obviously brings a lot of insider knowledge with him (and what he does offer is good fun).
Entertaining enough as a light, quick mystery, The Buccaneer of Bombay is a bit too thin and fast.
- M.A.Orthofer, 2 July 2019
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Filmmaker Satyajit Ray (সত্যজিৎ রায়; 1921-1992) also wrote a great deal of fiction.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2019 the complete review