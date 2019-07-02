|
The Golden Fortress
Our Assessment:
B : quite simple and a bit plodding but has its charms
The complete review's Review:
The Golden Fortress was not the first of Satyajit Ray's stories and novels featuring private investigator Prodosh/Pradosh Mitter (the anglicized version of Mitra), known as Feluda, but it opens the first collection of these translated into English, The Adventures of Feluda (1988) -- presumably, among other reasons also because it was one of the two Feluda-tales that Satyajit Ray himself filmed.
If we can turn up at the right place, I'm sure your son will remember many more things. And that will be of great help to me. I'll pay for all his expenses, and I'll look after him most carefully -- you don't have to worry about a thing.Yeah, right .....
The doctor and the boy are already long gone when the neighbor boy is kidnapped -- and Mukul's father now wants Feluda to head to Rajasthan and scope out the situation:
Of course, if you go and find that they are safe, then there's nothing more to be done. But in case you find there's been some trouble -- well, you know, I've also heard a lot about your courage.Feluda takes the case, and takes Topshe along. Along the way, they pick up a part-time traveling companion, Lalmohan Ganguly, a successful author of pulp thrillers who writes under the pseudonym Jatayu (who will appear in several later Feluda mysteries too), a somewhat hapless but very eager fellow. They also, soon enough, come across Mukul and Dr. Hajra, who are visiting fortress after fortress, looking for the golden one that Mukul remembers from some past life. Mukul is indeed a dreamy youngster, prone to wandering and otherwise drifting off, but he seems unharmed; all seems well. But there are some suspicious characters and signs -- with Feluda even getting a threatening letter ("If you value your life -- go back to Calcutta immediately"), and Dr. Hajra moves on quite suddenly with Mukul, to check out another potential site, Jaisalmer. Feluda and company follow them, but it becomes ever clearer that someone is trying to prevent them from reaching their destination.
Eventually, of course -- after exciting trips by car, train, and camel -- everyone reaches Jaisalmer -- which is indeed the location of the Golden Fortess Mukul means, and it comes to the expected showdowns -- with a surprise or two still in store.
Even author Jatayu observes along the way: "Whatever you may say, this is a situation straight out of a novel" -- and there may be moments when readers might agree with him when he also notes: "I must say I would enjoy all this much more if I only had a better idea of what's going on". But the veils are ultimately lifted, the explanations falling fairly neatly into place; if somewhat confusing and complicated getting there, the plot is ultimately a simple one. There is arguably a bit much identity-confusion, but there's also some purpose to it, and if one can get past the premises -- of a family allowing their eight-year-old son to be taken cross-country by a stranger (who, regardless of how esteemed in his field is, as a parapsychologist, surely by definition dubious), not to mention the idea that the boy can see past lives -- it's a reasonably gripping story, with good action and some fun back and forth. (Of course, everyone -- or at least a number of the actors -- believing in the boy's visions is a necessary part of the story, the promise of the hidden treasure luring the nefarious elements to get in on the action.)
The Golden Fortress is unexceptional, but it's perfectly fine light (and quite tame) thriller fun -- and Ray is quite good at presenting his characters, with Jatayu, in particular, an entertaining addition to the cast as comic foil.
- M.A.Orthofer, 2 July 2019
Filmmaker Satyajit Ray (সত্যজিৎ রায়; 1921-1992) also wrote a great deal of fiction.
