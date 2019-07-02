

The Golden Fortress



by

Satyajit Ray



A Feluda novel

Bengali title: সোনার কেল্লা

Translated by Chitrita Banerji

Also published in The Adventures of Feluda (1988)

(1988) Also translated by Gopa Majumdar (2000), and published in The Complete Adventures of Feluda (vol. 1)

(vol. 1) The Golden Fortress was made into a film in 1974, directed by Satyajit Ray

Our Assessment:



B : quite simple and a bit plodding but has its charms

The complete review 's Review :

The Golden Fortress was not the first of Satyajit Ray's stories and novels featuring private investigator Prodosh/Pradosh Mitter (the anglicized version of Mitra), known as Feluda, but it opens the first collection of these translated into English, The Adventures of Feluda (1988) -- presumably, among other reasons also because it was one of the two Feluda-tales that Satyajit Ray himself filmed.

Ray wrote the first Feluda story in 1965, when he revived an old family magazine, Sandesh, and their popularity led him to keep on writing them, a total of thirty-four works in all. As both he and his wife mention in their introductory notes to The Adventures of Feluda, the stories were written with a younger audience in mind -- Ray calls Sandesh a "children's magazine" -- and if not exactly cramping his style, that did impose some limitations on the stories: "No illicit love, no crime passionel, and only a modicum of violence" (a source of some frustration: his wife reports: "After finishing each story, he would throw up his hands and say, 'I have run out of plots. How can one possibly go on writing detective stories without even a hint of sex and hardly any violence to speak of ?'"). The works are certainly a lot tamer, in most respects, than most contemporary detective fiction, but they long also appealed to adult audiences and, while not particularly challenging (in any respect), don't read as dumbed down or simply for younger audiences. (In The Golden Fortress Ray manages to avoid even the hint of the risqué by basically avoiding any interaction whatsoever with any female figures, with practically not a woman in sight, much less involved in the story.)

The tales are narrated by Feluda's cousin -- fifteen years old here --, Tapesh (also called Topshe); 'Feluda' comes from Pradosh's nickname 'Felu': as Ray explains: "the suffix 'da' (short for 'dada') means an elder brother" (though in fact Feluda and Topshe are cousins). Though based in Calcutta, they seem willing and able to venture far afield at the drop of a hat -- so also here, where they eventually cross the entire country and wind up not very far from the border with Pakistan, in Jaisalmer.

The story begins with the father of a boy named Mukul approaching Feluda for help. A story about Mukul appeared in the newspaper a week earlier, as the eight-year-old boy claimed to be able to recall his past life; his father reports that he vividly describes a world that he has obviously never been to (in his current incarnation ...) and that he barely registers his present surroundings: "his whole being seems to be somewhere else [...] The boy hardly ever looks at us when he speaks". Unfortunately, the newspaper article mentioned, among other things, not only that the boy recalled a Golden Fortress, but also a treasure hidden there. When a neighbor boy who looks at lot like Mukul was kidnapped, the father got worried that people were after Mukul, presumably believing him to be the key to finding said treasure. And unfortunately the father can't keep a watchful eye on Mukul, who isn't around: in a somewhat disconcerting twist, they'd let an "eminent parapsychologist", Dr. Hemanga Hajra, who took a professional interest in the case whisk him off to Rajasthan to look for the Golden Fortress:

If we can turn up at the right place, I'm sure your son will remember many more things. And that will be of great help to me. I'll pay for all his expenses, and I'll look after him most carefully -- you don't have to worry about a thing.

Of course, if you go and find that they are safe, then there's nothing more to be done. But in case you find there's been some trouble -- well, you know, I've also heard a lot about your courage.

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 July 2019

About the Author :

Filmmaker Satyajit Ray (সত্যজিৎ রায়; 1921-1992) also wrote a great deal of fiction.

