

the complete review - fiction

The Invented Part



by

Rodrigo Fresán



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Spanish title: La parte inventada

The first volume in a trilogy

Translated by Will Vanderhyden

Best Translated Book Award, 2018

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : sprawling, for better and worse

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

"(E)n la novela hay una vitalidad y una ambición extraordinarias que refutan el diagnóstico (recurrente en el libro) de que la literatura estaría viviendo su final: Fresán ha escrito una obra de una potencia tal que permite pensar que esta sobrevivirá (a las especulaciones editoriales, a la proliferación de textos y de autoridades que se produce en la red y a un tiempo cuyos autores parecen haberse resignado a la producción de seudoliteratura para seudolectores) si textos como este continúan siendo escritos. La parte inventada es una novela excelsa en la que se alternan una joven loca (.....) La parte inventada ofrece al lector de Rodrigo Fresán lo que este espera y un poco más" - Patricio Pron, ABC





es una novela excelsa en la que se alternan una joven loca (.....) ofrece al lector de Rodrigo Fresán lo que este espera y un poco más" - "Hay un héroe magnífico en esta novela: la imaginación, la ficción como un hombrecito de hojalata con ruedecitas y una maleta llena de cosas. Un juguete que atraviesa el desierto de nuestro mundo técnico que ha convertido el ocio en el mero reverso de la cadena productiva, y que nos obliga a hacer el lerdo colgados de una pantalla de móvil o de libro electrónico (cuyo frenazo evidente en el mercado reduce, lástima, su apostura como Lord Sith). Ese es el Reverso Oscuro que pone gruñón a Fresán, y los días pares yo estoy de acuerdo con él. Pero literariamente, es al hablarnos de ello cuando el autor escribe con recursos menos deslumbrantes o imaginativos. Twitter y otras hierbas digitales o postureras no le sientan demasiado bien a Fresán, ni siquiera como adversarios" - Nadal Suau, El Cultural





"Al ser bien cierto que los libros que verdaderamente me interesan son aquellos que el autor ha comenzado sin saber de qué trataban y los ha terminado en la misma penumbra, La parte inventada ha despertado toda mi atención y admiración. Hay tiniebla en él, pero acoge luces en su interior, porque es brillante su prosa dirigida a lectores de antes; prosa que arde al modo de un cohete que como una araña explotara entre las estrellas y que incendia en su afán por extremar el estilo, la voz propia, y así de paso, como quien no quiere la cosa, maniobrar como si nada se hubiera colapsado en el mundo editorial y Nabokov siguiera, imperturbable, moviendo alfiles en los atardeceres de Montreux, es decir, se pudiera seguir escribiendo como en los buenos tiempos." - Enrique Vila-Matas, El País





ha despertado toda mi atención y admiración. Hay tiniebla en él, pero acoge luces en su interior, porque es brillante su prosa dirigida a lectores de antes; prosa que arde al modo de un cohete que como una araña explotara entre las estrellas y que incendia en su afán por extremar el estilo, la voz propia, y así de paso, como quien no quiere la cosa, maniobrar como si nada se hubiera colapsado en el mundo editorial y Nabokov siguiera, imperturbable, moviendo alfiles en los atardeceres de Montreux, es decir, se pudiera seguir escribiendo como en los buenos tiempos." - "Le livre est traversé par un lamento décliné sur tous les tons. Tout comme Philip Roth, Fresán déplore la fin de la lecture, vitupère contre le téléphone portable, les tweets, les SMS, les tablettes, les livres électroniques qui empêchent de se concentrer sans bondir ailleurs. Mais contrairement à l’Américain, il ne déclare pas avoir perdu la partie." - Isabelle Rüf, Le Temps Quotes :

"A wonderfully inventive, intricate and entertaining novel on what it means to be a writer, and a reader." - John Banville, The Guardian (29/12/2017)

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Invented Part is the first volume in a a trilogy (followed by The Dreamed Part (2017, Eng. 2019) and The Remembered Part (2019, Eng. forthcoming). It features a protagonist identified (only) as The Writer -- or at least not identified by name; elsewhere, he is The Boy (the writer in childhood) or The Lonely Man, for example (but not The Young Man -- that's someone else ...). The Invented Part isn't a novel purely of types and platonic ideals -- The Writer's sister, while also referred to as The Writer's Mad Sister, is given a name, for example: Penelope -- and in its detail, especially about The Writer (in his various incarnations -- or perhaps more accurately, phases of his life) it is exhaustively personal, but in identifying many of the characters (and especially that central one) by part rather than person Fresán pushes the reader towards considering the universal rather than particular -- while all the while also being so particular: The Writer is an especially well-defined and -formed character, even if we don't know his name.

The novel is presented in what are practically blocks of narrative, in sections that often have long and elaborate headings (e.g. 'Life After People, or Notes for a Brief History of Progressive Rock and Science Fiction'), a focus on different stages of The Writer's life and episodes surrounding him (in which he does not necessarily feature prominently). It begins with a (relatively short) section on his childhood, the character here: The Boy, who already discovers the magic of: "opening a book, plunging inside, the freest of falls, closing the cover on reality, behind him now not in front, and opening his eyes". It continues with a documentary project, The Young Man conceiving a film about The Writer -- at a point when he is fully formed (i.e far removed from when he was The Boy), a career already behind him --, a literary figure The Young Man admires who has transcended simply being 'The Writer' and comes with a nice new air of mystery to him: he isn't:

just a dead/disappeared writer now. Really now, The Writer is something far stranger still: a cross between a scientific aberration and atmospheric phenomenon to which many periodicals and newspapers now devote daily space and attention on par with what they devote to meteorological forecasts and horoscopes. Because The Writer has mutated into a strange kind of climatological-astrological omen.

And here he follows her, her brother, who, not dead but yes disappeared, part of the air and everywhere, watches her not on a TV screen of the netherworld, but as if he were reading her; as if she were a character in a book, that book he never managed to write but that he can't stop thinking about or wondering about or playing with sometimes complex and sometimes not so complex possible choices

He, who had grumbled so much about new technologies, letting himself go to come back changed, inside a supreme machine, just by pressing a button. An epic form of suicide. An immortal death. Ceasing to be and departing in order to return, victorious, as a destructive and righteous force.

There, in front of everyone, at one of those sharp-cornered roundtables on the future of the book, where what they were actually talking about was the book of the future: the packaging, the model, the newest way to keep selling the, for most publishers, increasingly rambling -- like a pilgrim without a shrine -- idea that reading has some significance and reason to exist.

There was a time, thinks The Lonely Man, when people related to books like that. 2 x 1. What the writer gave you and what you did with it inside your head. Now, not so much, less and less: it's not the content that matters, it's the packaging. The device. The latest model. Little mirrors and colored glass. Reading on it all the time, more than ever, but in homeopathic doses. And writing more than ever but, also, writing more about nothing

- M.A.Orthofer, 24 December 2019

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Latin and South American literature

Other books from Open Letter under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Rodrigo Fresán was born in Argentina and now lives in Spain.

- Return to top of the page -