The Invented Part
B : sprawling, for better and worse
The Invented Part is the first volume in a a trilogy (followed by The Dreamed Part (2017, Eng. 2019) and The Remembered Part (2019, Eng. forthcoming).
It features a protagonist identified (only) as The Writer -- or at least not identified by name; elsewhere, he is The Boy (the writer in childhood) or The Lonely Man, for example (but not The Young Man -- that's someone else ...).
The Invented Part isn't a novel purely of types and platonic ideals -- The Writer's sister, while also referred to as The Writer's Mad Sister, is given a name, for example: Penelope -- and in its detail, especially about The Writer (in his various incarnations -- or perhaps more accurately, phases of his life) it is exhaustively personal, but in identifying many of the characters (and especially that central one) by part rather than person Fresán pushes the reader towards considering the universal rather than particular -- while all the while also being so particular: The Writer is an especially well-defined and -formed character, even if we don't know his name.
just a dead/disappeared writer now. Really now, The Writer is something far stranger still: a cross between a scientific aberration and atmospheric phenomenon to which many periodicals and newspapers now devote daily space and attention on par with what they devote to meteorological forecasts and horoscopes. Because The Writer has mutated into a strange kind of climatological-astrological omen.Here, as in much of the novel, The Writer is noteworthy for his absence rather than presence; he figures at best peripherally in any action -- but is not a vacuum: he remains subject and focus. So, for example, in trying to document his life, The Young Man, and The Young Woman he works with, piece together the traces they can collect of The Writer -- beginning, for example, by filming scenes of a library. The Writer is predominantly a literary being -- a writer and a reader (two sides of the same coin: "He'd become a writer because it was the closest thing to being a reader") -- and is seen and considered primarily as such.
Another section tells some of Penelope's story, specifically her time with her new in-laws, when new husband Maximiliano Karma become a comatose "husband-in-suspension" at the culmination of their excessive wedding celebrations. Penelope becomes part of the world unto its own that is the Karma-family's, in an entertaining (and quite extended) social-pathological study -- a world very different from (any of) The Writer's, not least because the Karmas have no idea what to do with books. The Writer here is at best a loose presence, an awareness and observer; presented in passages printed in a lighter font to differentiate them from the rest of the text:
And here he follows her, her brother, who, not dead but yes disappeared, part of the air and everywhere, watches her not on a TV screen of the netherworld, but as if he were reading her; as if she were a character in a book, that book he never managed to write but that he can't stop thinking about or wondering about or playing with sometimes complex and sometimes not so complex possible choicesOther sections offer a more introspective: "Portrait of a Lonely Man in the emergency room of a hospital", or an extended riff on F.Scott Fitzgerald (and Zelda, and acquaintances (and character-inspirations) Sara and Gerald Murphy) -- even as Fresán riffs on Fitzgerald, and the Murphys, and the book they inspired (and ties them all in with his stories) repeatedly throughout the novel. Other art and artists, recurring in the text, also get concentrated attention in places -- Pink Floyd, for example -- with specific books and authors repeatedly mentioned in various contexts along the way, both foundation and reference points.
So what's the deal with The Writer ? Well, in Geneva there's that Large Hadron Collider, "the accelerator and collider of particles", the place where forces smash to detect the so-called 'god particle' (the Higgs boson), and The Writer is drawn to that idea:
He, who had grumbled so much about new technologies, letting himself go to come back changed, inside a supreme machine, just by pressing a button. An epic form of suicide. An immortal death. Ceasing to be and departing in order to return, victorious, as a destructive and righteous force.What leads him to seek out taking such an extreme step ? The modern world, and what has become of the literary, basically. Which is what the novel is, fundamentally (and through and through) about: The Invented Part is a lament for what has become of literature (and the appreciation thereof), and an attempt to reclaim and revive it.
Invited to a writer's festival he finds:
There, in front of everyone, at one of those sharp-cornered roundtables on the future of the book, where what they were actually talking about was the book of the future: the packaging, the model, the newest way to keep selling the, for most publishers, increasingly rambling -- like a pilgrim without a shrine -- idea that reading has some significance and reason to exist.Earlier, already, at another stage he'd recognized as much:
There was a time, thinks The Lonely Man, when people related to books like that. 2 x 1. What the writer gave you and what you did with it inside your head. Now, not so much, less and less: it's not the content that matters, it's the packaging. The device. The latest model. Little mirrors and colored glass. Reading on it all the time, more than ever, but in homeopathic doses. And writing more than ever but, also, writing more about nothingNow: "There was no place in the history of literature for a career like Vladimir Nabokov's anymore"; instead, it's the likes of IKEA (as The Writer tags him -- type, again, rather than name), the hilariously imagined: "next Official Great Writer" who fits himself in the modern social media-dominated age so well. And still The Writer holds out hope; a late riff still imagines what a book could be, suggesting still so much potential .....
In considering the documentary he plans, The Young Man finds: "The Writer has become, yes, a good story". Certainly, he's an interesting figure, a literary figure -- defined by his writing and reading (and some listening (music) and watching (film/TV) as well) -- but increasingly at odds with a fast-changing world in which the very nature of reading and the relationship to literature has shifted. His hoped for extreme solution -- to become the god particle -- is (appropriately) Quixotic -- yet of course The Invented Part is itself meant to demonstrate what literature can still do and what a book can still be.
The Invented Part is a sprawling narrative, but there's a firm and reässuring foundation to it in its many wide-ranging, repeated cultural references and the intricate connections Fresán draws between them and his stories. It's also hard to forget that this part of a larger work, a trilogy of such fat books, and presumably one has to withhold judgment some until the whole has been tackled: on its own, The Invented Part impresses but does not completely satisfy. It is intriguing -- and much of it is a wildly entertaining reading high-wire tour (Fresán weaves in his associations and cultural touchstones with dizzying aplomb) -- but does not feel complete, an exercise -- at times virtuoso -- that still is also too clearly building-block.
- M.A.Orthofer, 24 December 2019
Rodrigo Fresán was born in Argentina and now lives in Spain.
