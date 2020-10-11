|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
Variations on Night and Day
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B : a creative variation on the historical novel
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
Although the third in the Cities of Salt-series, Variations on Night and Day covers a period before the previous two volumes.
It is the origins story of the country we know as Saudi Arabia -- thinly disguised in the Cities of Salt-series as Mooran -- and whereas the previous installment, The Trench, opened with the death of the Ibn Saud-figure, Sultan Khureybit, Variations on Night and Day is very much his story, chronicling his consolidation of power (and territory) to create the modern state of Mooran/Saudi Arabia.
Ibn Saud had many wives -- marriage being one of the convenient ways to solidify ties with other families and tribes, expanding his sphere of influence -- and an enormous number of children, including, reportedly, over forty sons; the two most prominent sons of Khureybit in the novel are Khazael (the real-life Saud, who would succeed his father and reign for a decade) and Fanar (the real-life Faisal, who would force out Saud and assume the throne), but in Variations on Night and Day Khazael is off-site most of the time, while Fanar is a central figure; in no small part the novel is a Bildungsroman chronicling Fanar being groomed for his future responsibilities (far off though they are here).
The Awali War was hard to record or describe, because its three battles were extremely complex and confusing, the interests at stake were murky and convoluted, and reports of war were highly contradictory. There were discrepancies and conflicts of narrators, the shifting positions of the fighting forces, and the paucity of surviving eyewitnesses -- no need to wonder why there were so few ! History had become a huge assemblage of lies and fabrications, much as history is merely the history of the victors, from their own perspective, with a tendency to be kind to themselves, rich in chicanery and irony, recounting one episode in many very different ways -- not always ascribable to evil intent or neglect, but to the injuries of time and disputed sources, the accumulation of small lies and the illusions that, in the end, created the illusion of absolute truth, or the one truthful telling of an illusory history !So also Munif's presentation of events differs markedly from that found in traditional Western historical fiction. The lack of specificity can leave readers feeling at sea, yet also provides a different -- and in some ways more accurate -- sense of such conflicts and warfare, not focused on the details of the actual fighting but on aftereffects and consequences. If Munif perhaps frustrates the reader with his unwillingness to flesh out battle-scenes, he nevertheless instead manages to convey the 'big picture'. Variations on Night and Day effortlessly spans decades in a not particularly long novel, and does capture the incredible evolution and transformation of Mooran, as well as the most significant forces in shaping it -- led by, in Munif's reading, Khureybit and Hamilton. (Note, however, that Philby is widely considered not to have had as prominent a role as Hamilton has here; nevertheless, as stand-in for British influence, the figure and role of Hamilton here seem to be a valid fictional choice.)
Interestingly, despite his suspicion of official record(s), Munif does at several points quote at some length from Hamilton's writings and recollections -- presumably actual quotes from Philby's own extensive writings. It's an odd, almost jarring gloss on some of the events; it also stands in amusing contrast to Hamilton's own (of course also self-serving) words to Khureybit, when he explains to the Sultan why the new British consul, Dennis Eagleton, is so ill-equipped to deal with events (and people) on-site:
His British Majesty's worst civil servants are the ones spoiled by books. They see everything in the light of what they have read, erroneously and maliciously, and instead of the world amending what they learned, they want to amend the world by imposing their learning upon it.Unsurprisingly, there's very little reading in Variations on Night and Day (though there is some poetry-reciting), and very little mention of books; the world here can almost only be understood by experience -- and it is this experience that Munif tries to convey (yes, in writing ...). So also the education here, of Khureybit's many children, is not bookish. The Sultan convenes grand get-togethers with the kids -- or tries to; it's not always his biggest priority -- where he tries to convey his wisdom to the little ones, while Fanar is also educated largely through experience, rather than in a classroom.
Variations on Night and Day is also a novel of court life. While the action takes readers all across Mooran, and abroad, much is centered on the Rawdh Palace, a huge ever-shifting and growing complex where the royal family lives. It is a small -- or not so small -- world unto itself, full of intrigue, a surprising amount of pranks, as well as crime, both petty and serious (large-scale theft and murder are not all that uncommon). Khureybit's many wives must live together there; it's telling that one way to know who is most in favor at any given moment is which one Khureybit chooses to take with him on his expeditions: Rawdh Palace is home base, but only in being taken away from it does a wife find true approbation.
Moving Fanar (and his sister) to live under Khureybit's wing when they are children is also a major move, and for many years Khureybit is careful in how he handles their uncle, in a quiet but not so subtle struggle for power and influence. Here, too, the domestic has ramifications for the larger political scene. (With his ridiculously huge family, Khureybit of course does not make it easy for himself -- or them.)
Variations on Night and Day is not a story of inexorable rise. Khureybit's path has ups and terrible downs, and his ultimate triumph is far from assured. Munif presents this rollercoaster quite well -- including in the figure that ultimately stabilizes Khureybit's financial footing, Othman al-Olayan (presumably a stand-in for Abdullah Suleiman) -- which includes numerous ... creative steps. Money is always an issue, and for much of the time Khureybit is short of it; his constant struggles with the British also revolve around this (and their attempted balancing act, among all the parties they support (or want to control) in the region).
The novel is well summed-up in the observations:
The Sultanate's problems were innumerable and very complicated. The English were deeply implicated in these problemsMunif conveys the sense of complexity, without losing himself in the minutiæ: Variations on Night and Day is a big picture novel, with only some of the pivotal details presented more closely. It is a fine character portrait of Khureybit -- even as much about him as a person remains a mystery --, with Munif presenting him well (if not too specifically), as in, for example, describing his methods:
Khureybit, on the other side, played the game with skill and authority. He struck and struck hard, always unexpectedly, and never let his adversary rest for a day. He constantly advanced, and not only forward -- sometimes backward, to clear some positions, sometimes merely as a ployMunif's narrative in some ways mirrors that, for better and worse: Variations on Night and Day keeps the reader off-balance, too.
The portraits of Fanar and Hamilton are also very good, but Variations on Night and Day is also crowded with other figures, many playing relatively minor or only occasional roles. It swamps the narrative some: this is a narrative that could have been more expansive, giving everyone more room. Indeed, even Fanar and Hamilton -- even Khureybit -- could do with being fleshed out more.
Variations on Night and Day is teeming with characters and events, but Munif is at his best when he zooms in on smaller scenes. He's particularly good on Khureybit dealing with other people, the Sultan an expert at when to remain silent and avoiding committing himself; Hamilton, too, is a fine figure, and the two help shape Fanar into the man he becomes (as well as, for example, then guiding him when he is shattered after the death of his wife, allowing him to drift into some escapism before setting him back on course).
Variations on Night and Day isn't quite as satisfying as the earlier volumes in the series -- and indeed suffers some in direct comparison -- but is still a solid and worthwhile work.
- M.A.Orthofer, 11 October 2020
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Saudi author ʻAbd al-Raḥmān Munīf (عبد الرحمن المنيف) lived 1933 to 2004.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2020 the complete review