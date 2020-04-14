|
The Trench
A- : an impressive, (very) multifarious epic of that place, and rapid change
The Trench is the second of Munif's Cities of Salt-series (of which the first three are available in English translation) -- but, like the other volumes in the series, stands comfortably also on its own.
(Indeed, the next installment, Variations on Night and Day is, for example, actually set in the decades preceding The Trench, so readers who want to take things chronologically might even want to tackle that one before this.)
in the modern age, and especially in recent years, huge changes had taken place in political thinking and international relations; Mooran was vitally important to the United States and the West in general because of its strategic location, oil wealth and regional role, so that its fate was more likely to be decided outside Mooran than within.From the beginning of Khazael's rule, Subhi is involved in the shaping of Mooran -- including his pet project, the developing of a guiding philosophy , "the philosophy of the Four Centers, or the Square Theory". Unsurprisingly, his obsession with the abstract does not work in his favor given the down and dirty practicalities around him, where everyone is out to improve their position -- and make money. As with the huge infrastructure project that he doesn't learn about until it's already all set, he does find himself out of the loop at times -- and yet for the longest time still sees himself as trusted, close advisor to the Sultan. Indeed, near the end, the relationship seems set to become an even closer one, further improving Subhi's position, as the Sultan asks for the hand of his daughter Salma in marriage -- a great honor. But, while the wedding is a grand affair, neither the Sultan nor Subhi realize that by that time they are already being pushed aside. The arc of the novel follows Subhi (and Khazael) and their fates, from Mooran's humble beginning through a quick modernization that sees the sultanate as increasing important, to what appears to be a final triumph -- only for the rug to be pulled out from under them, and others replacing them for the next stage in the country's development.
Another major figure in the novel is Hammad, installed by Subhi as chief of the new Intelligence and Security Agency. While hardly particularly qualified, Hammad takes to the job very well and, given its nature, is soon someone with great power: knowledge is power, and he has his eyes and ears everywhere in the sultanate. He's suited for this kind of work, and grows into it: "He learned silence and perfected it, and saw and heard much". (He also travels to the United States for a three-month training course; like Ghazwan he returns with the knowledge that American contacts are vital for the future.) Subhi treats him as someone he has done a great favor for -- getting him this position -- but can't sense the shift, over time, in the importance of their respective roles, or adjust to it; Hammad continues to listen to Subhi -- while Subhi is oblivious, so used to the set old ways that he is unable to make the necessary adjustments. As Hammad realizes listening to the old man:
He does not know what's happening around him, or anything about the people nearest him.There is a large cast of other characters, and their stories come to the fore at times too. These include Subhi's wife, Wadid -- a well-drawn character, whose sexuality Munif explores in some detail --, or characters such as Shamran, a representative of the old guard obsessed with horses who struggles with the changes in Mooran -- including his son Najm, who, to his bafflement, opens a bookstore:
Shamran laughed loudly but sadly. He knew that people could trade in sheep and merchandise, and had learned that some traded in land and buildings, but had never imagined that people would buy and sell paper. What books were there but the Koran and the tales of Antar and Zeer ?Commerce, especially land-speculation but also the introduction of stores sepcializing in a variety of goods and then in automobiles, is a major underlying issue in Mooran, as it rapidly expands and grows richer. And, indeed, the changing city itself is arguably the central figure in the novel, as Munif constantly notes the changes there -- also in comparison to Harran (the city where Subhi had settled, and found success).
Mooran is not a promising site: "this city, which resembled no other city on earth, sunk in a distant, forgotten desert, with its brackish, bitter water, seemed almost uninhabitable". The locals are set in their ways, speak their own distinctive dialect, and the outsiders find it difficult to integrate. So, for example: "Wadid could not stand Mooran or adapt to it at all". But of course the explosive growth and the influx of outsiders -- including then many foreigners -- completely reshape the city. It becomes:
A city that had no pity on itself or its citizens: a mound of debris that rose higher every day.And, as old-timer Shamran realizes:
The Mooran we knew has gone, it's dead, and in its place we have this Mooran -- God willing, it will be for the best !The Trench is a well-drawn, large-scale novel of a period in Gulf history that, with its large cast of characters, captures so many different aspects of life and change in these times. Munif tends towards the sweeping, and so we learn too little about many aspects of the characters' lives -- all the more disappointing, because the strongest parts of the novel are the revealing close-up descriptions of specific encounters and interactions, many of which are superb. The mix of broad outlines of lives -- much of even Subhi's past is barely touched upon -- and the careful, vivid unfolding of particular scenes and events -- can be a bit stark; of course, the book is already long, and there's only so much he could stuff in it.
Though clearly modeled on Saudi history and experiences, Munif focuses less on the familiar leading figures -- making also for a picture that its much deeper, of a whole nation in constant disorienting upheaval (or, indeed, a locale that wasn't anything resembling a nation but rather of isolated, tribal places brought together faster than anyone can really comprehend). Among the striking things about the novel is how limited the role of religion is, as it barely figures -- an omnipresent foundation, but one of only limited reach here into the daily lives and, especially, actions of the characters.
A grand, entertaining novel, covering many stories and characters -- if anything, it is arguably too multifarious --, The Trench is, both on its own as well as as part of a larger work, an impressive achievement. It is, indeed, (a part of) perhaps the great Gulf novel.
- M.A.Orthofer, 14 April 2020
Saudi author ʻAbd al-Raḥmān Munīf (عبد الرحمن المنيف) lived 1933 to 2004.
