The Distance



by

Ivan Vladislavić



Our Assessment:



A- : very well done; thoroughly engaging

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Mail & Guardian . 15/3/2019 Shaun De Waal Neue Zürcher Zeitung . 12/6/2020 Angela Schader Süddeutsche Zeitung A 30/5/2020 Hubert Winkels

From the Reviews :

"The story of the global pop culture figure of Ali, boxing and performing his way across the world, is contrasted with the textures and feelings of childhood, making an intriguing and moving narrative that encapsulates that era, and brings it to a close in present-day South Africa. Vladislavic has a wonderful sense of language, or languages -- for many tongues speak in The Distance ." - Shaun De Waal, Mail & Guardian





." - "Jetzt bitte dabeibleiben, stark bleiben wie nach einem Uppercut in der ersten Runde. Denn tatsächlich haben wir es mit einem extrem ausgefeilten Textgewebe zu tun, in dem Spannung und echtes Mitgefühl mit seinen beiden Helden und Erzählern entsteht. Mit einer Romanerzählung, die vollständig aus ihren medialen Rahmenbedingungen heraus entwickelt wird. Ein kleines Wunder." - Hubert Winkels, Süddeutsche Zeitung

The Distance has writer Joe Blahavić -- a clear stand-in for the author -- look back on his youth in Pretoria in the 1970s, inspired by three scrapbooks he put together at the time dedicated to his obsession with Muhammad Ali:

In time, I moved out of my parents' house and went to university, and I left the box behind in a cupboard. But the past is not so easily disposed of. I wanted to be a writer and the box came to seem like a key to my past. It was a journal written in code, the most complete record of my teenage life to which I had access, despite the fact that I was not mentioned in it once.

In his last years at high school Joe falls in with a character called Mikey van der Plank, a cocky little bugger I don't like much, but at least he's a bad influence on my brother.

No, no, he says, exasperated. It's not about him, it's about us. Our lives together.

Everything I knew about him came down the wire; it was all at second hand, on the page.

Whenever I page through the Ali scrapbooks, in search of a book that always eludes me, I remember reading these reports for the first time and the thrill comes back to me.

Foreman looked black to me, I remember, he looked like an African. But Ali looked like something else. Maybe it was the first time I ever had second thoughts about these categories.

I'm starting to worry about Joe's book. He should have finished it himself, long ago, when white people were still interesting.

One of the first things you learn as an editor is to order the material before you start working on it. Laying down timelines and logging shots is a bind, but without it you can't find your way.

What did I miss ? The obvious. It wasn't Templar my brother wanted to be. It was Charteris.

- M.A.Orthofer, 8 September 2020

About the Author :

South African author Ivan Vladislavić was born in 1957.

