the complete review - fiction

The Seep



by

Chana Porter



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: The Seep Author: Chana Porter Genre: Novel Written: 2020 Length: 200 pages Availability: The Seep - US The Seep - UK The Seep - Canada

Our Assessment:



B : fairly engaging story-cum-thought-experiment, within (its) limits

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 30/10/2019 .

From the Reviews :

"Porter employs profound compassion and gentle humor to convey Trina’s fear of change and distrust of complacency. Readers will delight in the eerie disquietude and optimism of this well-calibrated what-if." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

'The Seep' of the title is an alien invasion, an entity that reaches earth and transforms life as we know it, sometime in the near future. Their arrival did cause some end-of-the-world panic, but the incorporeal presence that is The Seep seems to have come essentially and entirely in peace. Those who made contact with it: "felt fine about the extraterrestrial invasion" -- but it was also possible to keep one's distance: there are places, specifically 'the Compound' which cut themselves off completely from The Seep and everything it offered, continuing to live the old-fashioned way.

The Seep is in the water, and elsewhere; humans can to some extent dose how much of a connection they want. Overall, it seems like a pretty good deal: The Seep is enabling, and like the ultimate feel-good drug. Amazing things are possible with it, from personal physical transformation on; human capacity is suddenly almost unlimited. And The Seep doesn't ask for much in return:

The Seep loved giving you everything you wanted, in exchange for information about being human.

I feel like you're breaking the deal you have with us. We're supposed to have free will. That includes being unhappy. That includes making the wrong decisions and getting hurt, or even doing something terrible. We're on this planet to grow and change, and sometimes that con only happen through struggle.

- M.A.Orthofer, 6 February 2020

:

See Index of Contemporary American fiction

See Index of Science Fiction and Fantasy books

About the Author :

American author Chana Porter was born in 1984.

