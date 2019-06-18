

Automatic Eve



by

Inui Rokuro



Title: Automatic Eve Author: Inui Rokuro Genre: Novel Written: 2014 (Eng. 2019) Length: 314 pages Original in: Japanese Availability: Automatic Eve - US Automatic Eve - UK Automatic Eve - Canada

Japanese title: 機巧のイヴ

Translated by Matt Treyvaud

The complete review 's Review :

Automatic Eve is set in an undefined historic period in the past in Japan, an alternate shogun-era reality where technology is not particularly advanced -- except in one area: the engineering of incredibly refined and lifelike automata. The technology is not widespread -- indeed: "Everyone says that only one man could build something so intricate: Kyuzo Kugimiya". An assistant -- a somewhat loose and undefined position in the hierarchical shogun-era world -- at the shogunal refinery, he has his own large compound where he works on his creations; he was a student of the original (but fell-into-disfavor) master Keian Higa's, at his Institute of Machinery.

Automatic Eve is a five-part novel, each chapter fairly self-contained but also with some continuity across them -- a Matryoshka doll of a novel, with additional layers revealed in each successive chapter. The first chapter -- 'Automatic Eve' -- already begins with a clever, full-fledged story. It centers on Nizaemon Egawa, who turns to Kyuzo after learning of his artistry -- by discovering a mechanical cricket, of all things. Nizaemon is in love with Hatori, a kept woman he wants to buy free -- even as he knows she won't remain with him once she is free. Kyuzo would seem to offer the possibility of satisfying them both, by creating a perfect -- if mechanical -- double of Hatori. He gets to work (itself a drawn-out and rather invasive procedure) and eventually presents Nizaemon with what he apparently commissioned -- but things are not exactly what they seem in a neat twist that upends assumptions and expectations. (Shiraishi Kazufumi's Stand-in Companion plays similar games)

The second chapter, 'Hercules in the Box', centers on a young sumo wrestler, Geiemon Tentoku, who doesn't take a fall in a bout which a local gang wagers a great deal of money on. Winning the bout gets Tentoku an offer from a prestigious sumo stable -- but the gang's retaliation for his not going along with their plan threatens his future. He is saved by Kyuzo's (automatic) Eve -- and proves to be an opportunity for something that Kyuzo has never tried before: joining "a human body to an automaton".

At Kyuzo's, Tentoku sees -- among many other mechanical wonders -- a disembodied head. Kyuzo reassures him: "She has the form of a human, but she is not ensouled" -- and this is one of the issues that runs as a thread through the entire novel, the extent to which a mechanical being can be 'human'. As Kyuzo had pointed out:

What is the difference between a person and something identical to a person in every way ? [...] Faced with an automaton made perfectly like a human -- one that behaves, cries, and laughs like a human on the surface, giving every impression of a rich inner life -- I am sorry to say I would not be able to tell whether all of it was truly born of humanlike emotions or simply performed by an arrangement of springs and clockworks and gears. This is a problem of great interest.

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 October 2019

Haikasoru publicity page

新潮社 publicity page

About the Author :

Japanese author Inui Rokuro (乾緑郎) was born in 1971.

