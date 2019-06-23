

Kthulhu Reich



by

Asamatsu Ken



Title: Kthulhu Reich Author: Asamatsu Ken Genre: Stories Written: (1999) (Eng. 2019) Length: 220 pages Original in: Japanese Availability: Kthulhu Reich - US Kthulhu Reich - UK Kthulhu Reich - Canada

Japanese title: 邪神帝国

Collects seven stories originally published between 1994 and 1999

Translated by Jim Rion

Our Assessment:



B : creative spin superimposing Lovecraftian lore on Nazi history

The complete review 's Review :

Kthulhu Reich collects seven stories, each occult-tinged and steeped to varying degrees in (H.P.)Lovecraftian lore -- and each with a connection to Nazi history. These are horror stories that layer two baffling, powerful evils. Neither is sympathetic, but, deeply rooted in history and nature, they remain, in their ugly forms, enduring -- nearly indomitable, at best perhaps contained but impossible to crush.

The first, 'The Corporal's Self-Portrait' is in some ways the most fantastical; it is the one that is least connected to actual events, yet in echoing the familiar feels creepily plausible. The narrator-author, in the near-present-day, describes his acquaintance with Hirata, a man he first meets in a grungy Tokyo cocktail bar when young Hirata is a completely down and out wannabe artist. From Hirata's background, interests, and obsessions (among other clues ...), you can quickly see where this is going -- but it's still quite effective, with a nice chill to the scene when the narrator does take a look at the self-portraits Hirata has in his apartment, all facing the wall, and then the open conclusion -- the narrator expressing only his fears of what lies ahead, imagining a scene in: "five or maybe ten years" .....

Other stories are more closely based on actual events, from the more distant past, or at least tied into them. 'Dies Irae' is a story of the 20 July 1944 assassination-plot to kill Hitler, and how it failed, while 'April 20, 1889' imaginatively connects the series of 1888 Jack the Ripper murders with the birth of you-know-who the next spring.

'In the Wastelands of Madness' sees a German expedition follow where Lovecraft had sent a team from Miskatonic University a few years earlier, to Antarctica and its 'Mountains of Madness'. With Hitler convinced of the existence of an Antarctic paradise then named New Swabia, a volcanically warmed oasis, well-hidden in the depths of the otherwise frozen continent, the narrator is sent to begin a year-long tour on guard-duty in the unlikely place. While the oasis does exist, there's also more (Lovecraftian horror) lurking there; clearly, this will not be a place of refuge or last resort for the Nazis.

In both 'In the Wastelands of Madness' and 'The Mask of Yoth Tlaggon' said mask features prominently, a remarkable object, as: "Any who wear it are gifted visions that transcend space and time" -- for better and worse. 'The Mask of Yoth Tlaggon' is set in 1937, and features Japanese intelligence agent Tatewaki Goto, sent to determine what the Nazi plans are, especially regarding the Soviet Union. He gets a front and center view of their occult-obsessions, and the remarkable mask -- and along the way wonders to himself:

Is every one of these Nazis completely insane ?! Goto felt his heart quail within him. This is an empire of madmen.

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 June 2019

:

Kurodahan Press publicity page

Kinokuniya publicity page

About the Author :

Japanese author Asamatsu Ken (朝松健) was born in 1956.

