Murder at Mt. Fuji



by

Natsuki Shizuko



Japanese title: Wの悲劇

There have been numerous film- and TV-adaptations of Wの悲劇

Translated by Robert B. Rohmer

Murder at Mt. Fuji takes place over the New Year's holidays, which eight members of the Wada family are spending in the fancy family villa near Lake Yamanaka, near Mount Fuji. It's a motley clan, headed by Yohei, the wealthy head of Wada Pharmaceuticals. His wife, Mine, is also there, but they have no children of their own and the others are somewhat more distant relatives, including their niece Kazue and her husband Sawahiko. Sawahiko is Kazue's third husband (and she is his second wife), and they have one child -- also present -- Chiyo (who is, however, not Sawahiko's daughter, but rather that of Kazue's deceased second husband ...).

Chiyo is working on her thesis in English literature, on Virginia Woolf's Mrs. Dalloway, and it is due in early January. To help her with the final editing, she invited a slightly older student who has been helping her with her English, Jane Prescott -- an American who has been studying Japanese and speaks the language very well -- to spend the holidays with the family.

Even the maids are then sent away, leaving the group of nine all to themselves. Soon enough, one of them is dead. But, in an intriguing whodunnit turn, the explanation is immediately at hand: Yohei tried to have his way with Chiyo -- not even that surprising, given how the Wada men are known for their excessive womanizing ways -- and she killed him in defending her honor:

Clearly the victim was dead and the assailant was safely in her mother's arms. Just as in some cheap thriller, the circumstances surrounding these events seemed obvious to everyone.

About the Author :

Japanese mystery author Natsuki Shizuko (夏樹静子) lived 1938 to 2016.

