Penance



Minato Kanae



Title: Penance Author: Minato Kanae Genre: Novel Written: 2009 (Eng. 2017) Length: 227 pages Original in: Japanese Availability: Penance - US Penance - UK Penance - Canada Penance - India DVD: Penance - US

Japanese title: 贖罪

Translated by Philip Gabriel

Penance was made into a TV mini-series in 2012, directed by Kurosawa Kiyoshi

Our Assessment:



B- : decent idea(s), doesn't quite work

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 13/2/2017 . Wall St. Journal . 14/4/2017 .

From the Reviews :

"Minato has crafted an unnerving tale of tragedy, guilt, and penance." - Publishers Weekly

"Minato has crafted an unnerving tale of tragedy, guilt, and penance." - Publishers Weekly



The complete review 's Review :

Aside from a brief summing-up 'The Final Chapter', Penance is divided into five parts, each in the voice of a different character. The parts are successive too -- following on one another, though in quite cleverly not-entirely-obvious ways -- while each account is also largely retrospective, dredging up the past, and in particular one shared, horrible event that has affected each of the five characters.

A Translator's Note at the outset helpfully explains: "Until 2010, Japan had a fifteen-year statute of limitations o the crime of murder". As you can guess, the story involves an unsolved murder that happened fifteen years earlier.

The crime took place in a small, rural town in Japan -- famed for its clean air, which is also given as the reason precision instruments company Adachi Manufacturing decided to build a factory there. Emily, the daughter of one of the executives who move to the town, is a ten-year-old girl who joins the fourth grade. On the big family holiday of Obon, when everyone tends to be very busy, she goes to play with four of the local girls -- Sae, Maki, Akiko, and Yuka. While on the school grounds they are approached by a stranger, who lures Emily away. When the others finally decide to find out what happened to her, they find her violated corpse.

One by one, the girls retell the events of that day, focusing on different aspects of the before and after. They feel tremendous guilt about what happened, but are also scarred by some of the surrounding events -- the girl who waited with the body while the others went for help traumatized by what she realizes but can barely admit to herself must have been a terrible sexual violation, another who did remember the man's face but couldn't bring herself to tell anyone about it (and feared he would come after her if she ever did), and so on.

In addition, there's Asako, Emily's grief-stricken mother, who blamed the girls for what happened to her daughter and, when she and her husband were set to leave the town after the end of his tour of duty there, three years after the crime, confronted the four girls -- inviting them over for cake ... -- and told the thirteen-year-olds:

I will never forgive you, unless you find the murderer before the statute of limitations is up. If you can't do that, then atone for what you've done, in a way I'll accept. If you don't do either one, I'm telling you here and now -- I will have revenge on each and every one of you. I have far more money and power than your parents, and I'll make you suffer far worse than Emily ever did.

- M.A.Orthofer, 7 May 2017

See Index of Japanese literature

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

About the Author :

Japanese author Minato Kanae (湊かなえ) was born in 1973.

