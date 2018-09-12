

Inhuman Resources



Pierre Lemaitre



French title: Cadres noirs

Translated by Sam Gordon

B : way over the top, and tries to do too much, but lots of solid bits to it

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 31/8/2018 Barry Forshaw

"As ever with Lemaitre, this is exhilarating stuff, with pedal-to-the-metal violence. Earlier books incorporated examinations of the nature of identity, but there is no such philosophising here as the reader is drawn into the chaotic world of the driven protagonist." - Barry Forshaw, The Guardian

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



Inhuman Resources has a simple premise: Alain Delambre is fifty-seven and looking for a job, and when he finally seems to have the opportunity to land one, he's willing to do almost anything to get it. The one-time HR manager was laid off four years earlier, and while he has some lowly part-time work -- a 5:00 AM shift sorting boxes of medication for a pharmaceutical company -- he has been looking for a suitable white-collar position ever since. His loving wife, Nicole, has a job, so they get by, but their standard of living certainly has fallen off quite a bit, and the situation is just getting worse. Alain puts on a brave face, but there's more than just a whiff of desperation to him.

When a supervisor at his lowly job -- a former fellow drone who was promoted -- kicks him in the rear Alain can't hold back and head-butts him, an attack that, even though provoked, will continue to have ramifications for him beyond just being let go from that job. But even as he seems to be reaching a new low, there's a glimmer of hope for Alain: a few days earlier he had sent off his CV to a headhunting firm looking for an "HR assistant for a big company" -- a position Alain is ideally suited for. Even though he (realistically) worries that his age more or less disqualifies him from being seriously considered, he gets a letter inviting him to take an aptitude test -- meaning he's at least vaguely in the running for the spot.

He doesn't think he does particularly well on the test but, miraculously, he's invited for an interview and then told that he's one of four finalists invited to take the final, decisive test. As the recruiter explains:

Our client intends to assess a selection of their top execs. Your mission is to conduct this assessment. You will be tested, if you will, on your ability to test others.

I had all the confirmation I needed that everything was about to go down the tubes. My concern had given way to certainty. Yet still I did nothing. Monsieur Delambre had a screw loose. We could easily have canceled the test for the HR candidates without interfering with the assessment of the execs. It was just that the two operations had always been linked in my mind, and so the idea never occurred to me. And from then on, everything went too fast.

Right from the start, I've been acting without any real notion of how this will finish. I'm improvising. I react when I'm staring a situation in the face.

- M.A.Orthofer, 12 September 2018

French author Pierre Lemaitre was born in 1951.

