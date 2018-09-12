|
Inhuman Resources
Our Assessment:
B : way over the top, and tries to do too much, but lots of solid bits to it
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
The complete review's Review:
Inhuman Resources has a simple premise: Alain Delambre is fifty-seven and looking for a job, and when he finally seems to have the opportunity to land one, he's willing to do almost anything to get it.
The one-time HR manager was laid off four years earlier, and while he has some lowly part-time work -- a 5:00 AM shift sorting boxes of medication for a pharmaceutical company -- he has been looking for a suitable white-collar position ever since.
His loving wife, Nicole, has a job, so they get by, but their standard of living certainly has fallen off quite a bit, and the situation is just getting worse.
Alain puts on a brave face, but there's more than just a whiff of desperation to him.
Our client intends to assess a selection of their top execs. Your mission is to conduct this assessment. You will be tested, if you will, on your ability to test others.Indeed, the selection of the person to fill the HR vacancy is almost incidental: the main point of the exercise is to test five company executives to see who is best-suited for a vital new role -- but since they're already doing that, they figured they might as well test candidates for the HR position in the same exercise: "We are simply killing two birds with one stone".
The problem lies with the nature of the exercise: a simulated hostage-taking, to see how the executives handle the pressure of such an extreme situation.
Alain knows he really has to prepare for the test -- including figuring out who the actual employer is (the consulting firm keeps that information secret) and then, if possible, who the executives who will be tested are. He's willing to invest a lot to obtain that information and properly prepare himself, and begins burning bridges, one after the other, in getting himself ready. His wife, for one, is horrified by the idea of the test, and doesn't want him being involved with anything like that.
Some of this is pretty silly, as Alain really invests an unrealistic lot into preparing for what lies ahead, but Inhuman Resources continues to unfold like the expected thriller of a man driven to absolute extremes to land a job -- the reader just wondering at what point, and in what way, he'll break. Hand it to Lemaitre, however: Inhuman Resources does not stay on the obvious track.
The novel is divided into three parts: 'Before', 'During', and 'After' -- the central (but also shortest) part being that decisive, extreme test for both the executives and the HR job candidates. The first and last parts are narrated by Alain, while the middle section is narrated by David Fontana, the well-trained professional who organizes (and is then present for) the actual hostage-taking exercise.
As it comes time for the big test, Alain's situation just becomes more desperate. Fontana sees how nervous he is when the time comes -- more than that, even:
I had all the confirmation I needed that everything was about to go down the tubes. My concern had given way to certainty. Yet still I did nothing. Monsieur Delambre had a screw loose. We could easily have canceled the test for the HR candidates without interfering with the assessment of the execs. It was just that the two operations had always been linked in my mind, and so the idea never occurred to me. And from then on, everything went too fast.Yet this climax is only the midway point of the novel. Alain is an unpredictable mix of the careful and deliberate planner and the impulsive -- and continues to be that. As he admits:
Right from the start, I've been acting without any real notion of how this will finish. I'm improvising. I react when I'm staring a situation in the face.One might suspect this is as much Lemaitre's confession as Alains's, as the story continues to twist in its unexpected new ways. And Lemaitre really piles it on. A lot of this is beyond far-fetched -- beginning with the lack of blow-back for the firm that came up with the insane idea of simulating a hostage-taking to test their executives -- but Lemaitre moves the action forward compellingly fast, each new absurd twist helping to suspend disbelief a little while longer.
Along the way, Lemaitre has some decent fun with Alain's dry assessment of how employees are treated in modern-day capitalism (and how easily firms can get their employees to do most anything for them, loyalty (and the fear of getting fired) easily trumping morality). Perhaps most successful, however, is how Lemaitre presents Alain's relationships, with his wife and two daughters, and his one close friend. There are unrealistic actions and reactions here, too, but it's these human ties which add a necessary emotional layer to what otherwise might be a too harsh and cold retribution and revenge fantasy.
Inhuman Resources is wildly uneven, and parts of it just too far-fetched, but it is a decent read, and Lemaitre certainly serves up a lot more than readers have any reason to expect. The fact that it's ultimately too unrealistic, in so many of its details, is somewhat disappointing -- Lemaitre likes to go over the top, and he goes way, way over here -- but Inhuman Resources is a solid piece of entertainment.
- M.A.Orthofer, 12 September 2018
French author Pierre Lemaitre was born in 1951.
