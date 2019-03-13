

the complete review - translation

The Art of Bible Translation



by

Robert Alter



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : solid overview; interesting, insightful perspective

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 26/11/2018

From the Reviews :

"Meticulous and occasionally cranky, Alter provides a refreshing look into the complex work of translating the Bible." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Several decades in the making, Robert Alter finally completed and published his well over three thousand page, three volume The Hebrew Bible: A Translation with Commentary (W.W.Norton; Amazon / Amazon.co.uk) at the end of 2018; the Introduction to that monumental work, and the commentary, obviously cover a lot of Alter's thinking -- generally and very specifically -- about translating the Bible, while this stand-alone volume conveniently gathers his thoughts more generally about ... well, 'the art of Bible translation'.

The volume begins with an 'Autobiographical Prelude', in which Alter explains how he came to translate the Hebrew Bible, followed by the six chapters proper of the study. First is an introductory one on 'The Eclipse of Bible Translation', followed by chapters on specific aspects of translating it (style, word choice, sound/word play, rhythm, and dialogue). As he notes at the conclusion of his introductory prelude, features of style in the Bible are something that does not appear to have been adequately studied or written about; indeed, "no such study really exists, and that in itself is a symptom of the problem that these chapters seek to address".

English does have a canonical translation -- the King James Version (1611) -- and Alter is an admirer of it, even as he also points out its continued outsize influence, for better and worse. In contrast to many of the modern versions, he finds a literary grandeur there -- effective also because there was a willingness to make compromises and leave some of what was obscure obscure. Part of his issue with more recent translations, with their scholarly approach, is that:

The general commitment, however, to elicit clarity from much that is obscure has the unfortunate consequence for translation of introducing clarifications that compromise the literary integrity of the biblical texts.

First, the Bible itself does not generally exhibit the clarity to which its modern translators aspire: the Hebrew writers reveled in the proliferation of meanings, the cultivation of ambiguities, the playing of one sense of a term against another; and this richness is erased in the deceptive antiseptic clarity of the modern versions.

egregiously failing to recognize that repetition is an essential element of the sophisticated art of biblical narrative

Let us suppose that the manuscript of Moby-Dick falls into the hands of a zealous copyeditor. He thinks it's a pretty good story, but that he can improve it, perhaps make its language a bit more dignified. [...] This would manifestly be a case of a conventionally decorous and unimaginative editor disastrously getting in the way of a bold and original writer, which is by and large what happened with modern English renderings of the language of the Bible. After our interventionis editor was finished with Moby-Dick, one would still be able to recognize the outlines of a strange and interesting tale about a monomaniacal one-legged sea captain in pursuit of a great white whale, but the magic of Melville's great novel -- its mesmerizing iambic cadences reminiscent of Shakespeare and Milton, its powerful alliterative constellations, its echoes in rhythm as well as in diction of the King James Bible -- would be gone. This is more or less the general effect of modern translations of the Bible.

- M.A.Orthofer, 13 March 2019

- Return to top of the page -

:

Princeton University Press publicity page

See Index of books dealing with Translation

See Index of books dealing with Religion

See Index of Literary Essays

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

American literary scholar Robert Alter was born in 1935

- Return to top of the page -