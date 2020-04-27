Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Blind Earthworm

in the Labyrinth



by

Veeraporn Nitiprapha



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Thai title: ไส้เดือนตาบอดในเขาวงกต

Translated by Kong Rithdee

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : effective presentation and often appealing loose vision

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Bangkok Post . 9/11/2015 Kaona Pongpipat The NY Times Book Rev. . 7/4/2019 Hannah Beech The Straits Times A 4/3/2019 Ho Ai Li

From the Reviews :

"In other words, it's where all forms of melodrama are put into written form, an intentionally and carefully designed piece of literary kitsch. (...) And it's not just readers who are Veeraporn's "blind earthworms in a labyrinth". Though drama is her literary device and melodramatic love and tragedy her subjects, the writer also addresses the increasing number of people in society who are also earthworms blinded by bias and ideology, which alludes to our social and political conflicts over the past decade or so. (...) On one level, the book is pure soap opera, gripping and entertaining. Reading the book twice or more, however, it seems it has been written for the sole purpose of mocking itself." - Kaona Pongpipat, Bangkok Post





"Like a Thai soap opera that captivates viewers in air-conditioned condos and wooden shacks alike, the novel follows three characters, two sisters named Chareeya and Chalika and an orphaned boy named Pran, and the concentric circles of melodrama and tragedy that trap them. There are affairs, deaths and doomed romances aplenty but, as in a telenovela, the effect is less poignant and more propulsive. (...) The effect of Veeraporn's narrative is akin to a malarial hallucination, but that's what Bangkok feels like: a soap opera in which someone wakes up and realizes that the preceding episodes were all just a fever dream." - Hannah Beech, The New York Times Book Review





"(A) tour de force that looks at the romantic ideals that come to us from stories and songs, and how they can cause us to lose our way, like blind earthworms in a labyrinth. (...) This slim novel is like a seductive and intoxicating soap opera. (...) Melodramatic and mesmerising, the book dives deep into love and comes up smelling of roses." - Ho Ai Li, The Straits Times

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Blind Earthworm in the Labyrinth is set in modern Thailand, mostly in Nakhon Chai Si, near Bangkok. The central characters are Chalika and her three year younger sister Chareeya; another figure, Pran, who has a peripatetic childhood, eventually settles near them and becomes a significant presence in their lives much of the time.

The Blind Earthworm in the Labyrinth is a novel in which parents are often distant, and die before their children come of age. Chareeya is born on the day her mother discovers the girls' father is having an affair, a crushing blow to the entire family. The mother loves her husband deeply, but, even as he returns to the fold, he can not reciprocate it, becoming just a shell of himself; neither parent is capable of giving their two daughters the emotional support children need, the mother becoming: "the woman who kept her distance, even though she never failed to take care of her children". The father is even less of a presence in the household:

To the girls, Father's existence was a mystifying phenomenon: he was a transparent entity they could almost see through. He would show up silently at random corners of the house and disappear without a trace when no one was looking.

Chalika had hardly eaten in the past few months and had become so small that Chareeya was confused as to whether or not her sister had reverted to a ten-year-old self.

- M.A.Orthofer, 27 April 2020

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of South East Asian literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Thai author Veeraporn Nitiprapha (วีรพร นิติประภา) was born in 1962.

- Return to top of the page -