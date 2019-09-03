Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Reproductive System



John Sladek



The US edition was originally published as Mechasm

B : roams a bit widely and wildly, but sharp, and good fun

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Sunday Times A 30/6/1968 Edmund Cooper The Times A 29/6/1968 J.G.Ballard TLS . 3/10/1968 Edmund Crispin

"(V)ery much on the Vonnegut wavelength and of the same high quality. In fact, the similarity of style, attitudes and technique is amazing. (...) He has written an original novel that will surely become a classic of the genre. Although there are minor defects, such as overemphasis (difficult to avoid when using an incisive style) and a touch of hazy development, The Reproductive System is superb entertainment. It is full of invention, wit and subtly sad comedy. The plot is absurdly prodigal. (...) I am going to read this book more than once." - Edmund Cooper, Sunday Times





"The book has gusto and is often funny, but no amount of animation can disguise the banality of the basic theme. It would perhaps have been better if Mr. Sladek had matched outrageous manner with outrageous matter, as Mr. Kurt Vonnegut did in The Sirens of the Titan." - Edmund Crispin, Times Literary Supplement

The Reproductive System begins with the Wompler family business on the cusp of closing shop: their signature product, Wompler's Walking Babies, no longer in demand -- "Little girls don't want Wompler's Walking Babies any more. They want Barbie dolls". They're resigned to the fact that that product has no future -- but then they have an idea of how to keep going: "Why don't we get some money from the govermint ?" Sure, "Times have changed since the WPA, y'know", and they'd have to come up with: "some real, some practical idea to sell them", but with a relative on the Senate appropriations committee, how hard can that be ?

So the business becomes Wompler Research Laboratories, and Toto Smilax starts work on Project 32, to determine:

(a) if it were possible to set into motion an autonomous, self-reproducing mechanism, a 'Reproductive System', and

(b) the military use, if any, of such a system

In a short time there will exist nothing else, only Project 32, only the Reproductive System, in my world.

'My goal,' he said in ringing tones, 'is the infliction of the greatest possible amount of pain upon the greatest possible number of beings, at all times, everywhere: Weltschmerz !

If there is not room for man, so be it ! Let man step aside, so that this greater, more perfect successor may have room in which to grow !

Walls advanced, turned, retreated or collapsed, ceiling buckles and bulged, floors tilted alarmingly or dropped away like elevators. A door might lead to a room fifty storeys high, or to one only an inch deep, or it might be false.

- M.A.Orthofer, 3 September 2019

American author John Sladek lived 1937 to 2000.

