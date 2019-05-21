Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



A Double Life



Karolina Pavlova



Russian title: Двойная жизнь

Translated and with an Introduction by Barbara Heldt

With an Afterword by Daniel Green

B+ : frothy, but with a nice sharp edge

A Double Life is a novel of Russian high society in the mid-nineteenth century, centered on the marrying off of young Cecily von Lindenborn. Now eighteen, Cecily has led a protected life under the watchful eye of her mother, Vera Vladimirovna. She has been shaped to the requirements of (aristocratic) society of the time -- successfully, on the one hand ("she was so used to wearing her mind in a corset that she felt it no more than she did the silk undergarment that she took off only at night"), but catastrophically in other real-life respects:

Her mother's lessons and moral teachings were about as useful to her in relation to life as are the endless commentaries of zealous scholars to Shakespeare and Dante. Once you have read them, you can no longer grasp even the clearest and simplest meaning in what the poets have written. Her morals and intellect had been improved as arbitrarily and thoroughly as the pitiful trees in the gardens of Versailles, shamelessly pruned into columns, vases, spheres, and pyramids so that they looked like anything but trees.

She knew that there were even women poets, but this was always presented to her as the most pitiable, abnormal condition, as a disastrous and dangerous illness.

About the Author :

Russian author Karolina Pavlova (Каролина Карловна Павлова) lived 1807 to 1893.

- Return to top of the page -