Little Zinnobers
Our Assessment:
B : strong writing; neat picture of a slice of mainly 1970s Soviet life
The complete review's Review:
Little Zinnobers is a school-years novel, and an homage to an influential teacher -- a woman who makes a very strong impression on her students, but also remains an elusive mystery-figure; so also, in the present day, the narrator finds: "I can no longer speak her name" and refers to her throughout simply as 'F.'.
The novel appears to be closely based on the author's own experiences, and her school days in late 1960s and 1970s Leningrad (now again St. Petersburg) in the Soviet Union.
"I previewed it. For as long as I am in the school, they will not show this. They consider this real life, if this moves them -- let them be moved at the nearest rubbish dump. Real life," her eyes took in the whole room, "Is more disgusting and vile than anything he can imagine.Little Zinnobers focuses on those school years under F., short chapters and episodes moving quite quickly across the years but even in this quite rapid passing giving a good sense of at least some aspects of urban Soviet life in those years. A few flashes to earlier times, and some ahead, including then in the conclusion to F.'s physical decline, years later, also make for a fuller portrait of teacher and times -- though F. remains a figure about whom much remains unknown (as is often the case for students, who can barely imagine their teachers' lives outside the classroom).
The narrator has a central position, though for much of the novel she presents it mainly as part of the class and group, seen in relation to different friends, classmates, her parents, and, of course, F. Much is introspective, and yet the narrator only to a limited degree stands out as an individual; only in a few episodes, such as a when she is ill and hospitalized, is her focus truly tightly on herself.
The title of the novel is taken from a work by E.T.A. Hoffmann, 'Klein Zaches genannt Zinnober' ('Little Zaches, Great Zinnober'), about dwarf Zaches, put under a spell that makes all that he does seem very impressive, and for which he gets praise he does not deserve. The story is mentioned several times in the novel, by F. and others, and though intrigued the narrator specifically mentions: "I didn't go to the Publicka to read it. I thought I should at first, but then didn't". Of course, the students are, in a way, 'Little Zaches' (so also the original Russian title of the novel).
Chizhova writes with neat concision, but also manages to be very evocative. There's a restlessness to the narrative, which jumps about a bit, and the presentation, in fairly short chapters, contributes to the feeling of never really settling in; in this, of course, it is a good reflection of school days, where so much can change from year to year. Chizhova does convey the impression F. makes on her students (and others) well, and gives a good sense of Soviet life in those years, but it does remain a bit on the surface: much is (well) implied, but there's still a looseness to the whole picture.
This translation also comes with a significant Afterword, by Rosalind Marsh. It's huge, for one: sixty-seven pages long, so well over a third the length of the novel proper. And Marsh presents an excellent overview of all the relevant aspects of the novel, from Chizhova's own literary background to the Soviet culture she grew up in, to the E.T.A. Hoffmann connections, to the role and standing of Shakespeare in Russia over the ages. It's more monograph than afterword, but certainly a useful and welcome companion-piece to the novel -- one wishes more contemporary fiction came with similar supporting material.
- M.A.Orthofer, 15 March 2019
Russian author Elena Chizhova (Елена Семеновна Чижова) was born in 1957.
