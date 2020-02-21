

Scandinavian Noir



Wendy Lesser



In Pursuit of a Mystery

B : enjoyable, quite well-informed overview of Scandinavian crime fiction, as well as a fun travelogue

"Part literary criticism and part travelogue, this exceptionally well-conceived cultural history compares the "mental image" of Denmark, Norway, and Sweden that critic Lesser derived from immersion in Nordic noir thrillers, and the reality she found when she finally visited those countries. (...) This fine exploration of fiction as reality and reality as fiction will draw many readers to the authors she covers." - Publishers Weekly

For over a decade now Nordic crime fiction has been extremely popular in the US/UK, and Wendy Lesser has been avid reader of much of it. Indeed, she was already impressed, years earlier, by the series that still towers over all that followed, the ten-book series by Maj Sjöwall and Per Wahlöö featuring Martin Beck and beginning with Roseanna, but once Stieg Larsson exploded onto the American scene (with The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) and a flood of it began appearing her fascination with Scandinavian crime fiction really took off, turning into a veritable addiction (as she herself terms it). Scandinavian Noir is, as she explains, her; "take on the three Scandinavian countries -- Sweden, Norway, and Denmark -- as seen through the mystery novels I've read over the past four decades or so" (which is a lot of them ...).

Lesser warns straight off that: "This is not an Encyclopedia of Nordic Crime Fiction", but it does provide a pretty good overview, at least of more or less contemporary crime fiction from the three countries she focuses on -- and, with an Appendix that is 'An Annotated List of Mysteries and Thrillers', actually does offer a solid introduction for readers of many of the major authors and series (with -- as throughout -- contemporary Scandinavian TV series ('The Bridge', 'The Killing', etc.) thrown in for good measure).

(Her Scandinavian focus throughout is essentially limited to Sweden, Norway, and Denmark; she leaves out Iceland -- because she's not a fan of backwoods mysteries and apparently too many from there: "take place in the wild, frozen countryside" -- while to her mind (or browsing) Finland: "has so far exported only a very limited amount of crime fiction" and thus can safely be ignored as well (yes, Leena Lehtolainen, Antti Tuomainen, Harri Nykänen, and Jarkko Sipilä don't make the cut).)

Scandinavian Noir is presented in two distinct parts. The first focuses on her reading of Scandinavian crime fiction -- her personal experiences, beginning with coming across the Sjöwall/Wahlöö novels, as well as an A to Z (from 'Alcohol' to 'Zealous') of categories and themes that come up in and observations about the books. This catalogue is a useful way of ordering her impressions and providing an overview of the fiction -- more useful than simply going book by book or author by author, at least to get a general sense of place(s) as well as (apparent) national traits and idiosyncrasies (and all things crime-related). It also reveals what particularly strikes and interests her, and what she takes from these works -- in particular, what they reveal about these places she had never visited.

The other half of the book, the second part turns the tables: if the first considered 'Fiction as Reality', the second examines 'Reality as Fiction', as Lesser heads for Scandinavia. Having made her way through so many books set there she finds:

Armchair contemplation, though delightfully comfortable, comes up against these questions, these concerns, and is forced to confess its own limits. To find out whether there is any such place as the Scandinavia I've been imagining, it appears I will actually have to go there.

(T)here is nothing on our side of the Atlantic to match the profusion of original wall art in Swedish mysteries. It would seem that everyone there, from the wealthy on down, views art collecting as an important social and domestic function.

He answers by giving her the figure for Sweden as a whole, which he estimates at 100 to 120 murders a year. This is surprisingly high, compared to Denmark and Norway

Once again, she is struck by the discrepancy between the actual numbers of women detectives and their few paltry counterparts in fiction. Why have Scandinavian mystery writers chosen to downplay the fact that fifty percent or more of murder investigators are women ? Surely the authors themselves must know this, if she has been able to find it out so easily. She presumes they must have some ulterior motive for presenting their female officers as isolated and beleaguered, but it doesn't make any sense to her.

- M.A.Orthofer, 22 April 2020

Farrar, Straus and Giroux publicity page

The Lesser Blog at The Threepenny Review

American author and editor of The Threepenny Review Wendy Lesser was born in 1952.

