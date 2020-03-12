

Title: First Novel Author: Nicholas Royle Genre: Novel Written: 2013 Length: 293 pages Availability: First Novel - US First Novel - UK First Novel - Canada

A Mystery

From the Reviews :

"(O)ne of the pleasures of the book is how deftly Royle accounts for this darkness, while managing to weave everything together. Patience with the plot is duly rewarded (.....) First Novel openly displays its influences (...) and just about every novel that involves some sort of metafictional trickery, such as Bret Easton Ellis's Lunar Park , is referenced. But this book is much more than a piece of ludic fiction-making." - Gerard Woodward, The Guardian





The complete review 's Review :

First Novel is billed as A Mystery, but is certainly not your usual by-the-numbers genre novel. It's an air of mystery that dominates, rather than the usual arc of crimes and (re)solutions, but First Novel is, in its own way, a novel of investigation, and the way the (long obscured) puzzle ultimately comes together should also satisfy those hoping for traditional genre-satisfactions.

First Novel is narrated by a creative writing teacher called Paul Kinder who lives in Manchester. He did publish a novel, but it's now long out print, and his current writing credits are just for the newspapers, review-articles on: "Food. Books. Art. I'm a bit of a jack of all trades". He has a fascination with first novels -- in particular, he notes: "I'm interested in first novels that have been lost or suppressed or never followed up" . So also, all the books he assigned his current students are first novels, and they fill his shelves.

Paul's narrative is simple and straightforward. Short sentences, a sequence of actions and events described piece by piece by piece -- plodding, in a way. Much of the time, relatively little of significance seems to happen in his account of what he's living through, and he devotes considerable space to a variety of obsessions and interests -- such as with The Guardian's Writers' rooms-series, as he describes and considers many of the depicted rooms (perhaps in the hopes of finding inspiration in imitation, as he even purchases a Herman Miller Aeron chair: "It is the chair that Geoff Dyer, Alain de Botton, Francesca Simon and Siri Hustvedt all use"). For a while he works at removing ivy from his backyard, unearthing a rockery. He drives around a fair bit, and describes his routes; First Novel is often literally a step-by-step story. Planes flying loudly overhead figure prominently.

There are interactions with others, including his students, both in some one-on-one sessions, and then at a 'Residential', a planned one-week retreat (that he has some trepidations about going in: "Invariably on these residential courses there is one nutjob. There is rarely more than one, but there is always, always one"). There is his new, pushy neighbor, Lewis, who seems to splutter -- "Kssh-huh-huh" -- with every sentence. And there are the occasional sexual encounters.

Paul was married, but the connection to his wife and twin children is long lost. Three creepy mannequins sit, like stand-ins, in his window -- and, indeed, as he slowly reveals the story of what happened to his family, it's clear it was an emotionally wrenching break. And just how wrenching, and just how much of a break it was is only eventually revealed .....

Interspersed with Paul's narrative are samples of some of his students' work. In particular, episodes from a longer work by Grace. Her story begins with airman-turned-poet and absentee father Ray, a story that turns out to be multigenerational; wending its way, the focus shifting from Ray to his son -- whom his parents raise -- and beyond, it's long unclear where the story is going. As it turns out, both it and First Novel are going somewhere very specific, making for surprising -- indeed shocking -- resolutions; Royle plays with suspense differently than most mystery-authors do, but the pay-off is then all the more effective.

First Novel is a novel of resolutions -- pieces fitted into place -- but along the way there's a great deal of irresolution. Paul, in particular, is a man who seems to live on crossroads, his narrative filled with either/or propositions, the choices we make -- "Either I stay a bit longer or I leave". Paul has made some bad choices, and some of them haunt him. Royle handles this very well: First Novel can long feel opaque, but it's ultimately quite crystal clear, and the way the fiction comes into focus is very neatly done.

Paul insists: "Metafiction isn't one of my specialist areas", but Royle, a creative writing teacher in Manchester, teases some with this, not least with the incidental appearance of real-life people here and there. (So also, Paul describes trying to place an article about Vincent de Swarte's Pharricide (with little success: literary editors apparently not: "interested in articles about untranslated foreign-language novels that are not set to become the latest publishing sensation") -- a novel Royle himself has, in the meantime, translated and published .....) Metafictional games do feature in First Novel, but, typically, also in an unexpected way, Royle here too moving beyond the usual and expected.

It makes for a satisfying read -- though there are a few deeply disturbing parts to it (but they belong, as well). First Novel is an accomplished work, by someone with a fine understanding of the craft -- clearly, also, not a first-timer.



- M.A.Orthofer, 12 March 2020

:

See Index of Contemporary British fiction

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

About the Author :

British author Nicholas Royle was born in 1963.

