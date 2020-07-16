|
a fine novel in its own right and as Antigone-variation and part of this larger trilogy
Agatha is set in 1956, five years after the death of Orlando King in Orlando at the Brazen Threshold.
In that novel, Orlando's daughter Agatha was seventeen and looking forward to beginning her medical studies; now readers find her married to her cousin Henry (whom she had long been pining for), with two small children and working part-time at a local bookshop.
Henry still hasn't lived up to father Conrad's expectations, but at least he has a steady if boring little job with an insurance broker in the City -- though the £8 a week salary doesn't do more than pay off the mortgage on their house (with a trickle of money from Agatha's trust covering most of their expenses).
'Well, Agatha, I really don't think you should. I mean if people break the law, they have to pay the penalty.'Much of this pits Agatha against Conrad, and what each represents. Conrad is a firm believer in everything being done properly, according to a code; he has a deep sense of duty and obligation to his nation; he's a representative -- and remnant -- of an older generation, one teetering, he comes to realize, on obsolescence, if still very powerful. (It makes for an amusing contrast to industrialist Daintry, bulldozing his way through everything including in his effort to arrange a church-wedding from himself and his new bride.) Agatha is very different already -- though hardly representative of her generation. Like Conrad, she is strongly moved by a sense of moral uprightness -- just that her sense of morality is very different from Conrad's, much more focused on the private than the public/civic. So also she tries to explain herself to him at one point:
To us it's more important that someone's our brother than that he betrays his country. We're not even quite sure what that means, to betray one's country.It makes for a quite suspenseful little novel. Yet again, Colegate compresses the time-frame -- whereas Orlando King covered more than a decade, and then most of the action in Orlando at the Brazen Threshold covers only a few months, Agatha is a novel of basically only a few days. As throughout the trilogy, destiny hangs heavily over one and all: there's a sense of the inevitable (and not just because it's been laid out before, as the novels all follow Sophocles' Theban plays very closely).
The two tragic heroes here are Conrad and Agatha, each convinced they are doing the right thing, and yet each also seeing and quite aware of what they are up against in this world they inhabit. The other characters make for a fine supporting cast here -- Paul, as always, opinionated and capricious; a hapless Henry, carried away by his passions and disappointing those around him; simple little Imogen, looking for a purpose; loud, certain Daintry -- and contribute to the sharpness of this snapshot of 1956 England (with the Suez crisis, the economic situation, popular protests -- but also a bit of the Hungarian Revolution and the shadows of the Cambridge Five all figuring in the story).
The Orlando Trilogy hews closely to the Theban plays, in both its larger themes and much of the action, as well as the characters' characters, with Colegate's variations on Sophocles quite ingenious; the work as a whole is a remarkable adaptation, both very close and yet also very much a new work all its own. Like the Theban plays themselves, it doesn't entirely feel like a true trilogy, though it does tell a continuing story of sorts. (And, of course, Orlando himself barely figures in any respect in this final volume -- though it also isn't quite an 'Agatha-trilogy', either : while she plays a central supporting role in the two earlier volumes, her role remains supporting in these.)
(Among the fascinating elements of this novel of English upper-class life is how little traditional and expected education figures: King abandons Cambridge, and Orlando never attends university; Henry "failed to pass any exams at Oxford", while Paul already made a hash of his education at Eton; and dull Imogen can hardly be expected to advance beyond a kind of finishing school. And the one person with actual academic ambitions -- Agatha, who is determined, at age seventeen, to become a doctor -- doesn't even make the first steps in that direction, falling instead quickly into domesticity and motherhood, her intellectual ambitions thereafter limited to part-time work in that bookshop.)
In some ways, Agatha is the most successful of the three novels on its own, but the interplay among all three enriches the reading experience of each. Colegate could have made one big novel out of this but chose not to, and that probably works for the best -- even leaving aside the Sophocles-homage --, even as it leaves a slightly odd feel of three distinct and yet closely tied together works.
Agatha, and the entire Orlando Trilogy, are an impressive achievement, in a number of respects, and still well worthwhile reading.
- M.A.Orthofer, 28 December 2020
British author Isabel Colegate was born in 1931.
