Agatha



by

Isabel Colegate



With an Introduction by Melissa Harrison

Also published together with Orlando King and Orlando at the Brazen Threshold as Orlando King, a collection previously also published as The Orlando Trilogy

B+ : a fine novel in its own right and as Antigone-variation and part of this larger trilogy

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Sunday Telegraph . 7/10/1973 Janice Elliott Sunday Times A 7/10/1973 Maurice Wiggin Sunday Times* . 14/7/2020 Johanna Thomas-Corr

[* review of entire trilogy]

From the Reviews :

"There is more than a hint in this volume of Virginia Woolf; indeed, throughout the whole sequence the impression grows of someone obsessed by the urge to rip off the skin of life and get at the secret meanings" - Janice Elliott, Sunday Telegraph





"(A) short and beautifully written novel (.....) Miss Colegate is the master, or mistress, of a lapidary economy. The book is a joy to read. (...) This distinguished little novel is a haunting threnody for the death of something irreplaceable in English life. It celebrates the suicide of a class (that is, of a state of mind) with cool eloquence." - Maurice Wiggin, Sunday Times

The complete review 's Review :

Agatha is set in 1956, five years after the death of Orlando King in Orlando at the Brazen Threshold. In that novel, Orlando's daughter Agatha was seventeen and looking forward to beginning her medical studies; now readers find her married to her cousin Henry (whom she had long been pining for), with two small children and working part-time at a local bookshop. Henry still hasn't lived up to father Conrad's expectations, but at least he has a steady if boring little job with an insurance broker in the City -- though the £8 a week salary doesn't do more than pay off the mortgage on their house (with a trickle of money from Agatha's trust covering most of their expenses).

Two crises dominate Agatha. The one is political -- the Suez Crisis. Conrad is still an important figure in the politics of the day and he takes his duty to nation very seriously, even as he believes that, yet again, the government is on the wrong path. He opposed the pre-war policy of Appeasement, but most of that was too little and too late, as he couldn't bring himself to truly forcefully turn against his party and government (though he did eventually resign his official position -- a gesture by then little more than token); so too in the case of this crisis: he voices his concerns, but there's nothing to be done. He goes along with the government -- "There was nothing left for him but loyalty. He was loyal, but not in sympathy" -- but knows this is the death-knell for the Conservative government (though in fact it would hold on a few more years), and for the world he believed in.

The second crisis is more personal: Paul, one of Orlando's stepsons (and half-brothers), who had married the daughter of the very successful industrialist Daintry and helped oust his brother Stephen from the family firm pretty much burnt everything he had down to the foundations: he is now divorced and charged with the very serious crime of treason. (Stephen's fate barely rates a mention, but then he's not on the scene any longer, having killed himself after losing his position.) As Orlando observed in Orlando at the Brazen Threshold: "What a family !" .....

When the noose started to tighten around Paul -- i.e. when he figured the authorities were onto his selling secrets to enemy-states -- he arranged to get himself broken out of jail, should it come to that (as it soon enough did). Regrettably, he did not pre-pay for the service, and so when he was locked up the criminals he had made the arrangements with turned to Agatha for the necessary funds. His faith in her was not misplaced: she was willing to help out her half-brother. The novel opens just when he's made good his escape, and the twin tensions that then drive the novel are the mounting Suez Crisis, and the question of whether or not Paul will truly be able to escape abroad.

Agatha, rather foolishly -- or perhaps knowing just exactly what deep water she's gotten herself into --, shares what she's done with her husband. Her concern is that she will be implicated, and jailed for her part in the escape -- a very real fear. Complicating matters is the fact that Henry has fallen passionately in love with another woman, making for an odd feel to the domestic situation (with Henry not wanting to hurt Agatha but also unable to help himself).

Conrad suspects that Agatha helped Paul, and he tries to convey to her -- through her sister Imogen, among others -- that she should coöperate with the authorities before she digs herself into a deeper hole. She doesn't budge, while he does what he can to assist the authorities. Two nooses tighten: the police's in their hunt for Paul, and the growing evidence of Agatha's involvement in the jail-break.

For simple Imogen matters are black and white, and she is worried about Agatha having become involved in something that is clearly wrong:

'Well, Agatha, I really don't think you should. I mean if people break the law, they have to pay the penalty.'

'That's not what I think,' said Agatha. 'Not everybody. Not every law.'

'You surely don't suggest that the law was wrong ?'

'Of course not. But the law has its sphere, its role. There are other spheres, other roles.'

'I don't understand you.'

'It doesn't matter.'



To us it's more important that someone's our brother than that he betrays his country. We're not even quite sure what that means, to betray one's country.

- M.A.Orthofer, 28 December 2020

[* review of entire trilogy]

See Index of Contemporary British fiction at the complete review

See Index of Series and Sequels under review

About the Author :

British author Isabel Colegate was born in 1931.

