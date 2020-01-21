

the complete review - fiction

The Bell in the Lake



by

Lars Mytting



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Norwegian title: Søsterklokkene

Translated by Deborah Dawkin

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : a very good read; sentimental but admirably unsentimentally told

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times . 20/3/2020 Christian House The Guardian . 9/4/2020 J.E.Hanson Sunday Times . 29/3/2020 Nick Rennison The Times . 13/3/2020 Antonia Senior TLS . 29/5/2020 Kevin Brazil

From the Reviews :

"Creating characters marginalised within their own worlds is Mytting's strength. Astrid is caught between a love for the mystical beliefs of her ancestors and a longing to see a new world; Kai is a man of God who desires the touch of a woman; and Gerhard is a talent manipulated by his employers. A novel infused with folklore could seem twee to a contemporary reader but, wisely, Mytting salts the narrative with the grit of valley life. Aided by Deborah Dawkins' fluid translation, it reads like a gruelling piece of oral history, full of fabulous events but also everyday tragedies." - Christian House, Financial Times





"Rich, sinuous prose makes tangible the villagers' gritty perseverance in the face of poverty, isolation and the unpredictable climate. (...) The Bell in the Lake is based on local myths and real people, and you can sense the hours spent by the author sleuthing through old church records for material. However, Mytting's prose never collapses under the weight of his considerable research; he has seamlessly absorbed dialect words and phrases into his own vocabulary. Much of the local detail is inevitably lost in English, but translator Deborah Dawkin has gone to great lengths to create an equivalent of the rural vernacular, and the result adds wonderful texture to the translation" - Johanne Elster Hanson, The Guardian





is based on local myths and real people, and you can sense the hours spent by the author sleuthing through old church records for material. However, Mytting's prose never collapses under the weight of his considerable research; he has seamlessly absorbed dialect words and phrases into his own vocabulary. Much of the local detail is inevitably lost in English, but translator Deborah Dawkin has gone to great lengths to create an equivalent of the rural vernacular, and the result adds wonderful texture to the translation" - "Now Mytting presents a Norwegian kitsch of a historical nature: a vision not just of a simpler past but one where Norway suffered under the yoke of the Danish Empire. Certainly it seems simpler than the country's present, where a welfare state and ecological conscience are funded by the oil that is destroying the world for everyone else. And so, where we might have found a reckoning between Norway then and now, The Bell in the Lake prefers a version of historical authenticity no less legendary than a peasant tale, and no less artificial than a reconstructed church." - Kevin Brazil, Times Literary Supplement

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Bell in the Lake begins with a short chapter recounting the origin of a pair of bells -- the 'Sister Bells' (so also the Norwegian title of the novel) -- that ring for centuries in a church deep in rural Norway, in Butangen. (The use of the singular, and the mention of a lake that only really figures late in the novel, perhaps make for a more resonant title, but it arguably also gets way ahead of the story .....) The backstory is pretty sensational, as far as bell-backstories go, and nicely quickly recounted by Mytting. It begins with a birth -- a violent, terrible one ("Too ghastly to be told, too ugly to be remembered") killing the mother. The child that is born is a doubled one, Siamese twins joined not just at but from the hip down, baptized as Halfrid and Gunhild Hekne. They nevertheless lead a reasonably normal life, becoming expert weavers -- "their four arms flying in perfect time between warp and weft". When they died, their father, Eirik Hekne, had two church bells cast; these were named the 'Sister Bells' -- "and they rang with a unique richness and depth of tone". Over the years, they also sometimes ring of their own accord -- warning of great dangers, close and far .....

The story proper then is set centuries later, in and around Butangen, and basically begins on New Year's Day, 1880. The local pastor is young Kai Schweigaard, only recently ordained and sent to Butangen as his first posting -- clearly meant to be a stepping stone to a promising career, even if it is also a challenging posting -- very much an: "ordeal by fire".

The church in town is ancient, from long before Norway converted to austere Lutheranism (in the sixteenth century); it is a stave church, a remarkable wooden construction that here is also replete with pre-Christian influences. [Stave churches are amazing; the UK cover of the novel gives some idea of what they look like, but check out, for example, the guide at visitnorway.com; you can understand what the big deal about this one in the novel is.] Schweigaard is not pleased by this place of work and house of worship:

He had, from the very first day, been troubled by the monstruous carvings, by the traces of the old Norse faith, by the organ bellows which were regularly torn, so that the chorals died out in strangled tones. This was not a functional church. It could not serve his plans.

I'll never understand its construction, he thought. This church is one single intertwined mass, dipped in a secret-recipe varnish that hides any trace of method or craft, not a single splice or butt joint reveals the thoughts that were behind its making.

- M.A.Orthofer, 16 October 2020

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Scandinavian literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Norwegian author Lars Mytting was born in 1968.

- Return to top of the page -